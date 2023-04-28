The artisan way: add personality with handcrafted interiors

Stylish and sustainable handmade pieces can make a real statement in your home

Mass-produced furniture has its place; there’s likely to be an Ikea shelf or storage box knocking about most people’s homes. But it’s safe to say that what that flat-packed item doesn’t possess is the character and personality that a handcrafted piece of furniture or handmade accessory brings to a room. In particular, the eclectic style of a Moroccan basket, for example, or an African seagrass tray — handcrafted and sustainable with a definite maker’s mark.

Rug, €310, Hittite Home; hittitehome.ie

The role of the ‘maker’ is more significant than ever as a new-found love of one-off and unique handcrafted pieces reshapes our spaces in lieu of a fairly linear ‘fast’ waste economy that has dictated for so long. We live in a world of plastic and screens and people are yearning for the human touch, evident in searches for handmade furniture on Google, which is estimated at 1.5 million a month. People are clearly recognising the value in indigenous crafts and the potential to improve the lives of the individuals who make them.

Macrame headboard, €39.95, Sklum; sklum.com

Good craftsmanship is now a design trend, and what better makers to steer the ship than those who have been perfecting the skill for generations. That Kilim rug at Rugvista or the rattan chair at H&M Home were handcrafted by artisans in India and Indonesia. Both are contemporary designs made for a modern home but using traditional techniques. This may be a new concept for many retailers but it’s been an inherent principle of design for those global craftsmen who have been creating objects designed to be kept and enjoyed for a lifetime using sustainable materials.

Block print cushion cover, €38.95, The Wilds; thewilds.ie

Toast is a company with craftsmanship at its heart, championing the artisan maker and supporting local communities around the world for the last 20 years. Designers spend much of the year travelling between India, Italy, Scotland and Japan, seeking out new skills and working closely with existing makers to create textiles and ceramics.

Basket, €120-€180, Sahara; sahara.ie

For a good selection of artisan homewares you can touch and feel, destination shop The Wilds in Wexford and Folkster in Dundrum Shopping Centre are worth detouring for. Retail giants Ikea and H&M are both working on moving toward a circular business model in the long-term with H&M’s conscious collection (a mix of recycled and sustainable materials) and Ikea’s bid to only source renewable and recycled materials by 2030.

Fringe mirror, £22, Habitat; habitat.co.uk

Not many retailers fall into the zero-waste craft category but it’s encouraging to see progress being made. However, they could learn something from smaller organisations such as Hittite Home and Sahara, both Irish companies started by artisan producers. Founded in 2020 by Aycan and Mert Satir, Hittite Home is a collection of curated rugs and cushions made from natural, durable materials using ancient designs from Anatolia that fit neatly into the modern Irish home, all one-of-a-kind and handwoven by skilled women artisans in Turkey.

Boho table lamp, €368, Woo Design; woodesign.ie

The story of Sahara started with a Bolga basket, a handmade basket originating from owner Kisu Telfer’s homeland of Ghana. “I’d come home from a trip to Ghana with a basket or souvenir and I was asked frequently where I got it, so I decided to start a pop-up shop,” says Telfer, who is building connections with Ghanese and Irish communities and supporting many talented makers within Africa’s widespread craft industry through her now permanent shop in Dún Laoghaire.

Sedik cabinet, €919, Bloomingville; bloomingville.com

“Our ability to earn a living doing something we love can produce stability, confidence and a sense of autonomy, particularly important within rural villages of Africa, where the young typically migrate to cities. I love that I’m helping to keep the African narrative, with a history that’s rich and bold and beautiful, alive here in Ireland.”