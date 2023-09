Interiors entrepreneur Hélène Vaillant and her husband, IT specialist/woodturner David Woodhouse, in their light-filled dining room. The house dates from the late 19th century, yet the period details work really well with Helen’s contemporary furnishings, including the marble table by Italian design company Salvatori and the light fitting by Michael Anastassiades. All can be sourced through LNV Home, as can the wallpaper by Le Monde Sauvage. Photo: Tony Gavin