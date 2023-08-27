My Favourite Room: Guess the ‘non-negotiables’ in top jockey Declan McDonogh’s Co Kildare home (hint: one’s an Aga)
Champion jockey Declan McDonogh is immersed in the world of horses and there are many racing mementos in his home in Kildare. However, his wife Eimear ensures that it is also both cosy and classy
WC Fields said many funny and incisive things, but the quote that has kept his name alive during the years since his death in 1946 is the advice never to work with children or animals. It has endured because there’s a strong grain of truth in his words; both, while delightful, can be mercurial, unpredictable, headstrong.