The great rattan revival: Give your space a tropical touch with this throwback trend

A quick search of #rattan on Instagram brings up 987k posts. That’s a whole lot of love for the 1970s/80s bohemian trend that seemed to explode back into our homes in 2019.

According to furniture shop Habitat, searches for rattan have jumped 3,000pc, and retailers are responding. An online wander through IKEA, Anthropologie, H&M, SKLUM, French Connection and Oliver Bonas, and you’re likely to see cool reproductions of iconic cane furniture and accessories, from shelves to bar carts and plant pots.

If you were a child of the 1980s, like me, you probably had a large cane chair with big, blousey prints somewhere in your home. Ours was a conservatory suite set against a backdrop of floor-to-ceiling pink curtains shot through with green zigzags — very Dynasty. Back then, it was a trend that dominated the interior-design landscape for over a decade, until the desperately impractical white-leather curved sofa elbowed it out into the cold.

Nordal Lucca wall shelf, €189, AMARA; amara.com/ie

Nordal Lucca wall shelf, €189, AMARA; amara.com/ie

Rattan mat, €149, H&M; hm.com/en_ie/home

Rattan mat, €149, H&M; hm.com/en_ie/home

Originally intended for outdoor use, the 18th- and 19th-century rattan was particularly popular in the tropics because it wouldn’t warp or crack in the heat. In the 1960s and 1970s, it became the core of some of the most iconic furniture designs: Thonet’s classic bentwood chairs, Arne Jacobsen’s Charlottenborg chair and Pierre Jeanneret’s angular armchair, for example, which moved it indoors.

Turning to nostalgia is a common psychological response in times of crisis, which explains the recent revival of trends like rattan, but there is also an ever-growing focus on sustainability and respect for craftsmanship: people care about the story of their furniture now more than ever.

Rattan tray with leather handles, €44.95, Meadows & Byrne; meadowsandbyrne.com

Rattan tray with leather handles, €44.95, Meadows & Byrne; meadowsandbyrne.com

Lounge chair, €155, April and the Bear; aprilandbear.com

Lounge chair, €155, April and the Bear; aprilandbear.com

A combination of the eco-conscious consumer, thrifty shoppers and, perhaps after a year of staring at the same walls, adding a bit of the tropics to our living spaces in an effort to escape the current status quo, has also given it life. The major difference in its reincarnation is that now it’s being used as an accent to a space as opposed to the focal point of a room.

Decorating with rattan instantly adds form and function and a laid-back, easy-going vibe, but while it’s a great way to add texture to a room, it’s easy to overdo rattan, so less is more; you don’t want to go full Golden Girls.

Embracing the trend can be as simple as placing a few accessories here and there, such as a basket, a side table or a lamp — a smattering can look fresh and current, as opposed to overkill and dated. Where you can get away with a heavier balance is outdoors, with a full garden furniture set, poufs and rugs, which can be mixed up with wood, marble, concrete, textiles and planting. The key to styling rattan is to mix it with contrasting darker colours as opposed to light shades, and don’t be afraid to pair with different styles: its flexible nature keeps modern interiors from veering too cool and lends a more casual air to traditional rooms.

Plant holder, €78, April and the Bear; aprilandthebear.com

Plant holder, €78, April and the Bear; aprilandthebear.com

Rattan mirror, €106, Next; next.ie

Rattan mirror, €106, Next; next.ie

Rattan reminds me of languid summer days, exotic travel and glamorous lifestyles; luminaries posing in peacock chairs or rattan recliners in their orangeries — the escapism we crave as we curate our homes into foreign climes, minus the jet lag.