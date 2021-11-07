My favourite room: Lighting up Loughcrew with tales of enchantment

The hottest topic on earth at the moment has to be climate change and our role in preserving the planet. Many of us are only now waking up to the need for recycling and reusing waste instead of discarding it, but the effervescent Emily Naper has always been a keen recycler. Over the years, she has furnished her elegant home with old fabrics and pieces of furniture she picked up at auction and repaired — one stunning example is an antique console table she found broken into 50 pieces in a box in a salvage yard, and put together herself.

Emily is the original mother of reinvention; the owner of Loughcrew House in Co Meath, she’s constantly dreaming up new schemes in order to make the estate pay its way. Her latest ploy is a light show based on Alice in Wonderland. She’s putting it on in the gardens and is thrilled that all of the props will be made of recycled materials that many of us would throw out.

“We’re lighting up the gardens, it’s the only light show in the country apart from the [Wild Lights at Dublin] Zoo, and we’re making everything ourselves,” she says, adding that this is the second year of the light show. “We had our first, last winter, based on The Nutcracker. It was lockdown yet 7,500 people came to see it. We used gas cylinders to make giant figures. We used water bottles to make chandeliers. We use everything we can lay our hands on — hubcaps, old, cracked teacups, plastic curtains, anything. You name it, we give it another life.”

Ever since the resourceful aristocrat — Emily came from a stately home in Buckinghamshire, south-east England — married her late husband Charlie Naper back in the early 1980s and became chatelaine of his family home Loughcrew, which dates from the ninth century, she has been running different enterprises, first to make money to restore Loughcrew, which had been burned down in 1976, and then to keep it going.

Loughcrew is of historical and cultural significance. There are neolithic cairns on the land, a medieval motte and the remains of a church built by the family of St Oliver Plunkett, a Catholic martyr who died 400 years ago but was only canonised in 1975. Emily feels duty bound to ensure its continuance.

Over the years, her enterprises have included a gilding school, which she ran for 20 years until 2009, an opera festival, which ran from 1999 to 2013, and then more recently an adventure centre, which closed some years ago because of the high costs of insurance.

Her big project this year is the light show. The show is being designed by top lighting designer Euan Winton and Emily’s son Eddie, a lighting designer with his own lighting design company, Solace, in Scotland. Emily herself will make many of the figures. Students from NCAD and the Lir Academy will also be involved, while Eddie is also organising the music.

As well as Eddie, Emily has two other sons — all three have successful careers. Nico is a human rights lawyer in London while JJ is a doctor here in Ireland. His wife is based in Canada and they haven’t seen each other since the beginning of Covid.

The partners of all three of her sons are in the medical profession. “Four medics in the family? What does that say about me?” she asks with a laugh. “That I need minding?

Of course the light show, while it will be a showstopper, is only a tiny part of Emily’s enterprise. She also hosts weddings. Loughcrew is a popular venue for hen parties as well and a growing number of meditation and yoga retreats are held here. She does now have an estate manager and a staff of 21, but she attributes a lot of her continuing success to her romantic partner Dermot Fenton, who divides his time between Loughcrew and Narrow Water Castle, near Warrenpoint, Co Down, which is owned by a friend of his, Marcus Hall.

Fittingly, Emily and Dermot met at one of Emily’s events, a garden music show based on the life of Puccini in 2015. “I walked into the yard and I saw this arse stuck up in the air and I was curious to know who owned the arse,” Dermot says with a laugh, while Emily adds: “My bottom changed his life.”

Emily also owns a castle in south-west Wales — Manorbier — and was spending a lot of time there before she met Dermot. “I wasn’t coming back but he captivated me. He was single; I wasn’t. He said, ‘Sort yourself out’ so I did and then I came back to Loughcrew. I think my sons are relieved,” she says with a laugh. “I think they think I need grounding and that he might calm me down. They get on very well with him, Eddie and he both love inventing things for the light show and never stop talking together about it. And there are two petrolheads in the family; one is called JJ and one is called Dermot.”

Fortunately — given there’s so much to do on the estate — Dermot seems to have as much appetite and energy for hard work as Emily.

He grew up in a grand period home on 1,000 acres in Carlow but, between death duties and the Land Commission, it’s no longer in the family. “His family used to have five gardeners, now he’s a gardener himself,” Emily says, referring to Dermot’s love for the garden, where he grows all the flowers for the weddings and other events held at Loughcrew.

After boarding at St Columba’s, Dermot left Ireland and travelled the world before coming home and starting his own fish wholesale business, which he’s no longer involved in. He’s always been a keen sportsman and played club rugby until he was 40 and is big into water sports and fast cars, so getting involved in the physical aspects of running the 200-acre estate is nothing to him.

Just before the photographs for this article were taken, Dermot broke a rib when part of a wall collapsed on him as he was strimming hedges. “That was nothing. I’ve broken nearly every bone in my body in sport,” he says. There is nothing he doesn’t do: he has reconstructed a Victorian gothic folly on the grounds and recently cooked up a storm of lobster and oysters for a photo shoot for the American wedding market. “He’s an excellent chef and I’m a lousy one,” Emily says. Dermot adds: “I’ve done a cookery course in every country I’ve travelled to.”

Weddings have become a bigger part of the business since Dermot came into Emily’s life. They now host about 30 per year and these range in size from two to 200 people. “We don’t want to do any more than 30 as we want to feel relaxed; we don’t want them to feel they are being pushed out to make way for the next. We can seat 140. If there are more than that, we use a marquee.

Now they’re finding that while a lot of the brides and grooms are Irish, there are more and more American wedding parties as they love the history of the house — the mill where the wedding ceremony can be held is very charming. The grounds with the lake, the folly and the river walk provide endless photo opportunities.

As Americans tend to stay a few days, the couple organise a three-day programme for guests with traditional music nights, ‘Guinness and oyster’ nights, and whiskey-tasting. Soon they’ll probably have gin-tasting as Dermot is working on a gin project. “I’m working with John Teeling of whiskey fame on it. He’s a real gentleman. I love him to bits. We’ll probably call it Hellfire Club Gin as Emily’s ancestor, Sir Francis Dashwood, started the Hellfire Club [The Order of the Friars of St Francis of Wycombe, in 1749].”

There are more retreats taking place, especially since they stopped having music festivals, which Emily is thrilled about. “I don’t think Loughcrew enjoyed the music festivals. The weeks of cleaning up — you wouldn’t believe the kind of rubbish people left here. A saint — St Oliver Plunkett — was born here. There are 500 years of history here. Loughcrew talks to you and I think it prefers us to go down the eco route. We have lovely retreats here. Some yoga retreats given by one of the top yogis in the world, Shiva Rea.”

In keeping with the theme of retreat, the indefatigable Emily is hoping to create her own essential oils and recently did a course in oil-making in Italy. “We have a lime tree avenue here and I love the smell of lime so I studied the history of it and it’s fascinating. It’s very healing and so I’m getting an alembic, the still you use to make the oils, and I’m hoping to make Loughcrew oils.”

They’ve opened up the woodland walks; Coillte owns the woods around the estate and they have come together to create a two-and-a-half-hour walk to the lake.

Emily is also constantly upgrading the buildings to make them even more elegant and comfortable for their events.

These days, with all the guests, she rarely lives in the main house and some years ago converted the old brewery into a home for herself. She has a fantastic talent for home-making and interior design so she created a cosy nest which comprises two sitting rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen.

“I did it up for myself but since Dermot arrived we‘ve had to squish up,” she says with a laugh, adding that Dermot brought many Chinese figures which she’s had to display in the living room.

However, she doesn’t begrudge him the space. “He’s been a warrior. He’s so kind and cares for me and for Loughcrew.”

Loughcrew’s Enchanted Garden presents Alice in Wonderland light show, which opens on Thursday. See enchantedgarden.ie