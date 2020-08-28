Smells like team spirit

What do interior design and Gaelic football have in common? In both cases, it's all about the team. "It's my name over the door, but it's the people inside and their hard work that gets us where we are," says Bryan O'Sullivan, interior designer and principal of Bryan O'Sullivan Studio, winner of the 2020 Elle Decoration British Interior Designer of the year.

The studio is based in London and New York, but O'Sullivan hails from Kenmare and three out of his four team leaders are Irish (fourth is Hayung OK-Park from Korea). Plus, they're getting coaching from GAA All-Star and former Kerry senior football manager Micky 'Ned' O'Sullivan (aka Bryan's dad). "He equates sport to business," Bryan explains. "Until the lockdown, he was coming over every couple of weeks to give us coaching in team bonding and management. A happy team is everything."

O'Sullivan studied architecture in London and took a summer job in the studio of David Collins (1955-2013), a Dubliner whose practice transformed the restaurants and bars of London. Once O'Sullivan graduated, Collins gave him his first full-time job.

"He liked me and took me under his wing," O'Sullivan says. "He was unbelievably talented. He had an incredible knowledge of the designers that went before him. That's what set him apart."

He describes how Collins would establish the parameters of a project and then leave it to the team, returning to the design to make the final adjustments. "He had this magic dust that he would sprinkle on a project and transform it. Sometimes it was a small thing, other times he might change the whole colour of a room."

Now, O'Sullivan captains a design team of 20. Of these, the Irish interior designer Evelyn Conway was the first to come on board.

"At the start, it was Evelyn and I doing everything," he says. "Now we have more systems in place and it's a bigger animal to feed. We're very collaborative and we like to put all the ideas on the table and give everyone a chance."

The studio has proved a good place for Irish talent. Interior architects Paul McHale and Patrick Moran both graduated from Sligo Institute of Technology in 2010, although their careers took them in different directions before they found themselves sharing a workspace once again.

In 2016, the team expanded to include James O'Neill, probably best known as the lead singer in the Dublin pop band Bitches With Wolves, as commercial director. O'Sullivan and O'Neill were married just over a year ago in Ballynahinch Castle. It was a perfect storm of fabulousness, with the castle's interior designed by Bryan O'Sullivan Studio. The design succeeds - where so many others have failed - in creating the atmosphere of an Irish country house.

"We're a very architectural studio and we always try to respect the architecture of a building as much as possible. Bring the architecture back to its true roots and then you can play with the details," he says.

Recent projects include the renovation of a London townhouse that appears to have been designed around an existing collection of objects and furniture, lovingly amassed over time. Turns out, that's an illusion. When the design team took over the project, the house had been stripped to a shell and all period details had been removed.

"The brief was to make the interior feel like it had been developed over time, but actually, there was very little in the house to start with," says O'Sullivan. "We had to do a lot of research on the right sort of skirting boards…"

With period details re-established, the interior was built up in layers, a mixture of traditional furnishing with French and Italian furniture from the 1940s and 1950s.

Other projects that are close to his heart include the interior of a Parisian townhouse in a building originally designed by the French architect Henri Deglane (1855-1931), whose exuberantly decorative style can't have been entirely easy to work with, a deeply elegant apartment on New York's Fifth Avenue, and the splendiferous Bar and Terrace of the Berkley Hotel in London. With an interior wrapped in panelling from a 300-year-old walnut tree on the Fulbeck Estate and an Insta-friendly mural by the New York-based artist TM Davy, the ensemble is entirely contemporary, but subtly invokes the ghost of Eileen Gray.

This year, O'Sullivan is one of the judges on the Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) Awards 2020, which remains open to entries until the end of the month. The awards span design disciplines from interiors to fashion, textiles, print, and architecture. This year, for the first time, the awards have been thrown open to all designers (not just members of the IDI).

There are decent prizes: business supports, coaching, free SEO consultancy from Granite Digital, free training with Design Skillnet and media coverage. But, as O'Sullivan points out, there's great benefit to just getting shortlisted. "It's so important for any designer to get recognition. Especially young studios. It helps them get more work."

See bos-studio.com and idiawards.ie.

