My favourite room: ‘We wanted lots of light. Having lived in dark apartments in Dublin, we knew we wanted that’
There are some lovely Chinese mementos in jewellery designer Áine Breen’s home in Wexford and that’s fitting. It was while living in Beijing that she got the idea to change career
Áine Breen is that unusual creature — a fully qualified chartered accountant turned creative. And while she didn’t really see it in herself, it was her future husband Pat who realised that she didn’t have the appearance of an accountant, whatever about anything else. “On my first day in KPMG, before we ever got together, he took one look at me and said ‘that one doesn’t belong here’,” she recalls. “I suppose it was what I was wearing, I was dressed smartly but I suppose a little differently.”