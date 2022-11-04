The biggest kitchen disasters (and how to avoid them)

Do you regret what you did with your kitchen? You wouldn’t be the only one. A recent survey conducted by the Panelling Centre found almost a quarter of respondents were unhappy with their kitchen layout.

A substantial 83pc had changed their kitchen when moving into their home. Almost half cited this as their biggest renovation challenge. And 82pc vowed to consult an expert the next time. There were a litany of woes. Their counter space and storage space were inadequate. The overall layout was not fit for purpose. There weren’t enough sockets.

They’d used poor quality materials. The counters were the wrong height. And they’d chosen the wrong colour.

Kitchen by Cucine Lube

Kitchen by Cucine Lube

When asked what they would do differently, 61pc wanted better storage, one fifth wanted to change the flooring, and 22pc to improve their lighting.

First world problems. There are thousands of people in this country who would be grateful for any kitchen at all. Putting that aside, let’s look at solutions.

Kitchen by the Panelling Centre

Kitchen by the Panelling Centre

Anthony Ridgeway of the Panelling Centre recommends thinking carefully about how you use the space before starting any work, giving priority to the layout. If you get this right the first time, with sockets and plumbing where you need them, the rest will follow.

Kitchen by the Panelling Centre

Kitchen by the Panelling Centre

The process begins by listing what you like and dislike about your current kitchen, taking any accessibility requirements into account. Then budget realistically and buy the best you can afford.

Kitchen splashback wallpaper from Lime Lace

Kitchen splashback wallpaper from Lime Lace

If you can’t afford a new kitchen, replace the external aspects of the old one: doors, handles, worktops, sink and tap. Kitchens from the Panelling Centre start at €3,500 with most customers paying around €7,500 for a kitchen with laminate worktops (excluding appliances).

Paint by Annie Sloan

Paint by Annie Sloan

Free design consultations are available at all branches, including Dublin, Limerick, Clare, Cork, Galway and Laois. The more informed you are going into a consultation, the more you’ll get out of it.

Kitchen from Cobelis Design Studio

Kitchen from Cobelis Design Studio

“There’s a general misconception that kitchens need to be bigger,” says Eleanor Clarke of Cobelis Design Studio. “They just need to be more accessible.” Trained as an interior designer, Clarke now specialises in spatial design when she realised that many people have a poor understanding of the spatial layout of their home. “They were putting things in the wrong place,” she says. “They had nobody to turn to.”

Eleanor Clarke of Cobelis Design Studio

Eleanor Clarke of Cobelis Design Studio

Spatial design, as Clarke explains it, falls between architecture, which is focused on building, and interior design. “I sit in the middle of that,” she says. “I’m not interested in the fancy stuff. I go right back down to basics and can help you reconfigure your home within its existing footprint.” Following a free 30-minute phone consultation, a reconfiguration review costs €950 plus vat. It’s a significant outlay, but could save you the cost of building an unnecessary extension.

Kitchen by Cucine Lube

Kitchen by Cucine Lube

Regarding kitchens, Clarke feels that one of the most common errors is putting the sink and the hob too close together. “The workspace between them is the most heavily used part of the kitchen. If it’s too small, that area becomes cramped and the rest of the counter space becomes a dumping ground. Another problem is that people get caught up on with the idea of an island because of the status. Often a breakfast bar works better.”

Either way, she recommends putting in the same number of seats as you have children. A breakfast bar with two seats in a household with three children is a recipe for trouble.

Aine Browne of Cucine Lube

Aine Browne of Cucine Lube

Aine Browne has recently opened the first Irish outlet for Cucine Lube, an Italian kitchen company, in Limerick’s Eastpoint Retail Park. “My favourite product is the Nook,” she says.

This is, essentially, a kitchen in a cupboard with tall doors that swing open and slide back into their own pockets, revealing shelving and storage for appliances, and a pull-out worktop. “It’s amazing in an apartment,” she says. “People are configuring their whole kitchen around it.”

Immagina range from Cucine Lube

Immagina range from Cucine Lube

Prices for the Nook start at €1,500 but vary depending on the model of kitchen. Other space-efficient ideas from Cucine Lube include pull-out chopping board that conceals a cutlery drawer, a breakfast bar that emerges from a unit and then slides back into place, and a floor-level drawer for pots and pans that also forms a step. “That’s very useful for short people like me,” Browne says.

Tiling from Porcelain Superstore

Tiling from Porcelain Superstore

For open-plan spaces where the kitchen and living areas flow into each other, the Immagina range includes a hybrid bookshelf accommodating two ovens, a microwave and a wine cooler.

Browne grew up Abbeyfeale, where her father ran West Limerick Kitchens. She went on to marry an Italian and restore a farmhouse in Italy, including three rental cottages where she installed Cucine Lube kitchens. The couple then went off to travel the world. “We’ve had a colourful life,” she admits. Twelve years later they returned to live in Italy, now with three children. “The kitchens were still perfect after all that time. It made me think about bringing the brand back to Ireland.”

Tiles from Porcelain Superstore

Tiles from Porcelain Superstore

During lockdown, Browne got on the phone to her dad. What if they went back into kitchens? Cucine Lube, which is a family-run business, appealed. She also liked the company’s sustainability record. “Their factory has been run on solar power since 2010 and they have an emphasis on using recycled materials.” The Round kitchen, for example, is made from 100pc recycled PET plastic.

Kitchen from Cucine Lube

Kitchen from Cucine Lube

Italian kitchens are famously stylish but often stratospherically expensive. While Cucine Lube is not a cheap brand, the kitchens are not as costly as they look. Prices start around €8,000, but most customers spend between €15,000 and €35,000 (excluding appliances but including fitting). “I wasn’t sure if Irish tastes were ready for the brand,” Browne says. “They’re so ready!”

Kitchen from Neptune

Kitchen from Neptune

Golden kitchen units anyone? The Cucine Lube Design Collection, one of its pricier ranges, includes an oxidised liquid metal finish that looks like burnished gold. “It might cost €30,000 but it looks like it cost €60,000.” This is very much in tune with the Irish kitchen zeitgeist.

Prior to the last recession, buyers of high-end kitchens tended to flaunt them. Now, there’s a tendency to humblebrag about how little you paid. Anyone who can still afford real a marble countertop is likely to keep quiet.

See panellingcentre.ie, cucinelube.ie and cobelis.ie

