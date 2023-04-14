Six tips for dressing your spring table

Elevate your dining with a striking centrepiece, layered plates and staggered heights

Anyone who lives in a cold, wet climate seems to appreciate the first touches of spring more than most: the promise of newness and the breath of fresh air that comes with it in the way of vibrant colours, spring blooms and plenty of natural light. It’s also a chance to break out the coloured glassware and the bold plates for some entertaining and get setting the table for what will (hopefully) be a sunny get-together outdoors. There’s no rule to setting a table and you can’t make a mistake — every decision is an extension of your personality and how you feel that day, so have fun.

Start with a theme

Rattan placemat, €5, primark.com

The simplest way to style an elegant and cohesive table, whatever size party you’re throwing, is to start with a theme. You’re already ahead of the curve given its spring, so you could simply stick with the season itself and a pretty pastel tone with plenty of blooms.

Ceramic cutlery set, €29.99, zara.com

Or go for more decorative tropes such as full florals, stripes, wild and wonderful motifs, woodland creatures or a rustic Ibiza-inspired table, for example. Once you’ve set your theme, it’s a lot easier to create and pull together a stylish table.

Anchor your table

Tablecloth, €54.99, clinton-home.com

If you’re not sure where to start, consider an anchor piece such as a tablecloth or runner, which always elevates the table. Then add a centrepiece, which will further anchor the table and help you work everything else around it. A big vase of flowers, a plate of fruit, a planter full of succulents or spring bulbs, a big bowl of lemons, an urn filled with eggs and apple blossom — a centrepiece gives a focal point to a table.

Bud vases

Green bud vase, €9.50, signature-editions.ie

Spring is arguably the best time for florals, and you’ll have your pick this time of year with lily of the valley, ranunculus, hyacinths, muscari and tulips to name a few. For a simple, elegant look, consider lining up smaller bud vases or jam jars along the centre of the table with spring blooms.

Set of four napkins, €48, thedesignedtable.com

Mirror that with a simple bud on each napkin. Using one type of flower will create more impact, but remember, less is more — you don’t want a table groaning under the weight of too many blooms with no room for anything else. A row of single-stem bud vases keeps it interesting, simple yet elegant.

Layer up

Glass dessert plate, €6.99, zara.com

A useful rule of thumb when tablescaping is to follow the layering rule, which involves using three items when building a place setting — a charger plate or placemat, a dining plate and a smaller top plate, the latter having the most visual interest. Then you can top with a napkin or cutlery and a quirky or interesting personal touch.

Keep it interesting

Leaf dinner plate, €30, hedgeroe.com

This could mean mixing and matching plates or glassware, adding something of meaning to you such as a favourite vase or a family heirloom, quirky finishing touches such as a handwritten menu on plates or individual sprigs of flowers on each place setting — things of visual interest that may also be talking points that reflect your style and eye for detail.

Stagger heights

Pack of two wine glasses, €17, homesense.ie

Vertical interest is what sets your tablescape apart from your everyday table, and one of the best ways to do that is with taper candles, candlesticks and different-sized vases with flowers.

Glass carafe and tumbler, €301, matchesfashion.com

Mixing your glassware to include wine or champagne glasses with smaller water glasses will also help create visual interest, especially if you incorporate coloured glassware.