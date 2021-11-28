| 1.6°C Dublin

My Favourite Room: Singer-songwriter Don Mescall found his spiritual home in this converted Cavan church

Singer-songwriter Don Mescall always felt a calmness when he went into churches as a child, so it’s no wonder that his new home in County Cavan — a converted church surrounded by woodland and water — is where he is happiest these days

Singer-songwriter Don Mescall in one of the living areas of the deconsecrated church in Co Cavan he bought last year. While many of the features are original to the church, including the stonework and the windows, it had already been converted into a home — although Don had to do quite a lot of renovation to make it comfortable. &ldquo;There was carpet on the floor and I only found this lovely floor when I lifted the carpet,&rdquo; Don notes Expand
Singer-songwriter Don Mescall in one of the living areas of the deconsecrated church in Co Cavan he bought last year. While many of the features are original to the church, including the stonework and the windows, it had already been converted into a home — although Don had to do quite a lot of renovation to make it comfortable. “There was carpet on the floor and I only found this lovely floor when I lifted the carpet,” Don notes

"It was time for a change, a new direction, a new page — and at the same time I felt sorry for it, I felt it needed me.” Photo: Tony Gavin

Don in his hi-tech studio, which he brought over from London. The guitars on the wall are only a fraction of his collection. “I play them all,” Don insists

The main bedroom is on a mezzanine which had been installed by the previous owner. It contains a massive bed. “It took four of us to get it up and into the room. If it had been an inch wider it wouldn’t have worked,” Don says. The cream drapes, which add atmosphere, were Morah’s idea

Like the rest of Don’s home, the dining area is furnished with old pieces including the larder and this carpenter’s workbench which he turned into a dining table by topping it with glass

Don’s church dates from 1856 and was built by Lord and Lady Lanesborough for the workers on the estate

Don’s church dates from 1856 and was built by Lord and Lady Lanesborough for the workers on the estate

Don in the outdoor area he created by making a screen containing logs with mesh on top. He says he spends a lot of time outdoors when the weather is good and swims in the lake. He also bought a boat as there’s a marina nearby. There’s so much potential in the church that he’s thinking of letting it out for events

Singer-songwriter Don Mescall in one of the living areas of the deconsecrated church in Co Cavan he bought last year. While many of the features are original to the church, including the stonework and the windows, it had already been converted into a home — although Don had to do quite a lot of renovation to make it comfortable. “There was carpet on the floor and I only found this lovely floor when I lifted the carpet,” Don notes

We find our homes in different ways these days and many of us do so online, often scrolling at all hours of the day and night.

However, few of us are like singer-songwriter Don Mescall who, without actually even planning to move, found his dream home online during a bout of sleeplessness. “I suffer from a bit of insomnia and one sleepless night in London, where I lived for 25 years, I was looking at old properties online, as you do — old castles, and islands — and this came up and I fell in love with it when I saw it.”

