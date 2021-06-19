‘My grandmother told me stories about this queer woman who had relationships with men and women’ 

Richard Malone was brought up on stories from his grandmother Nellie about a “radical and queer woman from Enniscorthy” who went on to become one of the most influential designers of the 20th century.

That woman was the utterly fascinating Eileen Gray. Some people have never heard of the modernist designer, even though they own contemporary homages to her iconic furniture design, but to others, she is a cult figure, a multi-skilled artist and self-taught architect who changed the way we approach interiors, right down to the very chairs we sit in.

Now, fellow Wexford native Richard Malone is determined to build on Gray’s legacy and explore her “spirit of making and her belief that you can do any discipline, that you don’t have to restrict yourself”.

Expand Close Eileen Gray, 1927. Photo courtesy of Berenice Abbott, National Museum of Ireland / Facebook

Eileen Gray, 1927. Photo courtesy of Berenice Abbott, National Museum of Ireland

Malone spent lockdown curating Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray, an innovative exhibition which opens in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, in the south of France, on July 1.

It brings together seven multidisciplinary artists and makers, and will celebrate excellence in Irish art alongside the refurbishment of E-1027, Gray’s seminal modernist villa which was almost lost but has been lovingly restored in recent years.

“The purpose of the Making and Momentum exhibition is to celebrate the legacy of modernism in Ireland, and the imagination and influence of modern Irish art and design worldwide,” Malone says.

He sees the exhibition, which includes ceramics, sculpture, wall hangings and handwoven rugs, as a cross-century conversation between Gray and modern makers who cite her as a vital influence.

Expand Close Some sketches by Mourne Textiles in Co Down / Facebook

Some sketches by Mourne Textiles in Co Down

Among those featured are ceramicist Sara Flynn, sculptor and Venice Biennale contributor Niamh O’Malley, artist Laura Gannon, artisan rugmakers Ceadogán, the late abstract painter Mainie Jellett (who was a contemporary of Gray’s in Paris), Co Down weavers Mourne Textiles and Malone himself.

Expand Close Sketch by Ceadogán rugmakers / Facebook

Sketch by Ceadogán rugmakers

From his home in east London, the 31-year-old designer, who won the prestigious Woolmark Prize in 2020, tells me about his journey with Eileen Gray to date.

“She came to me through storytelling and even though I didn’t at that time understand or care for the language of modernism, it was her spirit of making that was very interesting and inspiring to me, that she could make whatever she wanted in a world dominated by other people.

“My grandmother told me stories about this queer woman who had relationships with men and women, and who did whatever she wanted — but she always left out the fact that Gray was rich because then, by telling me those stories, my grandmother made me able to see myself in a job like that.

“If she had said Gray was from one of the richest families in England and that’s why all these opportunities happened, it would have felt more isolating. I think that the storytelling of how Gray came to be such a designer was very important for me visualising myself as a designer and an artist.

“I think it’s really important to show the next generation that there are jobs and careers and apprenticeships and all of these things in creative work and that also that all of these things are not historical, they are ongoing.

“People are still making really incredible work, modernism is still huge and a lot of it comes from Ireland and Irishness.

“Ireland is an extremely modern country. Technically, it’s like only 100 years old so you have this licence to renew what it means to be Irish or what Irish work should look like,” he says.

Expand Close The restored exterior of the E-1027 house in France. Photo: Manuel Bougot / Facebook

The restored exterior of the E-1027 house in France. Photo: Manuel Bougot

Malone is currently getting ready to travel to the Cote d’Azur and to finally step into E-1027 after endless digital visits. The nautical-themed white villa was completed in 1929, when Gray was 52. Perched on cliffs near the Italian border, the property has witnessed shootings, murder and even vandalism by Swiss architect Le Corbusier, who was jealous of the talents of the Irish woman who could turn her hand effortlessly to so many aspects of design.

Looted during World War II, the house fell into disrepair. By the mid 1990s, it became a home for squatters. In 2014, a charitable body, The Cap Moderne Association, was set up to restore and open Gray’s iconic house to visitors. The investment of €5.5m was provided by the French state and regional authorities and through fundraising by the association.

Expand Close Inside the E-1027 house. Photo: Manuel Bougot / Facebook

Inside the E-1027 house. Photo: Manuel Bougot

The reopening of the villa this summer, styled as it was in 1929, coincides with the Making and Momentum exhibition and Malone says he cannot wait to stand on its terrace and roof and “understand” the place.

Expand Close A view of the kitchen at the E-1027 house. Photo: Manuel Bougot / Facebook

A view of the kitchen at the E-1027 house. Photo: Manuel Bougot

“For me, the beauty is inside the house and how Gray designed things around the way people lived their lives,” he says.

Expand Close Eileen Gray Non Conformist chair from the National Museum, Collins Barracks, available to view now / Facebook

Eileen Gray Non Conformist chair from the National Museum, Collins Barracks, available to view now

After Roquebrune, the exhibition travels to Dublin’s National Museum at Collins Barracks, already home to a permanent Eileen Gray exhibition, and it will open there on August 20. Next spring, Malone hopes to complete the circle and bring the exhibition back to his and Gray’s native Co Wexford.

Born in Brownswood, Co Wexford, into an Anglo-Irish family in 1878, Gray spent most of her life in France. She died in Paris in 1976, aged 98.

An original thinker, she started out making a name for herself with her folding screens and expressed herself in lacquer and wood furniture, wall hangings, lamps, sofas, mirrors, rugs and apartment decoration.

Expand Close The E-1027 table, part of the Eileen Gray exhibition available to view now at Collins Barracks / Facebook

The E-1027 table, part of the Eileen Gray exhibition available to view now at Collins Barracks

Gray was an early proponent of tubular steel, and manipulated it into expressive, functionalist pieces. People who own modern-day homages to her chrome adjustable circular-glass tables may be unaware of its origins and how the E-1027 table was designed by Gray for her sister so she could eat breakfast in bed without getting crumbs on the sheets.

All of her furniture designs are highly valuable collectors’ pieces, such as her gondola-shaped day bed. Gray’s Dragons armchair, designed between 1917 and 1919, made headlines worldwide in 2009 when it was expected to fetch €3m in the Yves Saint Laurent/Pierre Bergé estate auction but sold for €21.9m, establishing a new record for a piece of 20th-century decorative art.

Her chubby Bibendum chair, based on the Michelin Man, and her Transat chair, inspired by the deckchairs found on ocean liners, both feature in the restored interiors of the villa.

The seeds of the Roquebrune exhibition were planted in 2019 during a conversation with Cathy Giangrande, development head of Cap Moderne Association, who told Malone he would be a great person to show work there.

Expand Close Wall hanging by Richard Malone for the Eileen Gray exhibition / Facebook

Wall hanging by Richard Malone for the Eileen Gray exhibition

“Originally, it was supposed to be a solo endeavour but I think it would have been a bit egotistical of me if it was a solo show — plus I don’t think it would have been representative of what contemporary Irish making is,” he says.

“It was my decision... to bring in people who I think shared Gray’s way of working, or saw something in her way of working that wasn’t repetitive.”

Joining forces with the Cap Moderne Association, the exhibition at the Roquebrune Town Hall aims to create a conversation around the vital importance and cultural contribution of craftsmanship.

Expand Close A bedroom at the Eileen Gray E-1027 house in France. Photo: Manuel Bougot / Facebook

A bedroom at the Eileen Gray E-1027 house in France. Photo: Manuel Bougot

Now that E-1027 has been returned to its former glory, the next restoration project is Gray’s other house, Tempe à Pailla, which she built in the nearby town of Menton. The proceeds of an auction to be held at a gala dinner at Dublin’s National Museum on September 3 will go towards its refurbishment.

A true trailblazer, Gray was one of the first women to be admitted to the avant-garde Slade School of Art in London and she smashed the notion that architecture was a man’s job. In Paris, she became the first western practitioner of Japanese lacquer work and quickly made her name for that. Over the years, clients at her Paris shop included the Rothschilds, James Joyce and Elsa Schiaparelli.

Grey was an enigma too, a figure of seeming contradictions. Extremely private, she never did PR about her work, yet she drove around Paris in a roadster with her girlfriend, the singer Damia, with a pet panther in the back seat.

Mary McGuckian’s 2015 film The Price of Desire, starring Orla Brady with costumes by Irish couturier Peter O’Brien, chronicles the controversial story of Gray’s relationship with Le Corbusier and with Jean Badovici, architect, mentor and lover, and how it cost her the right to be credited for E-1027. Eileen named E-1027 on a combination of their initials: E for Eileen, 10 for the tenth letter of the alphabet — J for Jean — 2 for Badovici, and 7 for Gray. After their relationships went sour, she moved out and Le Corbusier painted bright murals on the clean white walls. Gray was aghast and considered the intrusion as vandalism.

During World War II, Gray was interned as a foreign national and E-1027 was looted. German soldiers used Le Corbusier’s revenge paintings for target practice. After the saga of E-1027, Eileen retreated to Paris where she lived quietly on Rue Bonaparte.

The fact that she very much considered herself to be an Irish woman, in spite of living most of her life in France, only deepened Richard’s resolve to bring the exhibition home to Dublin, where Gray used to attend the Horse Show with her mother, and to Co Wexford where she grew up in Brownswood House and retained fond memories of boating on the Slaney.

“It is such an abstract thing for me, to think that someone would come from Co Wexford and would become the biggest designer ever basically. She is the most valuable designer of all time now and she happens to be a female designer at a time when there wasn’t a lot happening with female designers,” he says.

As for his grandmother Nellie, I wonder what she would have made of her grandson bringing the exhibition to Gray’s E-1027 and creating a bridge to link modern Irish makers to her excellence.

“She would be ecstatic,” he smiles. “She was the one who brought Gray’s work to my attention so it’s all down to her. It’s quite interesting this has even happened. I feel like it’s witchcraft from Nellie.”

makingandmomentum.com