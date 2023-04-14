New interior designers keep their eyes on the prize

In a world where visibility is everything, prizes open doors. For designers, winning an award is a step up the ladder of professional practice.

For end users, bombarded and befuddled with choice, it points towards excellence. Where a designer or their work is unfamiliar, an award is like a good review. Not everyone can be a winner — that’s the nature of competition — but the process of applying for an award pushes a designer to improve and refine their work.

In the long run, everyone benefits.

“In the creative industries, so much of it is about being seen,” says Roisin Lafferty, interior architect and founder of Kingston Lafferty Design (KLD). “I’ve been obsessed with art since I was very small. It wasn’t even a question that I’d pursue it in some way. It’s part of who I am. I’ve always wanted to create something of international standard.”

Expand Close Roisin Lafferty of Kingston Lafferty Design. Photo by Ruth Maria Murphy / Facebook

Roisin Lafferty of Kingston Lafferty Design. Photo by Ruth Maria Murphy

In the past few years, KLD has become a global brand. The recipe for success includes perseverance, imagination, and a few key accolades, most recently being shortlisted for the Créateurs Design Awards in 2023.

“Praise and recognition helps a lot. It’s a validation that we’re doing something right.” The company has also been invited to participate in Milan Design Week (April 18 to 23) with the Italian brand Artemest, which has taken over a historic building for the event. “It’s so exciting!” Lafferty says.

“We’ve been given a whole room to play with.” For the designers, creating a space like this is an opportunity to strut their stuff without the confines of practicality.

The installation, which will be free and open to the public, offers an opportunity to experience her design at first hand. This, let’s face it, is as close to a KLD interior as most of us will get.

Expand Close Interior by Kingston Lafferty Design. Photo by Barbara Corsico / Facebook

Interior by Kingston Lafferty Design. Photo by Barbara Corsico

“Normally our spaces are private. Most people don’t get to sit in them, they can only see them in photographs.”

This is design at fantasy level: expect a grandiose Italian room with an inner box, constructed in mirrored bronze. Only two people can enter at a time (also expect queues) into a crystalline cube of jewel colours, mirrors, metals, and glinting Murano glass. Then exit into another world.

Looking back at her rise to stardom, Lafferty flags the year KLD won two categories in the IDI Design Awards (2017) as a turning point for her practice.

Expand Close Doireann Healy of Begley & Bowie with soome of her collection at the National Gallery shop / Facebook

Doireann Healy of Begley & Bowie with soome of her collection at the National Gallery shop

“The IDI Design Awards is the big one in Ireland and it was a big one for us. It helped establish us as a good company.”

In 2022, the IDI Rising Star Award was given to Doireann Healy of Begley & Bowie. Healy is an illustrator and screen printer based in Kenmare, Co Kerry. She began with a pop-up shop in 2019, and opened Begley & Bowie on Henry Street, Kenmare, in the summer of 2021. The shop sells a combination of art and fashion, screen printed with chirpy captions in vibrant neon colours.

Expand Close Print made in collaboration by Begley & Bowie and April & the Bear / Facebook

Print made in collaboration by Begley & Bowie and April & the Bear

Recently, she’s launched a new collection of prints in collaboration with April and the Bear. The prints are typographical (a design made up of writing) with familiar phrases, like “Feck It” and “Howaya” screen printed in ice-cream colours. Launching in the next few weeks, they cost €90 for an unframed A2 print from April and the Bear.

Expand Close Barry Todd of Studio Kinnard at the RDS Craft Awards / Facebook

Barry Todd of Studio Kinnard at the RDS Craft Awards

An award that includes money as well as fame can offer a useful boost to an emerging designer and the annual RDS Craft Awards are intended to give makers just such a leg up. Each of the winners comes away with a considerable €10,000.

Among them, Barry Todd is a furniture designer based in Monaghan, the former heartland of Irish furniture production. Todd established his workshop, Studio Kinnard in 2020, and specialises in small batch production. The furniture is made of wood, the designs are clean and interesting.

It’s not super-cheap, because Irish artisan production can’t be, but the prices are competitive with hand-made European equivalents. The Éabha dining chair, which is made in solid ash, costs €420, while a three-seater bench in the same range costs €520. Todd describes winning an RDS Craft Award as a major milestone in his career. He plans to use the bursary to develop new work and increase the production capacity of Studio Kinnard.

At the student end of the award spectrum, the 2023 Bathroom Design of the Year is run in collaboration between Sonas Bathrooms and TU Dublin (Technological University Dublin).

For this year’s competition, design students were asked to create a luxury bathroom for a contemporary hotel, using products from the Sonas range. The bathrooms they designed are virtual, but the overall winner’s project will be made in real life as a display model for one of the Sonas retailers.

The overall winner was Anna Szwagrzyk from Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, followed by Niamh Tighe of Knocklyon, Dublin 16 in second place, with Georgia Robinson from Bray, Co Wicklow in third. All three also received a cash prize.

Expand Close Anna Szwagrzyk from Blanchardstown with her winning design for Sonas and TU Dublin's Bathroom Design of the Year. Photo: Fennell Photography / Facebook

Anna Szwagrzyk from Blanchardstown with her winning design for Sonas and TU Dublin's Bathroom Design of the Year. Photo: Fennell Photography

“It was my first bathroom design,” says Szwagrzyk, who admits she found the project challenging. “My design was inspired by the Victorian era but I made it look modern and comfortable.”

It’s a spectacular design with a navy and gold colour scheme that looks luxurious but is clever in that it uses existing products like the Sonas Malmo countertop basin unit in ocean blue with a brushed gold handle (RRP €625) and the Alita mixer tap, also in brushed gold (€195).

The Lyra bath (€1,895) sits on a raised dais lined with ceramic tiles that give the impression of wood. The use of real-life products keeps the project within the realm of the possible.

Expand Close Sonas Bathrooms Design of the Year - First Place Anna Szwagrzyk / Facebook

Sonas Bathrooms Design of the Year - First Place Anna Szwagrzyk

The judges commented on the originality of Szwagrzyk’s design and her harmonious use of colour: “Anna took a considered risk in using a wide range of colours, materials and textures, but the balance and overall use of space works really well.”

When she graduates in 2024, she hopes that the award will help speed her on the way to a job with an interior design firm.

Expand Close Sonas Bathrooms Design of the Year - Second Place Niamh Tighe / Facebook

Sonas Bathrooms Design of the Year - Second Place Niamh Tighe

“Our students listen to lecturers talking about design for years but it’s not until they engage with a live project with the industry that they feel that what they’re doing is current and real,” says interior designer Neville Knott, a lecturer with TU.

“They’re not working in the abstract. They’re looking at products and suggesting new ways of using them, while working with colours and materials. It’s based in reality and that’s what makes it exciting for them — and for us!”

See kingstonlaffertydesign.com, sonasbathrooms.com, aprilandthebear.com, begleyandbowie.com, and studiokinnard.myshopify.com