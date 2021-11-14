The cactus is lit! How to create the perfect residents’ bar at home in time for cocktail o’clock

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ll be familiar with the phrase: ‘The cactus is lit!’ Some people learned a language during lockdown, others baked banana bread, but I mastered the art of the cocktail.

Every Friday evening at 6pm when I clocked off work for the week, I would switch on the fluorescent cactus light above my drinks area and make a cocktail on Instagram Live to celebrate the beginning of the weekend.

There is something very inviting about creating a bar space in your home. Bars, by their very nature, are convivial, warm and engaging places where we go to meet friends and enjoy ourselves. So why wouldn’t we bring that into our homes too?

Whatsapp 'Andrea' oak and marble compact home bar, €2,010, sohohome.com

At my place, turning what started life as a drinks shelf into a bar was simple to achieve, but a killer set-up is about more than just a well-stocked cabinet of booze.

First things first. Maximise storage by using all the vertical space available. This can help create a library or bar effect. You can transform a kitchen corner by building cabinets or shelving all the way up to the ceiling and using these to display your glassware, different bottles of spirits and liqueurs. Add plants, artwork and cocktail recipe books to spruce up the area.

If you are working within a small space, one option is to transform a cabinet by lining the back of it with wallpaper or mirror to create an illusion of depth. When closed, it will blend right back into the living room but when the clock strikes six and the doors open, it will feel like a fully-fledged bar. Even a deep drawer can become a home bar if you use drawer organisers to keep your bottles and equipment in place.

Whatsapp 'Fiesta' Glass Cocktail Shaker, €27, Oliver Bonas

But you don’t have to conceal your bar — this is not Prohibition-era America after all! Instead, make a feature of it by displaying your glassware.

“Finding a style of glass that you love to drink from and clink with makes a toast with friends feel that bit more indulgent,” says Blanaid Hennessy of Folkster. “Whether it’s old Hollywood-style engraved glass or a contemporary block-stemmed sculptural piece, invest in something that you can imagine keeping forever.”

Whatsapp Goldtone oval bar cart, €45, Penneys

Consider injecting some backlighting to spotlight your statement glassware or — easiest décor hack ever — hang a mirror above your bar set-up. It’ll feel more polished and put together. Or place a cocktail shaker and glasses on a serving tray on a console table and, hey presto, a makeshift speakeasy.

The best Martini in town is just a décor update away!

