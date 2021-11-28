My Favourite Room: Singer-songwriter Don Mescall found his spiritual home in this converted Cavan church

We find our homes in different ways these days and many of us do so online, often scrolling at all hours of the day and night.

However, few of us are like singer-songwriter Don Mescall who, without actually even planning to move, found his dream home online during a bout of sleeplessness. “I suffer from a bit of insomnia and one sleepless night in London, where I lived for 25 years, I was looking at old properties online, as you do — old castles, and islands — and this came up and I fell in love with it when I saw it.”

His new home is actually a church on Quivvy Island in Co Cavan and, unlike most churches, it’s in a secluded yet idyllic spot surrounded by woodland and is accessible only via long and winding, narrow country roads. The reason for its remoteness is that the church, which dates from 1856, was built by Lord and Lady Lanesborough specially for their estate workers.

The church — which had been converted in the past to a home by a musician, but hadn’t been lived in for six years — was an empty, disused shell when Don flew over to see it. He was immediately captivated.

“As a child growing up, going into churches was a big part of my life, as it was for everyone when I was young. I always felt a calmness, and I felt the same thing here,” he muses, adding, “I was away for 25 years. It was time for a change, a new direction, a new page — and at the same time I felt sorry for it, I felt it needed me.”

"It was time for a change, a new direction, a new page — and at the same time I felt sorry for it, I felt it needed me." Photo: Tony Gavin

Don in his hi-tech studio, which he brought over from London. The guitars on the wall are only a fraction of his collection. "I play them all," Don insists

Don is a hugely successful singer-songwriter who has composed lyrics and music for many prominent Irish musical artists of recent years — Ronan Keating, Eleanor Shanley, Frances Black, Sharon Corr, Christy Dignam — and many international stars including the Rascal Flatts, Lulu, Backstreet Boys, Cliff Richard, and, more recently, Geri Halliwell.

As can be seen from the kinds of songs he writes, as well as the views he expresses on his website and Instagram, Don is a deep thinker, something which may date back to events of his childhood. Originally from Co Limerick, the second youngest of 11, he lost his dad when he was 10.

“I was with him at a hurling match when he died. It was traumatic, very traumatic for all of us. That was a life-changer,” Don recalls, adding that he’s lucky to still have his mother alive. “My mother is 97 now. She’s always been a really strong lady. She’s a very positive person, great fun, great sense of humour, a wonderful role model for us all.”

Music has been a huge part of his life from his days at primary school when he started playing the drums, and then graduated to other instruments like guitar.

“Music was like an emotional pressure valve for me, especially after Dad died. It was a great friend.”

He attributes his musical development to his teacher, Miss Ryan, at Newport national school in Tipperary, and to the musical taste of his older siblings — he has eight sisters, and two brothers. “I started listening to the music they came home with, artists from the 1960s and ’70s, the singer-songwriters, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens, who I went on to write for. That was my introduction to story-based song. To me, a song is a three-and-a-half-minute book.”

The main bedroom is on a mezzanine which had been installed by the previous owner. It contains a massive bed. "It took four of us to get it up and into the room. If it had been an inch wider it wouldn't have worked," Don says. The cream drapes, which add atmosphere, were Morah's idea

Like the rest of Don's home, the dining area is furnished with old pieces including the larder and this carpenter's workbench which he turned into a dining table by topping it with glass

Initially, Don was playing for his own enjoyment. Then he was given the opportunity to perform in pubs — mainly doing covers, which the punters loved. After a while he plucked up the courage to perform his own songs, but the reception wasn’t what he was hoping for. “It’s hard to re-educate that pub audience to enjoy the songs you’ve written — they want the covers — so the logical step was for me to move, so I went to London and reinvented myself as a singer-songwriter.

“Ironically, one of the first songs I wrote was about missing home. Eleanor Shanley recorded the song Road to Glory; she had a lot of success with it and it opened doors for me. I found myself with a publishing deal and very quickly Richie Havens — who’s one of my musical idols, a Black African American singer of protest songs — recorded one of my songs. It opened doors in America and it went on from there.”

Don has travelled widely for his work, including long stints in Nashville. He has written songs for tons of top performers — no mean feat considering that, for each album of 12 songs, a recording artist will be inundated with thousands of songs from songwriters worldwide. “If you take a band like the Rascal Flatts, who I’ve written for, they sell millions of records so they would be offered at least 1,000 songs.”

He loves to write — it’s what ignites him, he says, and while honest enough to admit that not all of his songs have been successful, he considers it a privilege to be able to make his living from something he adores doing. “I’m very blessed. I get joy in paying my bills because there was a time when I couldn’t pay them. I get a buzz from that.”

He has also recorded two solo albums himself; the first was in 2006 when the American label Curb Records signed him. “I didn’t enjoy the process at all. I didn’t think the album was reflective of who I was and I didn’t like being a frontman. I realised it was the songwriting process I enjoyed more. I like to perform but in a less commercialised setting, so I completely pulled back.”

It took him 12 years before he ventured back into the recording studio as a singer when he wrote and performed an album called Lighthouse Keeper in 2018. It was mainly made up of songs about his much-loved 23-year-old daughter Eve; Don and her mother were married for 14 years and, while they are now divorced, they are “great buddies”.

Don's church dates from 1856 and was built by Lord and Lady Lanesborough for the workers on the estate

This time he made the album completely on his own terms and he notes with pride that it did well, making it to No 1 in the Irish charts. He is currently working on his third as a singer-songwriter, which will be out in the new year. “It’s called Seven Setting Suns, and they’re very spiritual songs, songs that don’t adhere to the pop sensibility. They’re songs about the environment, songs about the world we live in. I think they are the best thing I’ve ever done,” Don, who’s a committed vegan, says.

He adds with a laugh: “Whether anyone will want to hear them is another thing, but I’m sure happy about doing it. It’s the biggest project I’ve ever done. Yesterday, I was doing the strings with a 35-piece orchestra in Budapest, online of course. And I’ve had the joy of inviting wonderful people to perform on it — this amazing Turkish violin player, an amazing Islamic singer. It’s a mixing pot of many cultures.”

Don also worked closely with Christy Dignam on his new album. Given Christy’s extraordinary resilience in the face of the illness which has ravaged his health over many years, the album is fittingly called The Man Who Stayed Alive — and Don is thrilled with the outcome. “I wrote nine songs for it and produced it. When you’re producing a record it’s a huge emotional journey. And with Christy in particular, I’ve given it my all.”

The work on both Seven Setting Suns and The Man Who Stayed Alive has all been done in the recording studio which Don installed over the last year in the church — he had a studio in London and he moved it over. In fact, in just one year, he has completely refurbished the property.

After seeing it online he came to view it and spent a few days in Cavan. “I didn’t know one person here but I wanted to see was this the next chapter of my life — and you know what, it felt like coming home.”

After he bought it, Don’s plan was to continue to be based in London and do it up from there, but Covid-19 put paid to that scenario. Instead, when things opened up slightly during July 2020, he moved over and isolated in Cavan on his own. “It was a lovely summer. I was swimming in the lake every day because there was no shower and cooking my meals on a George Foreman and working away. It was an adventure.”

Luckily for Don, it wasn’t just its stunning location; there were many positives about the church. It’s made of magnificent cut stone and has a vaulted ceiling and all of its original doors and windows. The last owner had done a conversion and put in some mezzanines with bathrooms and bedrooms. The only real problem was it was tired and needed some love.

The main structural work Don undertook was the installation of a bathroom on the ground floor of the tower, which has five floors in all, and the building of his studio at the top of the stairs.

The ground floor itself was carpeted when he arrived, but he took it up and found the original floor underneath. There was a chimney flue hidden behind a radiator and he uncovered that too.

“Churches in the main didn’t have heating in Victorian times, but Lord Lanesborough was looking after his parishioners. He wanted people to be comfortable.”

Don's church dates from 1856 and was built by Lord and Lady Lanesborough for the workers on the estate

Don in the outdoor area he created by making a screen containing logs with mesh on top. He says he spends a lot of time outdoors when the weather is good and swims in the lake. He also bought a boat as there's a marina nearby. There's so much potential in the church that he's thinking of letting it out for events

The ground floor is mainly one large room with lots of different nooks and seating areas. As well as adding a bathroom at this level, he also installed a vocal booth, which is all soundproofed, and a writing area.

Because the interior of the church is so interesting he has kept the decor quite simple, with lots of cream sofas and old wooden furniture including a 13 feet-long dining table. “It was a carpenter’s workbench. He worked on it his whole working life, 60 years. I got the glass top made. That table has great energy.”

The table is typical of Don’s furniture. “I have a great interest in old things, and I feel everything has an extra energy when you put them together.”

Practically everything in the place is old or recycled. “I made all the lamps, every one of them. Some from old theatre spotlights; some are made from the legs of a billiard table, which I drilled. I love making things, it gives my brain a break from the writing,” Don explains, adding that his manual work isn’t confined to household items. “My dad was a mechanic and I got it from him. I love repairing old motorcycles and cars. I have a 1958 Russian Jeep which I use to go to the shops.”

A wooden staircase leads to Don’s studio, which is full of recording equipment and guitars. “It looks as if I’ve a lot of guitars, but I use every single one of them.”

The walls of the studio are lined with awards he’s won and albums that he produced which went platinum — including the work of Ronan Keating, Lulu and the Rascal Flatts. “That was my daughter’s idea. She said, ‘You’ve worked hard enough for them’.”

There are two more bathrooms upstairs and three bedrooms. The master bedroom is particularly beautiful, and is flooded with natural light.

“I love my bedroom. And the light that comes in, it’s a symphony of light,” Don enthuses. It has wooden ceiling beams and chandeliers from Evelyn’s Lighting in Cavan, one of the few new items in the house.

The bed in this room is huge and was installed with great difficulty. “It took four of us to get it up the stairs and if it had been one inch wider it would not have fitted. The thing about a place like this is the furniture had to be bigger and you need a lot of it, otherwise it would look lost in the space.”

Since Don moved to Ireland, he and Morah Ryan have got together and she helped him to decorate. “She comes at weekends or I might go to Dublin to her. She’s a great person, she really is. Two mature people having a relationship. And she’s so artistic and a lovely sculptor.

“She understands me because she’s so artistic herself. We have a lovely time together. Aren’t we lucky?” Don says, adding with a laugh, “And luckily she loves my music.”

A new home, new love and a new album — could life be any better?

Instagram: @donmescall; see donmescall.com

For information on holding an event, email quivvychurchevents@gmail.com

