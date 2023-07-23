My Favourite Room: Inside the once dilapidated West Cork schoolhouse that’s now an artist’s haven
Ian Humphreys lives in a delightful former schoolhouse in a secluded and extremely scenic part of West Cork. It’s a strange twist in the engaging English man’s path to artistic freedom
As an artist, Ian Humphreys knows all about full-circle moments and no doubt he’s very conscious of one in his own life. His early ambivalence around academia saw him leave school at 14. However, over the last few years he’s made his home in an early 20th-century schoolhouse in Rossbrin near Schull in West Cork.