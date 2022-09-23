| 8.2°C Dublin

Ready player one: real-world setups for gamers

The fantasy experience of gaming takes place in a real-life room which often doubles as an office

Philips Hue Play gradient light strip Expand
Ikea Lånespelare accessories stand Expand
Ikea Utespelare gaming chair Expand
Gaming den with chair from Cuckooland Expand
Acer Nitro 5 from Harvey Norman Expand
Ikea Uppspel pegboard Expand
Calum desk with Saxon office chair from Harvey Norman Expand
Fusion home office from Cuff Milano Expand

Eleanor Flegg

Gaming takes the player to another world, but you can’t have a truly immersive gaming experience without a decent real-world setup.

In the game, the player assumes a new identity. They can be a warrior or an explorer. They can build a universe, move between dimensions, or design cities. In the virtual world, the limitations of our bodies are radically transformed. Wheelchair users can walk. Any of us can fly. But nobody can actually abandon their physical body. We just need to get them comfortable so we can forget about them for a while. That’s where interior design comes in.

