My Favourite Room: Inside a spirited couple’s compact Dublin home that’s chock-full of character and clever hacks

Distillers Pat O’Brien and Viki Baird are advocates of the Tiny House Movement, so they bought a smallish home in Dublin 8 which they renovated using big ideas with funky features and furnishings

Pat O’Brien and Viki Baird of Stillgarden Distillery in the kitchen of their newly renovated home in Dublin 8. Pat suggested they put the messy elements of the kitchen in a room behind the kitchen, and so, behind the bowl of oranges, there is a roll-up hatch to that area. The many photos of celebrities are all US LIFE magazine covers, which they bought in a market in London. “People love to spot how many they recognise,” says Viki. Note the feature brick wall. Photo: Tony Gavin

Pat and Viki opted for leather furniture in the open-plan area as they have a dog, Nomfup, who is a very important part of the family. Outside the Crittall-style glass doors is the hot tub which they use regularly, particularly after a cycle or hike (Nomfup is on it). The mural behind the hot tub is a photo of Nerja in Spain, one of their favourite holiday spots. Photo: Tony Gavin

A Murphy bed is concealed within the press to the side of the dining table which Pat built. Photo: Tony Gavin

As Pat and Viki like different room temperatures, they opted not to have underfloor heating and instead installed very unusual radiators throughout the house. This one in the master bedroom is like an abstract sculpture. Photo: Tony Gavin

Flooring throughout the ground floor is poured concrete with pebbles lining the sides to conceal wiring. The main step of the stairs lifts up to reveal storage space. The artwork is by Solus and there’s another unusual radiator on the wall here. Photo: Tony Gavin

Viki’s walk-in wardrobe is a really functional space with rails that can be pulled out so that every outfit can be seen at a glance. The Champagne-cork stool and the lights around the mirror are fun touches. Photo: Tony Gavin

Pat O’Brien and Viki Baird of Stillgarden Distillery in the kitchen of their newly renovated home in Dublin 8. Pat suggested they put the messy elements of the kitchen in a room behind the kitchen, and so, behind the bowl of oranges, there is a roll-up hatch to that area. The many photos of celebrities are all US LIFE magazine covers, which they bought in a market in London. “People love to spot how many they recognise,” says Viki. Note the feature brick wall. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

There’s an oft-quoted old saying about cobblers and their children not having any shoes — meaning that people with a specific skill are great at giving their expertise when it comes to their clients, but neglect their own needs.

Builder Pat O’Brien, who constructed the intriguing home he shares with his wife, Viki Baird, is not that person. Over the years, while building homes and extensions for others, Pat picked up many ideas, tricks and hacks — storage under the treads of the stairs, a dog flap, pebbles surrounding the poured concrete floor to hide the electrics — which he then applied to creating the couple’s home.

