Seal of approval for Irish silver’s investment value

In 1980, Charlie Haughey presented the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, with an Irish silver Georgian teapot. The gift, combined with the taoiseach’s considerable charm, melted her icy heart and their encounter is still known in diplomat circles as “the teapot meeting.”

The teapot came from Kurt Ticher, a German-born collector of Irish silver with a talent for making influential friends. After the fuss had died down, Ticher offered Thatcher a matching sugar bowl and milk jug, which were graciously accepted.

Kurt and his wife, Ellen, got to see the teapot in action when they were invited to No10 Downing Street for a cup of tea.

In terms of Kurt Ticher’s contribution to Irish cultural life, the diplomatic teapot is the tip of the iceberg.

His grandson, Mike Ticher writes: “My grandparents were both born just before the turn of the century, he in 1899 in Bavaria, she in 1898 in Berlin. They both came from Jewish families, but converted to Protestantism around the time they moved permanently to Ireland in 1926.”

They came with little money but good business acumen. Ticher set up a business exporting Irish goods, including tweed, knitwear and butter, to Germany; Ellen brought up three children and ran a factory making ladies’ underwear.

They became Irish citizens in 1933. As war approached, they distanced themselves from Germany by changing their name from Tichauer to Ticher.

The family was closely connected with the small group of German and Austrian refugees who ended up in Dublin after fleeing the Nazis, some of whom stayed in their house for years.

Around this time Kurt’s friend John Maher, Ireland’s auditor and comptroller-general, suggested that he start collecting Irish silver.

“Why should I collect Irish silver?” Kurt replied. “You might as well ask me why I wasn’t collecting performing fleas or butterflies.”

“It’s a good investment and something nice to look at,” Maher said. “All right,” Kurt replied.

“How do you start collecting Irish silver?” he wondered. The next morning, Kurt bought a three-legged silver bowl for £15. He also bought a book, Jackson’s Silver & Gold Marks of England, Scotland & Ireland. This triggered a lifelong interest in silver in general and hallmarks in particular.

Kurt became an expert in Irish silver and the author of Hall-Marks on Dublin Silver 1730-1772, published by the National Museum of Ireland in 1968 and Irish Silver in the Rococo Period (1972).

In 1955, after a business that he had financed went bankrupt, he sold a large part of his collection to the National Museum of Ireland at less than the market price.

In 1981, he invited the Museum to choose 60 further pieces and more were purchased after his death in 1989. In 1985, an article in the Irish Arts Review praised Dr Ticher’s generosity: “The Ticher collection is a valuable bonus to the nation, while much of our heritage is leaving our shores to faraway clients through auction and dealer.”

18th century Irish silver lemon strainer

The remainder of the collection stayed within the family. Last July, a number of pieces once owned by Kurt Ticher sold at Bonhams Silver and Objects of Vertu in Knightsbridge, London. They came from his son, Peter Ticher, who continued his father’s collection.

A George III silver-gilt freedom box made by Carden Terry & Jane Williams of Cork in 1798 sold for €8,925; a set of four cast silver candlesticks by Michael Fowler of Dublin around 1755 fetched €10,413; a silver scissor wax jack by Thomas Walker of Dublin around 1735 sold for €6,248; and a George II provincial silver bullet teapot by William Clarke of Cork, Dublin, in 1728 sold for €5,950. There’s more to come.

The second wave of pieces from the Peter Ticher Collection of Irish Silver will go under the hammer at the Home and Interiors sale at Bonhams, Knightsbridge, on October 19.

They include a lemon strainer by John Hamilton of Dublin around 1720 (est. €1,164 to €1,746); a pair of George II cast candlesticks by Matthew Walker of Dublin in 1730 and 1731 (est. €4,657 to €6,986); a rococo teapot by John St John of Dublin around 1765 (est. €2,911 to €4,075); and a milk jug by Stephen Mackrill (Mackerill) of Cork around 1759 (est. €1,397 to €2,097).

With thanks to Mike Ticher.