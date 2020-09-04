Playing to the gallery wall

Everyone needs encouragement, and now more than ever. That's the message from Dusty Boy, a design company based in Wexford. "We design and create prints that are full of heart to remind us of who we are and where we want to go," says Kate Rose Crean.

She's one half of the creative team behind Dusty Boy, the other is her partner Justin Campbell. They started off making wedding stationary, but soon found that people wanted something positive to hang on the wall.

"We moved on to wall prints and illustrations that make people feel good and that offer them comfort and reassurance. The last four months has been like Christmas. We've been so busy! During lockdown, people bought the prints as gifts to let people know that they were thinking of them in a way they might not be able to express themselves.

"At first, a lot of the orders were for frontline workers. And then there were anniversaries and cancelled weddings. Everyone wanted to connect."

Initially, I'm wary of the notion of motivational prints. I remember some pretty cheesy posters from the 1980s. But Crean's sincerity is humbling and it comes through in her work.

"It's not just about selling prints. It's about changing the way people feel and trying to make the world a bit more pleasant. Everything in the media is so raw and aggressive, and it's wonderful to have a place in the home that is yours, reading beautiful words that are instilling a specific intention, bringing strength."

Dusty Boy's prints are visually simple and entirely free from irony. Some are text alone: "There's no place like home." Others show images of the Irish landscape - the Giant's Causeway, the Dublin skyline - and some offer a mixture of words and images: "What is for you won't pass you by," is set against a sunset with sea and stars.

Dusty Boy Design is based on the farm where Crean grew up, just outside Enniscorthy. "We lived in my grandmother's house for years. That's where Dusty Boy began. I wanted to create something in the hall that would be comforting when you came into the house and before you actually met anyone."

And so their first gallery wall was born, long before gallery walls ever became a thing.

"Nature is part of my creative process," she says. "Being outside - insects, butterflies, the movement of grass in the wind, always there, always changing… Generations of my family have lived here - those fields, that river - there's a great reassurance and comfort in that and I can communicate some of that through the prints. It's all coming from a connection with the landscape and the feelings that come in up around that."

I met Crean and Campbell at a photoshoot, a three-way collaboration between the sofa company DFS, interior designer Alannah Monks, and Dusty Boy. Their brief was to create a room-set inspired by the Irish landscape, with a wry nod to the fact nobody got to go abroad this summer.

I'm curled up in a DFS Luppo armchair in mint (€419) beside a banquette footstool in lime from the same range (€269). They're sprawled on a DFS So Simple Sam sofa-chaise (€969) upholstered in muted green linen. The exact colour is Tranquil Dawn, the Dulux Colour of the Year for 2020. Behind them is a gallery wall of Dusty Boy prints - 10 frames of various shapes and sizes all placed in relation to each other. Crean explains that creating a gallery wall is part of what they do.

"We are launching an app to help you create your own gallery wall," she says. "First you chose the layout, based on a rough measurement of the available space, and then you click the prints that you would like to have in the frames. It makes people feel like they designed it themselves and it gives them great confidence."

One of the advantages of using the app, which will go online this autumn, is it allows you to see how your wall is going to look before you commit. The prints arrive framed and with a set of instructions on how to hang them. Prices start at €15 for a small unframed print and increase according to size and framing. An A3 print, framed and mounted, costs €98. It costs an additional €8 to customise the colour of a print and €10 to customise the wording.

There is a huge appetite for gallery walls, but unless you have a natural eye for picture hanging, they can be hard to get right. It's all about multiples, but they don't need to be crowded. Each piece needs to work with the others but individually, they also need to have room to breathe.

"It's really visual and quite mathematical. A lot of people struggle with it," says Alannah Monks, who curated the room set. "I wanted to create a tranquil space to match the prints and to make it a place to come home to yourself." The ensemble was themed around the Irish landscape, but not slavishly so.

"I went for natural textures - cane and feathers - with eucalyptus, pampas grass and hanging plants that give you the feeling that nature is coming at you from all angles."

The furniture is in shades of green, upholstered in weaves rather than velvets, and with curved lines. There's nothing angular or geometric about it.

Accessories range from the feathery EOS floor lamp (€138) from D40 Studio, through a dark green marble tray from H&M (€22.99), to a jacquard weave blanket (€19.99) also from H&M and in the exact same colour as the sofa. The washy-watercolour cushions are from the Rimoldi collection at Made (currently around €18).

It's all designed, in the first instance, to harmonise with the furniture and the gallery wall, but also shows you can layer up a room impressively without an eye-wateringly expensive outlay. None of it would break the bank. The roomset is one in a series in which DFS collaborates with smaller Irish producers.

"It's good to see big brands recognising the importance of Irish creatives," she says. Once the photoshoot is done and dusted, the furniture and accessories will be donated to the Rotunda Hospital, where DFS is sponsoring the makeover of their Quiet Room. This was suggested by DFS Customer Distribution Centre Manager Michaél Quinn and his wife Karen out of gratitude for the support they received at the Rotunda when their baby Alice was stillborn.

See dustyboy.com, dfs.ie and @AlannahMonks.

