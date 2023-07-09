My favourite room: ‘We wanted lots of light. Having lived in dark apartments in Dublin, we knew we wanted that’

There are some lovely Chinese mementos in jewellery designer Áine Breen’s home in Wexford and that’s fitting. It was while living in Beijing that she got the idea to change career

Áine Breen in the dining area of the open-plan kitchen/dining room which has steps down to a living room. It’s a light-filled space and there are views of both the sea and the countryside. With three small children and labradoodle, Áine opted for practicality in features like the laminate floors. Photo: Tony Gavin

Áine Breen is that unusual creature — a fully qualified chartered accountant turned creative. And while she didn’t really see it in herself, it was her future husband Pat who realised that she didn’t have the appearance of an accountant, whatever about anything else. “On my first day in KPMG, before we ever got together, he took one look at me and said ‘that one doesn’t belong here’,” she recalls. “I suppose it was what I was wearing, I was dressed smartly but I suppose a little differently.”