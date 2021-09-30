| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best scented candles, according to home stagers and interior stylists

Bring a dose of ambiance to your evenings with our expert guide to the most comforting home fragrances

Sarah Twigg Doyle with the Bread &amp; Weather Rosewood Lavender Candle. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Pomegranate And Orchid Two Wick Scented Candle from Dunnes Stores Expand
The Handmade Soap Company's Soy Candle - Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme &amp; Mint Expand
Fern and Fell Spiced Pumpkin Expand
Cloon Keen Antique Library Candle Expand
Millies ESPA Soothing Candle Expand
Max Benjamin Pink Pepper Luxury Natural Candle Expand
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle Expand

Close

Sarah Twigg Doyle with the Bread &amp; Weather Rosewood Lavender Candle. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sarah Twigg Doyle with the Bread & Weather Rosewood Lavender Candle. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Pomegranate And Orchid Two Wick Scented Candle from Dunnes Stores

Pomegranate And Orchid Two Wick Scented Candle from Dunnes Stores

The Handmade Soap Company's Soy Candle - Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme &amp; Mint

The Handmade Soap Company's Soy Candle - Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint

Fern and Fell Spiced Pumpkin

Fern and Fell Spiced Pumpkin

Cloon Keen Antique Library Candle

Cloon Keen Antique Library Candle

Millies ESPA Soothing Candle

Millies ESPA Soothing Candle

Max Benjamin Pink Pepper Luxury Natural Candle

Max Benjamin Pink Pepper Luxury Natural Candle

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle

/

Sarah Twigg Doyle with the Bread & Weather Rosewood Lavender Candle. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meadhbh McGrath

The best antidote to dark evenings and falling temperatures? A scented candle, gently flickering away on your coffee table, mantel or nightstand.

There are seemingly endless varieties to choose from — from type of wax to number of wicks, let alone fragrances — and the last thing you want is to spend money on a candle that doesn’t deliver a pleasing scent or a substantial burn time. 

Here, we round up the candles worth investing in for a cosy home this autumn.

Most Watched

Privacy