| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My Favourite Room: Health entrepreneur Ruth Bailey welcomes us to the Tipperary home she shares with her GAA mad family

Health entrepreneur Ruth Bailey suffered loss as a child, so she’s keenly aware of her good luck in having a happy home, which she shares with her GAA-mad husband Damian Lawlor and their kids

Health insurance entrepreneur Ruth Bailey in the airy dining room of her four-bedroomed home in Naas, Co Kildare. Ruth opted for neutral shades as the garden provides plenty of colour in summer. The blue is a nod to her love of the ocean. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The couple got the solid-wood kitchen units from The Panelling Centre. The units were originally white but they had them painted last year in Elephant&rsquo;s Breath and, for contrast, had the island painted in navy. Both colours work well with the granite work surface. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The painting above the hall table, which is by Michelle Territt, was commissioned by Damian to give to Ruth as a surprise gift on the day Vigo Health was launched. &ldquo;There are no faces but it&rsquo;s our family looking into the future. I love it,&rdquo; Ruth says. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
One of two more formal sitting rooms. The furnishings are all from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Tipperary, Damian&rsquo;s home county. &ldquo;We believe in buying local. Damian went to school with Ger&rsquo;s son, Brendan,&rdquo; says Ruth. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Ruth at her front door. The house — a dormer bungalow — is in a cosy enclave of 27 houses, and Ruth says the community spirit around her and in the wider Naas area is invaluable. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Health insurance entrepreneur Ruth Bailey in the airy dining room of her four-bedroomed home in Naas, Co Kildare. Ruth opted for neutral shades as the garden provides plenty of colour in summer. The blue is a nod to her love of the ocean. Photo: Tony Gavin

Health insurance entrepreneur Ruth Bailey in the airy dining room of her four-bedroomed home in Naas, Co Kildare. Ruth opted for neutral shades as the garden provides plenty of colour in summer. The blue is a nod to her love of the ocean. Photo: Tony Gavin

The couple got the solid-wood kitchen units from The Panelling Centre. The units were originally white but they had them painted last year in Elephant&rsquo;s Breath and, for contrast, had the island painted in navy. Both colours work well with the granite work surface. Photo: Tony Gavin

The couple got the solid-wood kitchen units from The Panelling Centre. The units were originally white but they had them painted last year in Elephant’s Breath and, for contrast, had the island painted in navy. Both colours work well with the granite work surface. Photo: Tony Gavin

The painting above the hall table, which is by Michelle Territt, was commissioned by Damian to give to Ruth as a surprise gift on the day Vigo Health was launched. &ldquo;There are no faces but it&rsquo;s our family looking into the future. I love it,&rdquo; Ruth says. Photo: Tony Gavin

The painting above the hall table, which is by Michelle Territt, was commissioned by Damian to give to Ruth as a surprise gift on the day Vigo Health was launched. “There are no faces but it’s our family looking into the future. I love it,” Ruth says. Photo: Tony Gavin

One of two more formal sitting rooms. The furnishings are all from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Tipperary, Damian&rsquo;s home county. &ldquo;We believe in buying local. Damian went to school with Ger&rsquo;s son, Brendan,&rdquo; says Ruth. Photo: Tony Gavin

One of two more formal sitting rooms. The furnishings are all from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Tipperary, Damian’s home county. “We believe in buying local. Damian went to school with Ger’s son, Brendan,” says Ruth. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ruth at her front door. The house — a dormer bungalow — is in a cosy enclave of 27 houses, and Ruth says the community spirit around her and in the wider Naas area is invaluable. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ruth at her front door. The house — a dormer bungalow — is in a cosy enclave of 27 houses, and Ruth says the community spirit around her and in the wider Naas area is invaluable. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Health insurance entrepreneur Ruth Bailey in the airy dining room of her four-bedroomed home in Naas, Co Kildare. Ruth opted for neutral shades as the garden provides plenty of colour in summer. The blue is a nod to her love of the ocean. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

Home is very important to all of us and we try to make the places in which we live as cosy, attractive and welcoming as possible, but there are few who don’t dream of moving to a bigger, more luxurious home in a better location.

Health entrepreneur Ruth Bailey is an exception. She absolutely loves her house, and what clinches it for her is the little park in Naas where it’s located. “Honestly, it’s such a lovely community, and our neighbours are so wonderful. I wouldn’t move even if I won the Lotto,” she enthuses, adding that, when they first moved to the Kildare town 13 years ago, her husband Damian Lawlor’s passion for GAA and for his county — Tipperary — played a part in the decision to buy there.

Most Watched

Privacy