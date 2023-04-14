Six tips for dressing your spring table
Elevate your dining with a striking centrepiece, layered plates and staggered heights
Anyone who lives in a cold, wet climate seems to appreciate the first touches of spring more than most: the promise of newness and the breath of fresh air that comes with it in the way of vibrant colours, spring blooms and plenty of natural light. It’s also a chance to break out the coloured glassware and the bold plates for some entertaining and get setting the table for what will (hopefully) be a sunny get-together outdoors. There’s no rule to setting a table and you can’t make a mistake — every decision is an extension of your personality and how you feel that day, so have fun.
Start with a theme
The simplest way to style an elegant and cohesive table, whatever size party you’re throwing, is to start with a theme. You’re already ahead of the curve given its spring, so you could simply stick with the season itself and a pretty pastel tone with plenty of blooms.
Or go for more decorative tropes such as full florals, stripes, wild and wonderful motifs, woodland creatures or a rustic Ibiza-inspired table, for example. Once you’ve set your theme, it’s a lot easier to create and pull together a stylish table.
Anchor your table
If you’re not sure where to start, consider an anchor piece such as a tablecloth or runner, which always elevates the table. Then add a centrepiece, which will further anchor the table and help you work everything else around it. A big vase of flowers, a plate of fruit, a planter full of succulents or spring bulbs, a big bowl of lemons, an urn filled with eggs and apple blossom — a centrepiece gives a focal point to a table.
Bud vases
Spring is arguably the best time for florals, and you’ll have your pick this time of year with lily of the valley, ranunculus, hyacinths, muscari and tulips to name a few. For a simple, elegant look, consider lining up smaller bud vases or jam jars along the centre of the table with spring blooms.
Mirror that with a simple bud on each napkin. Using one type of flower will create more impact, but remember, less is more — you don’t want a table groaning under the weight of too many blooms with no room for anything else. A row of single-stem bud vases keeps it interesting, simple yet elegant.
Layer up
A useful rule of thumb when tablescaping is to follow the layering rule, which involves using three items when building a place setting — a charger plate or placemat, a dining plate and a smaller top plate, the latter having the most visual interest. Then you can top with a napkin or cutlery and a quirky or interesting personal touch.
Keep it interesting
This could mean mixing and matching plates or glassware, adding something of meaning to you such as a favourite vase or a family heirloom, quirky finishing touches such as a handwritten menu on plates or individual sprigs of flowers on each place setting — things of visual interest that may also be talking points that reflect your style and eye for detail.
Stagger heights
Vertical interest is what sets your tablescape apart from your everyday table, and one of the best ways to do that is with taper candles, candlesticks and different-sized vases with flowers.
Mixing your glassware to include wine or champagne glasses with smaller water glasses will also help create visual interest, especially if you incorporate coloured glassware.