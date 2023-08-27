My Favourite Room: Guess the ‘non-negotiables’ in top jockey Declan McDonogh’s Co Kildare home (hint: one’s an Aga)

Champion jockey Declan McDonogh is immersed in the world of horses and there are many racing mementos in his home in Kildare. However, his wife Eimear ensures that it is also both cosy and classy

Declan and Eimear McDonogh with their German shepherd Callie at the back of their gorgeous home which they moved into in 2012. Eimear had loved the bungalow home of her late uncle, Oliver Caffrey, and he gave her the plans, which she and Declan tweaked to create their own home, with its five bedrooms en suite and three reception rooms. There are over 30 sash windows in the house. Declan loves the garden and has planted lots of box hedging and summer bedding. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan

WC Fields said many funny and incisive things, but the quote that has kept his name alive during the years since his death in 1946 is the advice never to work with children or animals. It has endured because there’s a strong grain of truth in his words; both, while delightful, can be mercurial, unpredictable, headstrong.