Newspaper war journals to make the headlines at auction

Newspapers are often the first casualty of a clear-out. They’re easily identifiable as unprepossessing clutter and, being recyclable, can be disposed of without guilt. But how many chapters of Irish history have been thrown away without a cursory glance?

If you’re sorting through old newspapers, spare a moment to cut the string and check the contents. Until relatively recently, newspapers, including regional newspapers, were the only way people could receive the news. Many of them are interesting, some of them are rare, and a few of them are very valuable indeed. “They were the kind of thing that was just thrown away,” auctioneer George Fonsie Mealy says.

The Collectors’ Sale at Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, which takes place online on Wednesday, March 3, includes a complete run of the Sgeala Chatha Luimnighe (Limerick War News), later Sgeala Chatha (South-Western Command War News), a newspaper published between July and October 1922 (Lot 425: est €5,000 to €7,000).

Individual issues are rare and the auctioneers are not aware of another file of all 73 issues in any major library. However, this is not the first time the collection has been seen at auction. In 2007, the current vendor sent the same complete run of issues for auction at Adam’s (est €18,000 to €20,000), but withdrew them from the sale.

Achieving balance was not part of the remit of the Limerick War News. The journal was issued by the Free State military authorities to reflect their views and there’s a strong element of propaganda involved. The issue marking the death of Michael Collins (Vol. 2 No. 9) is starkly headlined: ‘Michael Collins Dead!’ The copy reads: “Throughout Ireland today there is grief — deep bitter and poignant at the tragic news of the death of Ireland’s great soldier.” It’s worth remembering that half of the country would have felt differently. It’s in the nature of Civil War to tear communities apart and very little memorabilia from this conflict survives. When it does, it’s all the more precious.

The period around the 1916 Rising is much less contested. The sale includes a complete file of The Workers Republic (Lot 428: est €1,000 to €1,500), a newspaper edited by James Connolly, printed for the Proprietors of the Irish Workers Co-operative Society and published at Liberty Hall, Dublin. It was first published on May 29, 1915, and continued for almost a year, giving a weekly account of the activities of the Irish Citizens Army.

Publication ceased on April 22, 1916, the week before the Rising in Dublin, Easter Week, 1916. Possibly, this was because the facilities at Liberty Hall were needed for other business. “It was printed on the same press that a few days later printed The Proclamation of the Irish Republic,” George Fonsie Mealy says.

The sale also includes a full run of the halfpenny nationalist Sunday newspaper, The Spark (Lot 427: est €400 to €600). It was published between February 7, 1915, and Sunday, April 23, 1916, by The Gaelic Press. The paper, which is very small in size, nails its colours to the mast with the strapline ‘Keep the Fire of the Nation Burning. C.S. Parnell’.

Pearse’s famous piece of rhetoric, later republished as ‘Peace and the Gael’, was published anonymously in The Spark in December 1915. The article included, with reference to the First World War, the line: “The old heart of the earth needed to be warmed by the red wine of the battlefields.” James Connolly responded in The Workers Republic: “... nor do we think that the old heart of the earth needs to be warmed with red wine of millions of lives. We think anyone who does is a blithering idiot. We are sick of such teaching, and the world is sick of such teaching.”

The song that was to become the Irish national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann (The Soldiers’ Song) was first published in issue No.23 of the newspaper Irish Freedom — Saoirseacht na hEireann. The paper ran from November 1, 1910, to December 1914 and the sale includes most of these (Lot 416: est €600 to €900), excluding Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8. A first draft of the song, handwritten in English on copybook paper by Peadar Kearney, sold for €760,000 at Adam’s in 2006.

