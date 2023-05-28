My Favourite Room: Zen and the art of brass sinks — ‘When the sun shines, it lights up the whole area’
When Esther Haller-Clarke and Garret Faulkner bought their Victorian redbrick in Belfast, it had major unforeseen problems, including a gas leak. However, it’s now an enviable home with many stunning features
Mary O'Sullivan
A Belfast sink is often a must-have for a discerning homeowner, whether building a brand new home or renovating an old one. Belfast sinks — so called because they were originally designed in the city — are prized for their timelessness and hard-wearing ceramics, so on visiting the Belfast home of Esther Haller-Clarke and Garret Faulkner, who are nothing if not discerning, one might expect such a sink to be top of their list.