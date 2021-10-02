Natural light, lots of plants and space to evolve – Darren Kennedy outlines his philosophy for stylish living

One of my earliest memories from childhood is playing ‘designer’ with my mother. I used to get so much joy from spending a Saturday afternoon changing up the living room. It was never a big space, and we never had the money to buy lots of new furnishings, but what we did have was imagination and an interest in making the space feel and work differently.

Repositioning sofas and coffee tables, changing cushions, swapping throws and rugs, mixing up picture frames and artwork — essentially playing with the functionality of the room — really brought us a sense of satisfaction. Without spending a cent, we’d manage to make the space feel fresh and almost like a new room.

Detail of Darren Kennedy's home, photographed by Patrick Quinn Byrne

Detail of Darren Kennedy's home, photographed by Patrick Quinn Byrne

These days, with platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration — not to mention their relentless demand for instant gratification — we can sometimes feel that our homes must be showhouse-ready as soon as we move in.

However, one of the things that I’ve always felt passionate about is allowing yourself, and your home, the opportunity to grow, because we are all constantly changing.

The alternative is a trend-driven Insta-style that can result in a cookie-cutter type of environment where everything feels like it has been designed by numbers. It might be of the moment, but inevitably it will date because it lacks the key ingredient that gives any room its je ne sais quoi — your own personal touch.

Darren Kennedy photographed at home by Patrick Quinn Byrne

Darren Kennedy photographed at home by Patrick Quinn Byrne

Of course, injecting trends is fun and can be achieved quite affordably, but creating a space that reflects you as you grow is a really personal thing and ultimately very rewarding. To grow and evolve into a space is actually kind of beautiful. It’s where you can really imprint your personality and individuality.

How and where you live — your life should be a reflection of who you are and how you feel.

Our personal style in interior design, much like in fashion, is always a very personal expression of ourselves.

Detail of Darren Kennedy's home, photographed by Patrick Quinn Byrne

Detail of Darren Kennedy's home, photographed by Patrick Quinn Byrne

When it comes to my own personal interior-design philosophy, I’m a major proponent of natural light, lots of plants and greenery, and creating a space that can evolve with me.

I like to incorporate art, not necessarily anything expensive but pieces that have resonated with me, or which bring a sense of nostalgia or history. I absolutely adore colour and I think when balanced with enough neutrals it can create a look that is vibrant, harmonious, full of energy and, at the same time, calming.

I obviously didn’t have the vocabulary to put this into words when I was a child, but those afternoons spent playing ‘designer’ with my mam gave me an early understanding of the simple joy of creating a space that you really wanted to be in. I think that’s where I get my love of all things design and my keen eye for aesthetics.

