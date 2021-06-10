Nazi militaria put in context by discerning collectors

Nazi memorabilia has been in the news of late. Last month, a recruitment poster for the Waffen-SS was presented for auction at Matthews Auctioneers of Kells, County Meath. It provoked a media debate concerning the rights and wrongs of selling items associated with Hitler’s regime. At the last minute, the item was withdrawn from the sale.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling of German World War II militaria continues, both in Ireland and abroad. Some auctioneers won’t touch it; others, while deploring the Nazi regime, feel that the criticism of collecting in that area lacks nuance and logic. While critics are quick to say that Nazi memorabilia should be in a museum, they are often hazy about how it should get there. Ireland has around 230 museums and most of them don’t collect German World War II militaria. There is also the question of volume. Between 1933 and 1945, the Germans made 20 million helmets alone.

In short, there’s more Nazi stuff out there than the museum system can handle and most museums that collect in that area don’t have the capacity to shop for small items at auction. Most significant collections of military items are amassed by individuals and then sold or donated to museums.

“The idea that there are neo-fascists out there amassing collections to worship at the shrine is largely fictional,” says Stuart Purcell of Mullen’s. “It’s actually quite an academic pursuit. Nobody is glorifying it. The sellers that have come to us in the past have been men who are fascinated by the history of the Second World War.”

These collectors tend to be specialists whose research adds to the sum of knowledge about the objects and the world they were created in. The Collector’s Cabinet auction at Mullen’s, which concludes on Sunday, June 13 includes several pieces of German World War II militaria. Most are pieces of uniforms.

“It was all really well designed. The British stuff looks as though it was knocked out in an afternoon, but the Germans used design as a means of militarising an entire nation. When you look at the objects, you can see how they did it. That’s where the fear comes from.” There have been other repugnant regimes, but Hitler’s was a masterpiece of branding.

Some of the items in the auction, like a pair of German uniform belt buckles with the Luftwaffe eagle and swastika emblem (est. €100 to €150), were worn by soldiers. “They were made of nickel alloy, as cheaply as possible,” Purcell says. “The materials became cheaper as the war went on. If you pick them up in your hand you can almost tell the year they were made from the weight of them.” Others were worn by civilians.

These include a German Kriegsmarine Blockade Breaker’s badge (€200 t0 €300). The German fleet spent most of the war blockaded in port and the badge was awarded to sailors whose vessel broke through the barricade.

The badge is metal and designed to be sewn onto a uniform. “It could have been worn by someone in the navy or just some guy on board a freighter.” Either way, the owner of the badge didn’t make it. It was found, still attached to a piece of his uniform, washed up on a Norfolk beach. Other badges were awarded to people who did specific jobs.

The sale includes a German Kriegsmarine Minesweepers Badge (est. €100 to €150). “These badges tell the story of different people’s experience of the war,” Purcell says. “For collectors it’s as much about learning the context of the badge as amassing an amount of them.” Since it’s rare to find a badge without a design code or a manufacturer’s stamp, it’s a rewarding area to research.

A German National Socialist police sword (est. €300 to €500) is an example of how militarised German society became in the 1930s and 40s.

“There’s a perception that everyone who wore a swastika was a convinced devoted Nazi, but if you wanted to keep your job as a postman, or a fireman, or a policeman, that was what you had to

do.”

The sale also includes a Luftwaffe officer’s parade dagger (est. €300 to €500) worn by officers as part of their uniform. Herman Goring, who was heavily involved in the branding of National Socialism, would have overseen the design. In an inherently flashy regime, the air force was the flashiest of all.



See mullenslaurelpark.com.