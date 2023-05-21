My Favourite Room: Inside an American magnate’s Copper Coast dream home — ‘This will be my final resting place’
In 1996, wealthy American Jim Thompson saw a period house in Waterford that intrigued him. Sixteen years later, he found himself the proud owner and he and his wife, Sally, have transformed it
Mary O'Sullivan
Fáilte Ireland has had great success in rebranding certain areas in the country in the last few years — the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East spring to mind. Another is the Copper Coast around Waterford. It’s a romantic, alluring title, but not everyone realises that it gets its name from the fact that, back in the early 1800s, we had thriving copper mines and many locals earned their living working there.