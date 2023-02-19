| 7.4°C Dublin

My Favourite Room: Terri and her amazing technicolour dream home — ‘If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t move, I love it so much’

Terri Cooper loves vibrant colour so much that she studied the subject and, as well as a role in the drinks industry, she advises people on the different hues they wear. Of course, her home is a riot of eclectic shades

Colour expert and entrepreneur Terri Cooper in her front room, which contains every colour in the rainbow yet it works with the neutral background of grey walls, carpet and bookshelves. The green chairs are from Wilde Vintage. The painting over the mantlepiece is by David Booth, winner of the National Gallery of Ireland&rsquo;s Zurich Portrait Prize 2022. The bird on the mantlepiece is from CA Design while the brown leather pig was a 40th birthday present from Terri&rsquo;s husband Tristan. Photo: Tony Gavin

Colour expert and entrepreneur Terri Cooper in her front room, which contains every colour in the rainbow yet it works with the neutral background of grey walls, carpet and bookshelves. The green chairs are from Wilde Vintage. The painting over the mantlepiece is by David Booth, winner of the National Gallery of Ireland’s Zurich Portrait Prize 2022. The bird on the mantlepiece is from CA Design while the brown leather pig was a 40th birthday present from Terri’s husband Tristan. Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri at the dining table made by Porter &amp; Jones. The chairs are from Calligaris and the lamps above the table are from Muuto. The upcycled sideboard is from QuirkiStuff. &ldquo;They source the furniture and I come up with the colour design I want,&rdquo; says Terri. The cushions on the window seat are from Marimekko. Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri at the dining table made by Porter & Jones. The chairs are from Calligaris and the lamps above the table are from Muuto. The upcycled sideboard is from QuirkiStuff. “They source the furniture and I come up with the colour design I want,” says Terri. The cushions on the window seat are from Marimekko. Photo: Tony Gavin

The vintage Asian-style cabinet is from Portobello Road, a favourite haunt of Terri&rsquo;s during her London days. There is a lot of art in the house, much of it gifts from Tristan&rsquo;s parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

The vintage Asian-style cabinet is from Portobello Road, a favourite haunt of Terri’s during her London days. There is a lot of art in the house, much of it gifts from Tristan’s parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri at the yellow front door of her red-brick period home in Dublin 6. &ldquo;Yellow is the most positive, most joyful colour,&rdquo; she says. &ldquo;I feel, as soon as you approach the house there&rsquo;s a feeling of welcome.&rdquo; Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri at the yellow front door of her red-brick period home in Dublin 6. “Yellow is the most positive, most joyful colour,” she says. “I feel, as soon as you approach the house there’s a feeling of welcome.” Photo: Tony Gavin

The kitchen units are by Porter &amp; Jones and the flooring is polished concrete. Photo: Tony Gavin

The kitchen units are by Porter & Jones and the flooring is polished concrete. Photo: Tony Gavin

Harry, a pug cross, is an important part of the family and these steps were made for him to climb up on the bed. The bed linen and cushions are from Emma J Shipley. The fabric on the upcycled chest from QuirkiStuff is Tree Tops by Sanderson. The painting above the bed is by John Brunsdon. Photo: Tony Gavin

Harry, a pug cross, is an important part of the family and these steps were made for him to climb up on the bed. The bed linen and cushions are from Emma J Shipley. The fabric on the upcycled chest from QuirkiStuff is Tree Tops by Sanderson. The painting above the bed is by John Brunsdon. Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri&rsquo;s husband Tristan likes fishing and grey, so he got both in the downstairs loo. The wallpaper is by French illustrator Florent Bodart for Feathr. Photo: Tony Gavin

Terri’s husband Tristan likes fishing and grey, so he got both in the downstairs loo. The wallpaper is by French illustrator Florent Bodart for Feathr. Photo: Tony Gavin

Purple is said to be a healing colour. It&rsquo;s certainly a bold colour but it&rsquo;s softened by the backdrop of grey walls and the mix of yellow, orange and blue cushions. A detail of a rug from Ikea can be seen – it&rsquo;s one of a range which involved a collaboration with Craig Green for the Ikea Art event 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin

Purple is said to be a healing colour. It’s certainly a bold colour but it’s softened by the backdrop of grey walls and the mix of yellow, orange and blue cushions. A detail of a rug from Ikea can be seen – it’s one of a range which involved a collaboration with Craig Green for the Ikea Art event 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin

Colour expert and entrepreneur Terri Cooper in her front room, which contains every colour in the rainbow yet it works with the neutral background of grey walls, carpet and bookshelves. The green chairs are from Wilde Vintage. The painting over the mantlepiece is by David Booth, winner of the National Gallery of Ireland’s Zurich Portrait Prize 2022. The bird on the mantlepiece is from CA Design while the brown leather pig was a 40th birthday present from Terri’s husband Tristan. Photo: Tony Gavin

Most of us paint our front doors in neutral colours like grey and black but there are always a few brave souls who opt for vibrant colours like purple, pink and yellow. And, in those cases, one can’t help but wonder what the inside is like.

The addition of a multi-coloured pom-pom wreath on Terri Cooper’s yellow front door is a strong hint that the interior is also a riot of colour, and it doesn’t mislead.

