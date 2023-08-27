My Favourite Room: Guess the ‘non-negotiables’ in top jockey Declan McDonogh’s Co Kildare home (hint: one’s an Aga)

Declan and Eimear McDonogh with their German shepherd Callie at the back of their gorgeous home which they moved into in 2012. Eimear had loved the bungalow home of her late uncle, Oliver Caffrey, and he gave her the plans, which she and Declan tweaked to create their own home, with its five bedrooms en suite and three reception rooms. There are over 30 sash windows in the house. Declan loves the garden and has planted lots of box hedging and summer bedding. Photo: Tony Gavin