My favourite room: Lighting up Loughcrew with tales of enchantment

Emily Naper worked tirelessly for more than 30 years on restoring the home she shared with her husband Charlie. When he died her enthusiasm waned. Now, she has a new romance, and new passion for the project

Emily Naper in the double drawing room of her home at Loughcrew, Co Meath, with its two sets of French windows leading out to the gardens. The walls are light mauve and the curtains are cream, with contrast provided by the cushions. Emily gathered all the furniture locally at auction. The story of Loughcrew was painted on the panels by Michael Dillon. The other paintings are of her childhood home in West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
Emily and Dermot with Chica the dachshund and Bonnie the Irish terrier. There was nothing left standing after the fire in the 1970s, apart from these pillars and the pink wall. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
One of the bedrooms in the main house. This room has windows on two sides with beautiful views of the estate. Emily made the bedside tables from MDF, which she then marbled. She also made the lamps and gilded the recamier at the end of the bed. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
Emily lives in the old brewery which she converted into a cosy home. Dermot brought back the terracotta warriors from his travels in China. &ldquo;I restored the brewery for myself. Since Dermot came I&rsquo;ve had to squish up a bit,&rdquo; Emily says. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
As well as the house, there are many outbuildings at Loughcrew. These have been converted for other uses including a home for Emily and Dermot. Plants and flowers are one of Dermot&rsquo;s specialities. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand

Emily lives in the old brewery which she converted into a cosy home. Dermot brought back the terracotta warriors from his travels in China. "I restored the brewery for myself. Since Dermot came I've had to squish up a bit," Emily says. Photo by Tony Gavin

As well as the house, there are many outbuildings at Loughcrew. These have been converted for other uses including a home for Emily and Dermot. Plants and flowers are one of Dermot's specialities. Photo by Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

The hottest topic on earth at the moment has to be climate change and our role in preserving the planet. Many of us are only now waking up to the need for recycling and reusing waste instead of discarding it, but the effervescent Emily Naper has always been a keen recycler. Over the years, she has furnished her elegant home with old fabrics and pieces of furniture she picked up at auction and repaired — one stunning example is an antique console table she found broken into 50 pieces in a box in a salvage yard, and put together herself.

Emily is the original mother of reinvention; the owner of Loughcrew House in Co Meath, she’s constantly dreaming up new schemes in order to make the estate pay its way. Her latest ploy is a light show based on Alice in Wonderland. She’s putting it on in the gardens and is thrilled that all of the props will be made of recycled materials that many of us would throw out.

“We’re lighting up the gardens, it’s the only light show in the country apart from the [Wild Lights at Dublin] Zoo, and we’re making everything ourselves,” she says, adding that this is the second year of the light show. “We had our first, last winter, based on The Nutcracker. It was lockdown yet 7,500 people came to see it. We used gas cylinders to make giant figures. We used water bottles to make chandeliers. We use everything we can lay our hands on — hubcaps, old, cracked teacups, plastic curtains, anything. You name it, we give it another life.”

