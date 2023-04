Artist Melissa O’Donnell at the kitchen table in her new home in Delgany which she moved into last summer. Apart from three pieces by other artists which she bought during lockdown, the works are all her own. Melissa and her ex-husband bought the kitchen table when they moved back to Ireland from the States 20 years ago. “When I look at it, I still see the kids in their high chairs but now I start the day at this table with my notebooks and the sketches in them that I’m working on.” Photo: Tony Gavin