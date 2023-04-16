My Favourite Room: The sleep expert who knows how to make your home a haven when it comes to rest

After years of insomnia, Anne Marie Boyhan cracked the code to a good night’s respite and became a consultant on all things sleep related. Practising what she preaches in her own home’s design, she assures a calm bedroom is crucial for a healthy state of mind

Sleep expert Anne Marie Boyhan in the master bedroom which was converted from an attic space and is the quietest part of the house — no devices are allowed up. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Sun 16 Apr 2023 at 03:30