Slippers, a walking stick and a lock of hair: rare Michael Collins memorabilia that holds its value

Ireland’s fine arts, antiques and collectables column

An original sepia photograph of General Michael Collins with inset signature Expand

An original sepia photograph of General Michael Collins with inset signature

Eleanor Flegg

When Michael Collins signed the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1921, he prophesied that he was signing his own death warrant.

In August 1922 he was ambushed and killed by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, Co Cork. This year marks the centenary of his death. Collins was a quintessential freedom fighter: physically impressive, charismatic, and the author of his own destruction.

