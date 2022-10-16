My Favourite Room: The stunning ship-inspired Howth home of a New York artist and an Irish novel-writing medic

The walls of Naomi Taitz Duffy’s home in Howth, Co Dublin, are currently hung with colourful works by the American herself and that’s a fairly common feature of artists’ homes — they tend to hang their own work.

However, Naomi wants to change all that. “My goal is to remove my own work and to build a collection of work by artists I admire,” she says modestly, adding with a laugh, “In the meantime, it is handy to have paintings of my own to fill the walls.”

As it happens her paintings are gorgeous, and many art lovers would be thrilled to own just one of her artworks. They mainly feature geometric shapes in unusual colours and patterns; they’re principally abstract, though there’s a grounded quality about each work where the shapes depicted resonate of everyday objects.

“I didn’t set out to paint in a certain way. Even when I was in school studying illustration I realised I was less interested in elaborate compositions of people and places but if there was somebody with a pattern on their shirt, that was something I was drawn to,” Naomi says.

“Every once in a while I do paint from life or a direct landscape, it complements my other work. Living here in Howth is amazing, I have so much visual inspiration. My husband had a dream to live by the sea. I never understood what it meant. Now I totally understand it.”

Naomi in her dining area. She brought the dining table and sideboard from the US when the family moved here. The painting above the sideboard is one of her own works. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Naomi in her dining area. She brought the dining table and sideboard from the US when the family moved here. The painting above the sideboard is one of her own works. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Her home, with its stunning views of the Irish Sea, Ireland’s Eye and Lambay Island, is a sharp contrast to the other places she has lived in. She’s been here since 2017 and loves it but admits that when the prospect of moving to Ireland was first put on the cards, she was a tad reluctant initially.

Originally from New York, the engaging brunette grew up with her parents and younger sister in the Bronx. “My father was from Israel. He came to study in America in his 20s. He had been quite religious, going towards becoming a rabbi, but it was not for him so he studied psychology and became a psychologist. He met my mother and never went back. My mom’s family were not as religious. She grew up with a strong Jewish identity — that was who you were; in the same way you had the Irish, the Jews, the Italians, that was more important than the belief system.”

Growing up, Naomi always wanted to make art but she didn’t think it could become a reality. “It didn’t seem accessible. I was thinking about it recently — one of the things about the internet is young people see others making careers as artists but back then it seemed so far off I couldn’t envision it. I did go to the High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the original school on which the TV series Fame was based, and I was able to spend half my day focusing on art.”

She went on to major in art at college with an emphasis on illustration, and after college she got a job in graphic design. Then 9/11 happened and the job disappeared so she went back to college and got a master’s degree in childhood education and became a teacher.

Art was always on her radar, however, so in her spare time she went to art classes. While she was improving her art education she also progressed her love life. It was at an art class that she met her Irish husband Austin Duffy, an oncologist who has also published three novels, the most recent of which came out this summer and is called The Night Interns. “We met in 2007 in a painting class. We were painting a nude male model and he awkwardly asked me how I mixed a certain colour. I probably gave him a one-word answer, “ she says, making it clear she didn’t realise at the time it was his opening gambit. “American men tend to be more assertive,” she says with a laugh. “Then one day he said ‘These painting classes really make you thirsty’ — his way of saying, ‘Would you like to get a drink?’”

The house was designed in such a way as to maximise the sea views, and Lambay Island can be seen from this window. Naomi uses soft colours, such as grey and stone, in the furnishings to balance out the amount of dark wood in the house. Photo: Tony Gavin.

The house was designed in such a way as to maximise the sea views, and Lambay Island can be seen from this window. Naomi uses soft colours, such as grey and stone, in the furnishings to balance out the amount of dark wood in the house. Photo: Tony Gavin.

The second overture worked and they got together. At the time Austin had completed one year of a two-year residency and it looked as if he would then be going back to Ireland. “We were seriously going out together and we talked about going to Ireland together, but I wasn’t really prepared. Then, at the last minute, he got a position in Washington. That was perfect.”

The position in Washington was supposed to be two years but it stretched to nine. During that time the couple did go back at times to New York, and on one of those occasions they got engaged. “We were supposed to be staying with friends, then all of a sudden he said we were staying in a hotel.

As soon as he said that I felt something fishy was going on. Then he said, ‘Let’s go for a walk in Central Park’. It was very cold. There was lots of snow on the ground. I was complaining the whole time, but he was adamant that I had got to keep walking, Then we got to a favourite spot of his and he asked me to marry him,” she recalls fondly.

They got married in 2010 and they now have two children, Theo (nine) and Vered (seven). Naomi had continued to teach when she first went to Washington but once she became pregnant with Theo she decided to take a year off from teaching. “I always had a secret plan that if I ever had kids I would quit my day job to see if I could immerse myself back into art. I started slowly, however. While Theo napped I built up a body of paintings. I had my first solo show there in 2014 and that was a great starting point. From then on it worked out for me to be at home with the children and painting when I could.”

After nine years in Washington, Austin got a job back in Ireland and fortunately Naomi’s thoughts on Ireland had changed. “We always knew we wouldn’t stay in Washington. Austin always had a desire to come back to Ireland. I secretly thought, ‘I’ll work on that later. I’ll convince him he wants to be in New York’. Then he was offered a job in New York and he was happy to live in New York but I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not sure that’s what I want any more’. I was actually the driving force to move here,” she says, going on to explain her change of heart. “I had never had a garden, never lived somewhere close to nature and now that idea appealed to me. I thought, ‘We’ll have an adventure’.”

The couple moved back in 2017. Austin is head of an American company, based in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, called Start, which involves early-stage cancer trials. It’s a busy life, though he uses his Dart commute to write his novels. Naomi has gradually been building up contacts in the Dublin art world, including taking part in Royal Hibernian Academy annual exhibitions, group shows at the prestigious Taylor Galleries and she recently did a residency sponsored by the Fingal Arts Office. “I’ve found, from my perspective as an artist, Dublin is a good place to be an artist. “

She’s got involved also in the Howth art scene and is in a group called AtHomeStudios.

The architects used the same wood in the creation of the kitchen units, the open shelving and the built-in table and benches. "I love the look of the kitchen and the open shelving is very handy; it's easy to find everything," Naomi says. Photo: Tony Gavin

The architects used the same wood in the creation of the kitchen units, the open shelving and the built-in table and benches. "I love the look of the kitchen and the open shelving is very handy; it's easy to find everything," Naomi says. Photo: Tony Gavin

“When I first came here, I thought I’d want a studio in town to be around other artists but I realised that was unrealistic. By the time I’d take the Dart into town, I’d hardly be there 10 minutes when I’d have to come home again to collect the kids. And I love the freedom of working in my own studio while the kids are at school. With AtHomeStudios, we meet every couple of months, show each other our work. It’s a chance to meet others who might feel isolated. I’ve found I’ve the company of more artists here than I had in Washington.”

One of the key attractions of the house she and her husband bought in Howth is there is a studio for Naomi. “We saw the house in 2017 when we were still in Washington. We were casually looking online and it popped up and we started to fall in love with it, but it was a pipe dream. Once we came here in 2018 we started to look at houses seriously and this was still available. We put in an offer and we were thrilled when it was accepted.”

The house, which was built in 2004, won a RIBA award for its architects O’Donnell+Tuomey. Set on a height just above Howth village, it has spectacular views, from which the architects drew their inspiration. “They were specifically interested in building with the views in mind. They were inspired by the idea of a ship and so the walls are curved.”

It ticked a lot of boxes for the couple: there are steps up to the middle floor, which comprises the kitchen, the large living area and Naomi’s studio; at ground level, there is an en suite guest room, which is ideal for when her parents come to visit; and on the top floor are four bedrooms, one en suite, and an office for Austin.

Maximising light was an important part of the design of the house and this skylight above the stairs plays its part. Photo: Tony Gavin

Maximising light was an important part of the design of the house and this skylight above the stairs plays its part. Photo: Tony Gavin

Aesthetically it really appealed to her too. It’s very streamlined in terms of materials. It’s made of just four: concrete, brick, glass and teak. And a huge amount of the furniture is built in, including the kitchen table, the beds and even desks. “I keep seeing new things in the design that I hadn’t realised were there before,” she says.

For a woman who didn’t jump at the chance of coming to live in Ireland, she has embraced every aspect and even says she owes her continually evolving work as an artist to making her home here.

“Dublin is not as intimidating as New York. I often ask myself, ‘If I had moved to New York instead of Dublin, would I be attempting to continue my art practice?’ So a good move in every way.”

See naomitaitzduffy.com; Instagram: @naomitaitzduffy