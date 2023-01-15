My Favourite Room: Inside a spirited couple’s compact Dublin home that’s chock-full of character and clever hacks

There’s an oft-quoted old saying about cobblers and their children not having any shoes — meaning that people with a specific skill are great at giving their expertise when it comes to their clients, but neglect their own needs.

Builder Pat O’Brien, who constructed the intriguing home he shares with his wife, Viki Baird, is not that person. Over the years, while building homes and extensions for others, Pat picked up many ideas, tricks and hacks — storage under the treads of the stairs, a dog flap, pebbles surrounding the poured concrete floor to hide the electrics — which he then applied to creating the couple’s home.

If Pat is creative, so too is Viki; she was the one who came up with the idea of a secret door to the downstairs loo and ‘his and hers’ laundry chutes. Most of us don’t even have one laundry chute, not to mind two.

They apply their creativity to their work too. They started their own spirits company, Stillgarden, in 2018 and already have 12 products, many of them award-winning. It’s a unique company in that it’s based in Dublin city centre, yet they grow all their own botanicals for the drinks.

Their success is all the more fascinating in that they only came to the spirits business in recent years. Pat, who is originally from Manchester, is still a builder and has been for most of his life.

Pat and Viki opted for leather furniture in the open-plan area as they have a dog, Nomfup, who is a very important part of the family. Outside the Crittall-style glass doors is the hot tub which they use regularly, particularly after a cycle or hike (Nomfup is on it). The mural behind the hot tub is a photo of Nerja in Spain, one of their favourite holiday spots. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Pat and Viki opted for leather furniture in the open-plan area as they have a dog, Nomfup, who is a very important part of the family. Outside the Crittall-style glass doors is the hot tub which they use regularly, particularly after a cycle or hike (Nomfup is on it). The mural behind the hot tub is a photo of Nerja in Spain, one of their favourite holiday spots. Photo: Tony Gavin

“I’m the middle of three boys, each five years apart and then, 13 years later, my sister came along. The inheritance diluter, I call her,” he says with a laugh, adding that they’re very close.

“My dad was a builder and his father before him. At 13, I was putting up roofing with my dad. I trained as a carpenter and then became a builder myself.”

Pat, who has two kids with his first wife, came to live in Ireland in 1998 and has been here ever since.

Viki, who is one of two kids, was also born in England — Bristol — and came here in the early 2000s when her first marriage broke up.

“I went to study communications — media, PR, journalism, creative writing — at Bournemouth. I met and married a guy there, but I also met my best friend Lisa who was from Skibbereen. When my marriage ended, Lisa, who was in Dublin by then, said, ‘the Celtic Tiger is roaring here, come over’. So I did.”

At first, Viki worked for the company Eneclann which specialises in genealogy, then she moved to an energy company, which involved a lot of travel. “I also did a stint on the newsdesk in The Irish Times but as I moved around I got more into management and staff.”

She stayed longest at the Seapoint Dental Clinic in Blackrock, Co Dublin, which is where she met Pat. And, happily, no toothaches or extractions were involved in the meeting.

When deciding on bathrooms, Viki noted that shower switches are always below the showerhead which means one gets wet while fixing the temperature, so Pat put the switches to the side. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp When deciding on bathrooms, Viki noted that shower switches are always below the showerhead which means one gets wet while fixing the temperature, so Pat put the switches to the side. Photo: Tony Gavin

“Pat was doing an extension for the owners, Tom [Linehan] and Ed [O’Flaherty], who are two of his best friends. I’d got a job as clinic manager and there was a night out before I started, to introduce me to the new team. Pat and I met at the party but we were both with other partners at the time. ​

“We broke up with our partners within months, then Pat asked me out in the office in Seapoint Clinic.”

Pat adds with a laugh: “Face to face — old school.”

Viki said yes and they’ve been together ever since — they married on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Viki worked at the clinic for 10 years while Pat continued his building work. However, one of his pals at Seapoint persuaded him to get involved in the spirits business.

“One of my hobbies is climbing and Ed O’Flaherty and Tom Linehan were over in Scotland with me. Ed was bemoaning the fact there were no new whiskey distilleries in Dublin, and he kept saying, ‘will you start a distillery with me?’ We were hanging off a mountain with ice picks at the time and, just to shut him up, I said yes. So that was my introduction. Once I got into it and got under the skin of the industry, I quite liked it and the characters we met.”

Viki's walk-in wardrobe is a really functional space with rails that can be pulled out so that every outfit can be seen at a glance. The Champagne-cork stool and the lights around the mirror are fun touches. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Viki’s walk-in wardrobe is a really functional space with rails that can be pulled out so that every outfit can be seen at a glance. The Champagne-cork stool and the lights around the mirror are fun touches. Photo: Tony Gavin

Viki adds: “The industry is challenging, but it’s sociable and you get to meet interesting people — it’s really good fun.”

Pat and Ed developed the Dublin Whiskey Company and then sold it to an international enterprise, but Pat didn’t want to leave the drinks scene completely. “There was still an itch that needed scratching in the distilling space, so I convinced Viki to leave her secure, well-paid job and come on this journey with me. There were fixed hours, so many nice things about that job at Seapoint, but she agreed to join me,” he says, while Viki adds that she has enjoyed every minute of the last few years of Stillgarden.

Their business is based in Goldenbridge, Dublin 8, and Pat actually built the distillery himself. Nearby is the garden where they grow all the botanicals used in their drinks. “It was a piece of scrubland, used as a tip. It was an eyesore, an anti-social area and I took it over. I went in and tidied up the place with a digger. Dublin City Council awarded us best community garden three years running.

“The two ladies from Green Edge, Róisín and Marion, designed the garden and we have a gardener on our payroll. He’s so knowledgeable. He’ll do wildlife walks with the public, foraging trips, clean-ups and then, after, they’ll come back and have a drink at the distillery.” ​

They grow juniper, mint and lavender, as well as lots of other herbs and plants — all used in the different drinks they distill.

People from the community — whom Pat and Viki call social botanists — help the gardener on a voluntary basis and they get to take part in the creation of the drinks.

A Murphy bed is concealed within the press to the side of the dining table which Pat built. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp A Murphy bed is concealed within the press to the side of the dining table which Pat built. Photo: Tony Gavin

There are 10 employees at the distillery and, as well as making the drinks, they do masterclasses and tours of the distillery and other fun events.

Viki says: “We like to say there are three pillars in our company — community, nature and science. The science is how we distil the gin. We use modern methods. The traditional way would be to boil the plants but we have quite a lot of high-end scientific distillation methods in our distillery. We have rotovap vacuum distillation units which take flavour at room temperature so they’re fresher, cleaner, stronger — then you don’t need as much from the garden to make the flavour.”

Pat says: “When you look under the bonnet of our distillery, it’s all tangible. There are some operations that are simply a brand, but ours is the real deal.”

Lockdown was good for the couple in that they had time to develop products, so as well as gin and vodka, they have several aperitifs including a coffee liqueur called Cafe O’Maro, named after the head distiller Luke O’Meara.

Their first product is called Social Gin. All the products have fun names. There’s a gin called Boss Lady in honour of Viki. There’s another called Give & Take which has half the regular ABV. “We take out alcohol and give other flavours,” Viki explains.

The recent supply-chain issues have also worked in their favour — restaurants and pubs couldn’t get Tia Maria and Kahlua, so they turned to Stillgarden to develop aperitifs. And Pat and Viki came up trumps. They are thrilled to be supplying top restaurants including Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons, the Cashel Palace Hotel and Adare Manor. “We went from concept to product in eight weeks because we’re a small company. The big companies would take more like eight years.”

Flooring throughout the ground floor is poured concrete with pebbles lining the sides to conceal wiring. The main step of the stairs lifts up to reveal storage space. The artwork is by Solus and there's another unusual radiator on the wall here. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Flooring throughout the ground floor is poured concrete with pebbles lining the sides to conceal wiring. The main step of the stairs lifts up to reveal storage space. The artwork is by Solus and there’s another unusual radiator on the wall here. Photo: Tony Gavin

With all this development and experimentation, it’s no surprise there’s a well-stocked drinks trolley in the home they share with their beloved terrier Nomfup.

Before they bought the house, they looked at about 70 properties. They love walking and cycling and wanted to be near the city centre so they only looked in Dublin 8. They also wanted a project.

“I saw the potential of this house immediately ” says Pat. They bought it, had an architect draw up plans and applied for planning permission, which they got. The front wall is the only bit left of the original house.

There was a stairs running up the middle that was removed in the redesign. They made a bigger house, yet, as Pat points out, they went from a three-bedroom to a one-bedroom. However, instead they have a larger master bedroom and two large dressing rooms.

These are all accessed by a stairs which is built to the side of the house, leaving a big open-plan kitchen/dining/living space. And for guests, there is an area with a bed that folds into the wall near the dining table. They call it a bed in a box as it can be totally sealed off with hidden doors.

Crittall-style glass doors fold back all the way to make the courtyard almost an extension of the house. In the courtyard, there is a much used hot tub — they say it’s great for relaxing after strenuous exercise like a mountain climb or a big cycle. Behind it is a photo of their favourite holiday place – Nerja, in Spain, which is known as the Balcon de Europa — giving the area a jolly holiday feel.

The kitchen is compact — it consists of four units from Kube Kitchens & Interiors with a semi-solid stone/metal composite on the worktops.

On Viki's wish list was a secret door and Pat obliged. When closed, the door to this bathroom looks like a feature brick wall in the kitchen/living/dining space. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp On Viki’s wish list was a secret door and Pat obliged. When closed, the door to this bathroom looks like a feature brick wall in the kitchen/living/dining space. Photo: Tony Gavin

“I convinced Viki that we only needed four units. We are great proponents of the Tiny House Movement, where you use as much of the space as possible. People put themselves in vast properties that they don’t need. It’s a waste of resources. We could all live smaller and cleverer by making multi-functional spaces, but each to their own.”

There are no wires and no clutter in the kitchen area and this is because there is a roll-up stainless-steel hidden hatch that opens on to what Pat calls the backstage — where all the laundry and food preparation is carried out. The clothes needing washing are delivered here from the ‘his and hers’ laundry chutes upstairs.

The kitchen is free of clutter so the eye is immediately drawn to the montage of photos of famous people on its back wall. These are all US LIFE magazine covers which came in a pack that the couple bought at Spitalfields Market in London — these include pictures of David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol. “People like to point out the stars they recognise,” says Viki.

Pat’s original trade was carpentry and he made several pieces of furniture, including the coffee table made of leftover joists, and the dining table. “We saw a table we loved in a designer furniture shop. It was monstrously expensive, so I made our own out of stainless steel and birch ply.”

As Pat and Viki like different room temperatures, they opted not to have underfloor heating and instead installed very unusual radiators throughout the house. This one in the master bedroom is like an abstract sculpture. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp As Pat and Viki like different room temperatures, they opted not to have underfloor heating and instead installed very unusual radiators throughout the house. This one in the master bedroom is like an abstract sculpture. Photo: Tony Gavin

Given that they put their own individual stamp on nearly everything in the house, it’s a surprise to see that there is no hack when it comes to displaying the many bottles of drink — they just use a standard drinks trolley from Ikea. However, that’s next according to Pat.

And if all the features of the house are a measure, it will be worth seeing.

See stillgardendistillery.com