My Favourite Room: Zen and the art of brass sinks — ‘When the sun shines, it lights up the whole area’

Artist/musician Garret Faulkner and arts consultant Esther Haller-Clarke outside their Victorian redbrick in Belfast, which dates from 1886. The houses were built for shipyard staff and one of the houses on the street bears a plaque dedicated to an engineer who went down on the Titanic. When they first saw the house the couple were particularly enchanted by a 100-year-old lime tree in the garden, as getting closer to nature was top of their list of must-haves. Photo: Tony Gavin