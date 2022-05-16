| 18.7°C Dublin

My Favourite Room: Gillian Rijke used her inheritance from a beloved aunt to start her own interiors business

Trying to juggle work and home can be difficult for many working mothers but entrepreneur Gillian Rijke has found her perfect solution and enjoys her four kids, her job and her lovely home

Gillian Rijke in the dining area of her open-plan kitchen/dining room at her home in Greystones, Co Wicklow. The dining table was a hand-me-down from her husband Mark&rsquo;s boss; she and Mark sanded and oiled it. The blue bench behind the table is also pre-loved; originally brown, Mark painted it blue and it&rsquo;s great for storage. The mirrors are Ikea and the lights spelling &lsquo;love&rsquo; are from QVC, bought before Gillian started her own company. Vases, battery-powered lights, and the plant holders are from Lily Pad Home Accessories. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Gillian opted for strong colour in the front living room. Mark loves DIY and covered unsightly electrical wires with copper piping on items like the wall lights. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The bed in the master bedroom, which is decorated in tones of grey and yellow, is from Frank McGowan and the bedside lockers are from Ikea. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Gillian&rsquo;s gallery wall is made of family mementos and items picked up on their travels. The pale-green carpet is luxurious and she says the cost will go to her grave with her — Mark does not even know it. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
This light-filled room, which opens off the kitchen, is an extension added last year. It was built by Loghouse and only took five days to install. Beyond it can be glimpsed Mark&rsquo;s office. &ldquo;We are so lucky that these houses have such good space that we were able to build on and still have a good garden.&rdquo; The battery-powered wall lights are from Lily Pad. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Gillian Rijke in the dining area of her open-plan kitchen/dining room at her home in Greystones, Co Wicklow. The dining table was a hand-me-down from her husband Mark’s boss; she and Mark sanded and oiled it. The blue bench behind the table is also pre-loved; originally brown, Mark painted it blue and it’s great for storage. The mirrors are Ikea and the lights spelling ‘love’ are from QVC, bought before Gillian started her own company. Vases, battery-powered lights, and the plant holders are from Lily Pad Home Accessories. Photo: Tony Gavin

Gillian’s gallery wall is made of family mementos and items picked up on their travels. The pale-green carpet is luxurious and she says the cost will go to her grave with her — Mark does not even know it. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

The current housing shortage is not a new phenomenon; entrepreneur Gillian Rijke remembers when she and her Dutch husband Mark bought their house back in 2017, there was such a demand for the houses that she had to sleep in her car overnight to get it.

And, as she sat in her Ford Galaxy, she recalls being told that she was number 13 in the queue for a home.

