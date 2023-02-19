My Favourite Room: Terri and her amazing technicolour dream home — ‘If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t move, I love it so much’

Most of us paint our front doors in neutral colours like grey and black but there are always a few brave souls who opt for vibrant colours like purple, pink and yellow. And, in those cases, one can’t help but wonder what the inside is like.

The addition of a multi-coloured pom-pom wreath on Terri Cooper’s yellow front door is a strong hint that the interior is also a riot of colour, and it doesn’t mislead.

There is a lot of yellow in Terri’s house — there’s a yellow wall, a yellow teapot, a yellow toaster, yellow cushions, lampshades and coasters. Other bright colours feature too — there’s a purple sofa, red dining chairs, and green sideboards. However, as can be seen from the photos, it all works beautifully and this is down to the fact that Terri takes her colours seriously – so seriously that as well as having an MA in business psychology, and a role as creative director and co-owner of Poachers Irish Mixers, she is a colour analyst and advises people on their use of colour, mainly in their wardrobes. She is so passionate about colour that she went to London before the pandemic and did courses in the London College of Style, under the legendary Jules Standish, the authority on all things colour.

Expand Close Terri at the dining table made by Porter & Jones. The chairs are from Calligaris and the lamps above the table are from Muuto. The upcycled sideboard is from QuirkiStuff. “They source the furniture and I come up with the colour design I want,” says Terri. The cushions on the window seat are from Marimekko. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

“Though I work full-time for Poachers, and have done since 2019, I still love my colour clients and manage to see one or two per week,” Terri explains. “My clients are usually 30-plus, mainly females, who are trying to find themselves after a change in their lives. Maybe after a baby, or the menopause; women who feel like they’ve maybe lost their identity, and who just want to look their best. Some are women who are doing more work presentations and want to find out what colours they can introduce into their wardrobes to be more impactful.

“I analyse their personality and skin tone to discover the colours that make them look and feel their very best.”

Terri loves to wear a lot of different colours herself and even matched her outfits to the different rooms in her house for our photographs. And, to her delight, her hair colour goes with everything.

“I started to go grey at 17 and from then until I was 43, I hated my hair,” she says. “Then I decided to let it be white. It used to be the part of me I detested, now it’s the part I love.”

Terri says she’s always been into fashion and colour, something she thinks she inherited from an aunt who, as it happens, also worked in both the fashion and the drinks industries.

Expand Close The vintage Asian-style cabinet is from Portobello Road, a favourite haunt of Terri’s during her London days. There is a lot of art in the house, much of it gifts from Tristan’s parents. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Another big influence on the way she looks at light and colour is the time she spent as a teenager in the south of France, when her father took a job in a technology development called Sophia Antipolis and moved the whole family to nearby Châteauneuf de Grasse, near Cannes, to live.

While there Terri went to school in Mougins, the village where Picasso, himself a master of colour, spent the last 12 years of his life.

“Up to then we had lived in Claregalway but we moved when I was 13 and we spent all my teenage years there,” she says.

“I was into fashion even before I went to live in France. It’s a beautiful part of the country and a lot of artists settle there. I’ve no doubt that it influenced my love of light and colour and my taste in general.”

That’s not to say the transition from Co Galway was easy for Terri. “I hated it at first. It was difficult to integrate, there wasn’t the same sense of community. There was no going out to play on the road as there is here. My parents were very good at not getting English TV and I had to do my piano lessons in French, an hour of theory and a half-hour of playing. The teacher had no English. It put me off the piano for a long time,” Terri says with a laugh, adding, “I’d say I caused my parents a lot of strife in the first year. There was a lot of ‘why did you move me here?’”

However, Terri, who has one brother, now an actuary, quickly realised how privileged she was to experience a different culture.

“Back home, we used to hang out in Shop Street in Galway on a Saturday. In France, I spent my Saturdays on the Rue d’Antibes in Cannes. It was a different world. When the film festival was on in Cannes, we used to go to the movies there.”

She had dramatic experiences too. “The school I went to was an international school and the bus had the American flag,” she recalls. “The Iran-Iraq war was on at the time and the flag had to be painted [over] due to bomb threats. As a teenager, I wasn’t worried. You think you’re invincible, that you’ll live forever.”

Expand Close Terri at the yellow front door of her red-brick period home in Dublin 6. “Yellow is the most positive, most joyful colour,” she says. “I feel, as soon as you approach the house there’s a feeling of welcome.” Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Terri grew to love France, and the many friends she made at the school, so much that she didn’t want to come home. But her father’s stint ended, they returned to Ireland and she did the Leaving Cert and went to university here.

“I didn’t want to leave France, and I’m really glad I had that experience — learning another language, experiencing another culture, and making friends from all over the world,” she says.

When it came to university, she opted to go to Trinity and study psychology. “It never occurred to me to do anything in the creative field. I always wanted to do psychology and it’s a subject I still love.” She also loved Trinity. “I found it easy enough to integrate,” she says, “because it was something I’d done already when I’d had to move to France. That experience definitely honed my skills for making friends and connecting with people.”

Terri made a great group of friends, one of whom, Tristan Cooper, is now her husband. They were mates first. Tristan was doing medicine and, according to Terri, it was not unusual to make friends from other faculties. After they qualified, the group of friends dispersed and Tristan went off to Australia. Terri went to London, where she did a master’s in business psychology while working part-time as a bartender in one of London’s top cocktail bars. After that, she got a job with Visit Britain, the tourism authority, where she worked in the learning and development department using her psychology qualifications, doing psychometric testing and running an executive development programme. A couple of years after going to London, Tristan arrived back from Australia and came to visit her in the UK capital.

“We really were friends first and I think it’s a good basis for a relationsip. It’s working so far,” she says, with a laugh. “When he came to London after Australia, I saw him in a different light, in a more romantic way. I thought, ‘there could be potential here’. We did long distance for a year then he came to work in London too.”

They got married and had their first child, Finn, now nearly 14, while in London. After his birth, Terri went back to work with Visit Britain but when she became pregnant with Holly (now 12), they decided to come home.

“I loved my job in Visit Britain. I loved London. We had a tiny flat in a great area on the most colourful street in London, near Portobello Road. We’d been talking about buying a house in the UK, then Tristan was headhunted to become medical director of a company here and it seemed right to come home. A lot of friends did the same around the same time. Even though I had loved it there, it was so easy to move. I was completely ready.”

That was in 2010. Terri didn’t work for the first few years back in Ireland and opted to spend time with Finn and Holly when they were small. She eased back into the workforce first by studying fashion styling and doing some work as a stylist, then by studying colour and starting her colour consultancy.

Expand Close The kitchen units are by Porter & Jones and the flooring is polished concrete. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Then in 2019, she teamed up with Poachers, a company set up to provide a range of mixers to be served with the many new Irish spirits on offer. Poachers was started by Brendan Colbert, a Wexford man who had also been in Terri’s circle of friends in Trinity.

“Brendan is the founder and MD and he asked me to work with him on the creative front,” says Terri. “I’ve since become creative director and co-owner.”

The mixers are a colourful new addition to the Irish drinks scene and Brendan and Terri put a huge emphasis on the Irish element. They are made in Ireland with Irish spring water; some have nothing added but bubbles, while others have Irish flavourings. “We use Irish ingredients where possible,” she says. The range of mixers — there are seven currently available — include Classic Tonic with Irish Thyme; Wild Tonic with Irish Elderflower & Lemon; Ginger Beer with Irish Chilli & Organic Ginger, and Ginger Ale with Irish Apple, Lime Zest & Organic Ginger.

Expand Close Terri’s husband Tristan likes fishing and grey, so he got both in the downstairs loo. The wallpaper is by French illustrator Florent Bodart for Feathr. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

“Brendan’s family have been in food and drinks in Ireland for over 200 years,” says Terri. “He started Poachers in 2017 and already it’s won awards and can be found in all the best bars and restaurants and hotels across Ireland, including Adare Manor, Cashel Palace, Ashford Castle, the Cliff House and all the Michelin-starred restaurants.” Quite apart from the fact that these are tasty mixers, Terri is very proud of the fact that their labelling and branding is very colourful and fun. “When you think of it, most drinks are very dark. I love our colourful labels designed by Conor Merriman. During the pandemic we couldn’t go anywhere, I couldn’t have any colour clients, so we focused on rebranding and Conor designed our colour-pop branding.”

Though she loves to keep up her colour-consultancy clients, Poachers is a full-time job and there’s no skiving for Terri. If she tried, she’d surely be caught out, as Brendan, whom she calls her work husband, only lives five doors away from Terri and her family in Dublin 6.

Terri and Tristan bought their delightful terraced home a few months after they returned from England in 2010.

“The same family had lived in the house for generations and so, even though it needed renovation and there was no colour at all in the decor, there was a really nice feeling about it,” she says.

Expand Close Purple is said to be a healing colour. It’s certainly a bold colour but it’s softened by the backdrop of grey walls and the mix of yellow, orange and blue cushions. A detail of a rug from Ikea can be seen – it’s one of a range which involved a collaboration with Craig Green for the Ikea Art event 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Terri set about rectifying all of that with the help of architect Suzy Freeney, who had many of the interior walls rebuilt as they were quite unstable and added a wonderful light-filled kitchen/dining/living extension. “We found this in one of the walls,” Terri laughs, brandishing a whiskey bottle dating from the 1800s.

As well as the extension, there is a hall, two lovely living rooms and three bedrooms.

Just as sustainability is an important factor in the creation of the Poachers products, it was also a huge consideration in the renovation of the house. “Tristan’s dad is a conservation engineer and he helped us make the house more sustainable and more energy-efficient with solar panels on the roof and a heating system that is more energy-efficient than radiators.” A huge amount of the furniture is upcycled, and Terri uses colour to add personality and freshness.And serious thought goes into where she uses colour and which colours to use where.

“Green is a colour of balance, regrowth and renewal,” she says. “Yellow is for positivity. Red is very strong, I only use it as an accent colour. Pink is a very soothing colour so it’s ideal for a bedroom.”

Terri’s bedroom also has a lot of grey, which is probably just as well as it’s her pug Harry’s favourite place. There are even steps up to the bed for the indulged pooch.

Though the house is otherwise a riot of colour, it’s never jarring. This is because Terri has put such thought into the juxtaposition of the different colours. And it has paid off. She is thrilled with the way it has all turned out.

“I can’t imagine moving out of this house,” she says. “If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t move, I love it so much.” ​

See poachersdrinks.com

Instagram: @thestylecoop