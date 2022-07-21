Spruce up your salads with summery tableware

Picture the scene: couples gathered around a garden table, the sun hanging low in the midsummer sky, the clink of glasses and cacophony of chatter, and the table an explosion of colourful salads — red and yellow cherry tomatoes, gems of ruby pomegranate, scatterings of mint and basil, leafy greens and crunchy vegetables, soft avocados, jewelled cous cous, grilled peaches, charred cheese, crusty bread…

There is something so refreshing, and inviting, about a summer spread of salads. So, this week, I’ve rounded up some salad accessories to wow your guests. There are the less-attractive kitchen essentials — a microplane, salad spinner, peeler, chopping board, a good knife. Then you can have some fun with other tableware and accessories.

Having a range of good ceramics to choose from can elevate a humble salad. Platters, shallow bowls, deep plates — Ireland has such a wealth of creative and skilled potters and ceramicists that you don’t have to look too far. Rosemarie Durr, Ruth Power of Danu Ceramics, Sarah McKenna, Rebecca Killen and the team at Arran Street East are just a few whose hand-thrown bowls, platters, pots and plates have been making some waves across Irish tables.

Oliver Bonas’ summer 2022 collection is a riot of bold hues. We especially love the Azur salad platter with blue stripes, ideal for serving sharing dishes. Up your salad game and ditch the condiment bottles for an assortment of pinch pots and bowls filled with your favourite foodie finishing touches (Irish Design Shop, Lil & Co, Avoca, Søstrene Grene).

Beloved by party hosts everywhere, cabbageware is to tableware what leopard print is to clothing: a little bit kitsch but surprisingly stylish. Originally made by Portuguese potter Rafael Bordalo Pinheiro in 1890, it has since been mass produced as its popularity surged, and retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Arket have churned out bowls and plates with the signature vegetable leaf. More recently, we’ve seen pastel and moodier hues, and miniature versions in pink, navy and two-tone (Avoca, Bloomingville, Smallable).

Penneys’ latest drop will transport you to Mediterranean shores with its Greek holiday collection full of indigo blues that seem to mirror the sea and evoke casual summer days. Its new scalloped dinnerware range is a stylish addition to a table without breaking the bank.

Avoca knows a good salad, and its tableware has always reflected a love of good food with ranges that include unique bowls and platters. Pick up the leaf platter for the perfect salad.

Finish the table with accessories and linens from The Designed Table, Signature Editions and Stable of Ireland.