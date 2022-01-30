My Favourite Room: Health entrepreneur Ruth Bailey welcomes us to the Tipperary home she shares with her GAA mad family

Home is very important to all of us and we try to make the places in which we live as cosy, attractive and welcoming as possible, but there are few who don’t dream of moving to a bigger, more luxurious home in a better location.

Health entrepreneur Ruth Bailey is an exception. She absolutely loves her house, and what clinches it for her is the little park in Naas where it’s located. “Honestly, it’s such a lovely community, and our neighbours are so wonderful. I wouldn’t move even if I won the Lotto,” she enthuses, adding that, when they first moved to the Kildare town 13 years ago, her husband Damian Lawlor’s passion for GAA and for his county — Tipperary — played a part in the decision to buy there.

Damian is an RTÉ sportscaster and author of seven books about the GAA and GAA figures. “He is a GAA person to the core. He played himself and he is what I would call the fabric of the GAA. He grew up in a small community called Kilruane, and GAA was their thing. We chose Naas as it’s commutable to Dublin but on the road to Nenagh. We have never looked back.”

The couple got the solid-wood kitchen units from The Panelling Centre. The units were originally white but they had them painted last year in Elephant's Breath and, for contrast, had the island painted in navy. Both colours work well with the granite work surface. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp The couple got the solid-wood kitchen units from The Panelling Centre. The units were originally white but they had them painted last year in Elephant’s Breath and, for contrast, had the island painted in navy. Both colours work well with the granite work surface. Photo: Tony Gavin

It meant also that they were able to buy a larger house than they might have got in Dublin for the same money, giving the couple plenty of space for their respective offices — Damian always worked from home and, since the beginning of lockdown back in 2020, Ruth has too.

In fact, the dynamic entrepreneur got involved in a new start-up during lockdown. She’s now the CEO of Vigo Health, an innovative type of health cover aimed at young adults who are starting on their career ladder and are suddenly looking after their own health and wellness needs.

Originally from Ballinteer, Ruth has worked practically all her life in some form of health insurance, though she studied marketing at college. The health gene possibly comes from her parents — her father was an oncologist while her mother was a nurse.

Sadly, Ruth’s mum died when Ruth was six, her sister Eva was seven and her brother David was three. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 38 and she died at 41. Now, breast cancer is a different ball game. It’s so treatable, whereas in 1985, the treatment hadn’t been developed.”

Naturally, Ruth had, as she says herself, a different type of upbringing to her peers. “If someone told me that story now, I’d say, ‘God love them, isn’t that desperate’, but when it’s yourself, it’s your own normal. When you’re that small, you don’t realise it’s any different. We had an amazing housekeeper, Lily Ryan. In 1985, men didn’t take on three kids, but my dad was great.

“All our families rowed in,” she says, recalling one particular occasion. “I remember getting my Communion dress, shopping with my dad, but one of my aunts came along too. My aunts were brilliant.”

The painting above the hall table, which is by Michelle Territt, was commissioned by Damian to give to Ruth as a surprise gift on the day Vigo Health was launched. "There are no faces but it's our family looking into the future. I love it," Ruth says. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp The painting above the hall table, which is by Michelle Territt, was commissioned by Damian to give to Ruth as a surprise gift on the day Vigo Health was launched. “There are no faces but it’s our family looking into the future. I love it,” Ruth says. Photo: Tony Gavin

Unfortunately, her dad died when Ruth was 22. “He died aged 56. Heart attack. I’m quite pragmatic and, if you have to die, the way my dad died is the way I want to go. It was August. I remember it was a blistering sunny day. He had gone to Dún Laoghaire to walk the pier and he had a massive heart attack and died at the end of the pier.

“It was traumatic for the people around him and traumatic for us to get that phone call but good for him. To be looking out to sea on a beautiful evening — isn’t that a lovely way to go? He wouldn’t have suffered. It was a little bit early but pretty nice for him.”

One effect of the untimely deaths of their parents was the three siblings became very tight. “We’re all married now but, as Damian and my brother-in-law and sister-in-law say, you can’t get between the three Baileys,” she notes with a laugh. “We’re exceptionally close.”

As Ruth says, there’s nothing like two parents dying young to make you grow up, and it made all three extremely independent.

Though Ruth didn’t know what she wanted to do after school, once she found her niche, which was marketing, she was never afraid to take chances, even straight after college.

“I absolutely loved marketing. I did four years, got the degree, and, [because of] the innocence of youth, or my independent streak, straight afterwards, I started a retail business called Oshun with a pal of mine, Jenny Murphy, selling accessories.

“We did really well. We managed to negotiate a loan from a bank; we found a premises; we negotiated a lease with the landlord; we did all the branding and buying.”

It was 2002, early Celtic Tiger, and accessories like handbags were in demand. It was a success initially, says the bubbly brunette. “It was great fun. We had to go to Paris sourcing stock; we had several exclusive lines. We had so much enthusiasm and passion but we were really green, and while it only lasted two years, it was an amazing experience. We learned so many business and life lessons that have been so fundamental to my future businesses.”

It was a romantic time too in Ruth’s life. It was during this period that she met Damian, and she laughs as she recalls the rather cheesy place they met.

“This is a bit embarrassing but we met in Copper Face Jacks. In pure Coppers tradition, he had some friends up from Tipp and so they all went there, and my sister Eva, a nurse, was about to go on nights and, typical nurse, she said, ‘Please, come on, let’s go to Coppers.’”

Cheesy or not, it worked out for the couple, who’ve been together for nearly 20 years. They married in 2009 and have three children — Jamie (10), Chloe (eight), and Aaron (three).

One of two more formal sitting rooms. The furnishings are all from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Tipperary, Damian's home county. "We believe in buying local. Damian went to school with Ger's son, Brendan," says Ruth. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp One of two more formal sitting rooms. The furnishings are all from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Tipperary, Damian’s home county. “We believe in buying local. Damian went to school with Ger’s son, Brendan,” says Ruth. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ruth’s career path since Oshun has worked out well too. After the closure of that business, Ruth got a job in marketing in Vivas Health, Ireland’s first challenger health insurance company, and she loved the opportunities starting a new business provided.

“It was a real start-up atmosphere. When you’re in a challenger or start-up environment, you have to be so creative with your marketing budget. We were competing with the big guys like Vhi. It forces you to think outside the box; to be really creative.”

In 2008, everything changed, and she was plunged into a bigger business environment. Hibernian bought out Vivas. Hibernian then became Aviva, and Ruth was brought on board.

“Aviva had just announced the sponsorship of the now Aviva Stadium and we were doing a rebrand from Hibernian to Aviva. That was a different challenge to be working with those bigger budgets. And, after a couple of promotions, I became the head of marketing.”

In 2011, while on maternity leave with Jamie, she got a phone call from colleagues in Aviva who were setting up GloHealth and who asked her to come on board. “So I launched the GloHealth team in 2012 and I was running the marketing and sales team.”

In 2016, GloHealth was sold to Irish Life, and Ruth went into Irish Life as part of the buyout. Then she decided to take a career break and did so with her boss’s blessing.

In 2019, just as she was about to go back to Irish Life, she got another career-changing phone call — this time from Stephen Loughman, the former CFO of GloHealth, inviting her to join him in Vigo Health, another start-up. This one was aimed at younger adults who didn’t necessarily see the need for hospital insurance but who did have medical needs.

“It’s one plan with one price, and it’s all about everyday healthcare. Hospital health insurance is all about paying your bills if you go into hospital, while our proposition is about costs outside of hospital.”

Vigo Health insurance pays for different services, including physiotherapy — the product covers 10 face-to-face and 10 virtual appointments. It also covers 10 face-to-face and 10 virtual mental-health appointments. It pays up to €500 in outpatient consultant fees, and covers scans and up to €300 for bloods and X-rays.

It also provides digital benefits, including a virtual GP with whom you can have a video call and who can issue a prescription. There is also a nurse chat service to deal with clinical questions. “A member can send a WhatsApp message along the lines of, ‘I burned my hand taking my dinner out of the oven. What should I do?’ The nurse chat also helps members to navigate the health system,” Ruth explains.

Vigo Health is up and running now with 11 full-time employees, which is some feat considering everything — research, development of the plan, human resources and marketing — was done during lockdown.

Ruth at her front door. The house — a dormer bungalow — is in a cosy enclave of 27 houses, and Ruth says the community spirit around her and in the wider Naas area is invaluable. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Ruth at her front door. The house — a dormer bungalow — is in a cosy enclave of 27 houses, and Ruth says the community spirit around her and in the wider Naas area is invaluable. Photo: Tony Gavin

However, as Ruth notes, she has plenty of space for an office in her Naas home, which the couple moved into in 2016 and which has been great for the kids, as well as the couple themselves. The two older children are as immersed in GAA in Naas as Damian was in Kilruane, and it’s a great outlet.

It’s their third home — the first was an apartment in Dublin, then a house in Naas, where they lived for eight years before moving to their current house, a four-bedroomed dormer bungalow. It’s extremely spacious with, at the time of purchase, a large hall, two reception rooms, a study and a kitchen, but they immediately knocked some walls and added a light-filled extension, making it a very open, welcoming home.

All the furniture is from Ger Gavin Home Interiors in Nenagh — the couple really believe in buying local and Damian went to school with Brendan Gavin, son of Ger.

To add pops of colour, they’ve opted for artworks by friends and family, while there is one painting Damian specially commissioned. “It’s by Michelle Territt and it’s our family — Damian, me and our three kids — though there are no faces. He gave it to me the day Vigo Health was launched and it’s us looking into the future.”

And, looking into the future, there’s one sure thing — they will still be in their Naas home. “Damian said to me recently, ‘Is it our forever home?’ And you know what, I actually think it is.”

See vigohealth.ie;

@vigohealthireland