My Favourite Room: The sleep expert who knows how to make your home a haven when it comes to rest
After years of insomnia, Anne Marie Boyhan cracked the code to a good night’s respite and became a consultant on all things sleep related. Practising what she preaches in her own home’s design, she assures a calm bedroom is crucial for a healthy state of mind
Mary O'Sullivan
When it comes to prioritising the interior design of our homes, we tend to put the kitchen first, then the living areas and after that the bathroom.