My Favourite Room: Entrepreneur Tara O’Connor welcomes us to her Kildare home, full of sparkling glass and 200 pairs of shoes!

There are several standout features in Tara O’Connor’s house — the size, at 4,500 square feet; the many delightful living spaces; the wonderful use of colour — but most striking is the amount of glass.

There’s the double-height sunroom with walls completely made of glass. The stair risers are glass; there are glass tables, glass chandeliers, and cabinets of Waterford glass. Not to mention walls and walls of glass-framed photos, paintings and prints. From a cleaning point of view, it’s your average house owner’s nightmare, but PR expert and businesswoman Tara O’Connor is not average.

She loves her interiors and fashion to be extravagant and larger than life, and she’s a bit OTT when it comes to cleaning too. “I constantly have a cloth in my hand — I’m obsessed with keeping the house clean. Everyone slags me over it,” the bubbly blonde says with a laugh. “There’s a Hoover permanently attached to my side; Windolene is my best friend. I’m very houseproud and I love my home, and I love sharing it with family and friends. I love entertaining.”

Expand Close Tara is sitting at the island in her kitchen, which has wonderful views of the countryside. The floor is marble and the island’s work surface is granite. The table is covered with a cloth, placemats and napkins from her own company, The Designed Table. Tara finds inspiration for her prints in Erdem and other fashion brands. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tara is sitting at the island in her kitchen, which has wonderful views of the countryside. The floor is marble and the island’s work surface is granite. The table is covered with a cloth, placemats and napkins from her own company, The Designed Table. Tara finds inspiration for her prints in Erdem and other fashion brands. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close Tara had the glass table in the enormous sunroom specially created — the top was made by Elite Glass & Mirror, while they got a welder to make the aluminium base. The chairs are covered in a fabric by Christopher Farr. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tara had the glass table in the enormous sunroom specially created — the top was made by Elite Glass & Mirror, while they got a welder to make the aluminium base. The chairs are covered in a fabric by Christopher Farr. Photo: Tony Gavin

Tara’s home and her love of entertaining are such passions for her that she recently launched her own company, The Designed Table. It speaks to two elements

of her background: the entrepreneurial spirit of her grandparents and parents, who were all businesspeople — her parents opened one of the first SuperValus in Ireland in her homeplace of Malahide — and her love of table linen, which she got from her grandmother, who had a guesthouse in Ballsbridge. “Her dining table was always beautiful. She had a wonderful collection of linen and I was lucky to inherit some of it.”

Tara’s other passion is her family — after a difficult fertility journey, she has two gorgeous boys, 10-year-old JP and Drew, who is seven. Inevitably, being boys, there’s a bit of rough and tumble and, let’s face it, her house is full of potential pitfalls where children are concerned — urns, vases, all sorts of breakable treasures — so how does she square the two?

“I’ve always told them, ‘You don’t touch Mummy’s crystal; you don’t pull lids off urns’. They only needed to be told once,” she says, before adding, “Ah look, everything is replaceable. Above all, this is a home.”

Tara runs her new company from the garage at her home, in tandem with family life, but she still retains some PR clients, including The Westbury and old friends like Zoë Jordan. PR is something she fell into after doing a business, economics and social studies (BESS) degree at Trinity.

“Actually, at the time I had all science subjects down on my CAO. My first choice was occupational therapy and I had enough points for medicine at [the Royal College of] Surgeons. “What happened was, my mother took me to New York as a Leaving Cert present and we had lunch with her best friend, Mary Anne Potter, who worked in Goldman Sachs. Mary Anne brought us to the executive dining room there. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I want to be part of this world’.

“I remember ringing home and asking Dad to change my CAO and I got my first choice, BESS,” she recalls. “Thank god I didn’t do occupational therapy. I see OTs with my boys and I know I wouldn’t have the patience for it.”

After her degree, she completed a master’s in marketing and then did a graduate programme with GlaxoSmithKline. Her first job was in marketing with Febvre Wines, and that led to her PR career. “While I was working with Febvre, Champagne Taittinger was one of my brands, and I got it into the nightclub Lillie’s Bordello as the house Champagne. Valerie Roe, now a longterm friend, ran the club and asked me to do its PR with my friend Elaine.

“I hadn’t the first clue about PR, but I winged it. Then in 2001, I started a company called Intrepid with my friend Koo Donnelly.” After a few years, Koo moved to London and Tara merged with FD (which became Teneo).

In the meantime, she met her future husband, Andrew Reynolds. “I met Andrew while I was working with Lillie’s. We met there through mutual friends and we used all go off on holidays in crowds together, just as friends — down to Spain for weekends, that kind of thing. Then one Christmas, we all went to Miami, and Andrew and I became really good friends, and started to phone each other after that for chats. “Andrew is shy, while I’m very outgoing, so I’d say it took a lot of courage on his part to ask me out. The following June, we went on our first date. Our first kiss was that night, he moved in with me that September, and we got married the following September, in 2008.”

Andrew runs a haulage firm, Reynolds Logistics — a family business started by his grandfather and of which his father is the chairman. “He has a huge work ethic. That’s one thing we have in common,”says Tara.

Expand Close Tara in her drawing room, which she painted pink, with a feature wall covered in silk wallpaper. She had the L-shaped, stepped sofa in blue and cream velvet made to order. The frilled cushions are from In Casa by Paboy. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tara in her drawing room, which she painted pink, with a feature wall covered in silk wallpaper. She had the L-shaped, stepped sofa in blue and cream velvet made to order. The frilled cushions are from In Casa by Paboy. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close A view from the hall into the drawing room. The wall-mounted bird is just one of many animal-themed objects throughout the house. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view from the hall into the drawing room. The wall-mounted bird is just one of many animal-themed objects throughout the house. Photo: Tony Gavin

However, she pulled back a bit from her own work after their marriage because she wanted to concentrate on getting her family started. She was 33 and she knew it was going to be difficult. “You’re going to think I’m nuts, but a clairvoyant, Helen Parry Jones, had told me when I was in my early 20s that there was a problem with my womb. And she was right. “After investigations, I was told I’d never conceive naturally so I didn’t want to waste time — I treated the fertility journey like a job. I put the blinkers on, I came off social media, and I concentrated totally on getting pregnant.”

Tara says she and Andrew did IVF once in Ireland, then they went to the UK and, after three years of trying, JP was born in 2011. “We got one embryo and that was JP. I had a difficult time — I had a haematoma during pregnancy. My obstetrician said it was one of the biggest he’d ever seen, so JP was really a miracle child.”

After JP, Tara decided he needed a sibling and started IVF again, but it transpired that she had no eggs left. Then she heard about a clinic in Spain called ProcreaTec. “I remember getting a call from the Irish clinic with the negative result while I was driving on the Naas Road. I stopped the car and googled, found a clinic in Spain and rang them. They said they were having an open day in London the following day. It was Mother’s Day.”

The serendipity of that spurred Tara and Andrew on and they went to London. A month later, the Spanish clinic had a donor egg for Tara. “We’re very lucky our parents were able to help us out financially and I’m so glad I had the foresight to go abroad because you don’t have time to wait. And Drew, who’s seven, is our second miracle.”

Expand Close The chaise longue is covered in fabric by Christopher Farr. The photo above shows Tara on her wedding day surrounded by her friends from primary school, who clubbed together to buy her a chandelier. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The chaise longue is covered in fabric by Christopher Farr. The photo above shows Tara on her wedding day surrounded by her friends from primary school, who clubbed together to buy her a chandelier. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close The original plans of the house had an open staircase but Tara insisted on a glass balustrade and risers to make it safer. The wall going up the stairs is hung with photos of her mother, who died suddenly last year. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The original plans of the house had an open staircase but Tara insisted on a glass balustrade and risers to make it safer. The wall going up the stairs is hung with photos of her mother, who died suddenly last year. Photo: Tony Gavin

Given her difficulties having the boys, Tara values every moment spent at home with them. That’s one reason why she started her own business, which is easier to do from home than public relations, where you have to be out and about and organising events. “Andrew says my job is my hobby and he’s right. I have to be here for the boys.”

The idea for a table-linen business came not only from her grandmother’s collection but also from the fact that she could never find linen she liked for her own dinner parties — the napkins were never big enough; the prints available weren’t exciting.

“I do table mats, napkins, runners, napkin rings. I design everything and it’s all made to order. I do extra-big napkins, extra-big placemats. I love colour — I wear a lot of colour; there’s not a lot of grey in my range,” says Tara, who also loves prints. “A lot of my prints are inspired by the catwalk. I look to fashion companies like Erdem for my inspiration.”

That love of colour, prints and textiles is obvious too in the decor of her home, which she and Andrew moved into after their marriage. They have lived there ever since, apart from a stint spent in England. The house is on two acres of land given to them by Andrew’s parents, who have a farm nearby. “They are the most amazing parents-in-law,” she says. “They have horses, cows, sheep and hens, and the boys love it over there. And they have a pizza oven so we go over practically every Saturday for pizza.”

When Andrew and Tara got together, he had already had an architect design the house, and she was happy with the plans — but she did insist on the addition of a utility room and a guest bathroom, plus a few alterations. “The stairs were completely open — men don’t think. I was like, ‘What if we have kids?’ So the glass risers were added.”

The house is detached, with the kitchen, the sunroom, the living room, the bedrooms and the bathrooms all at ground-floor level, while the stairs lead to the children’s playroom, which Tara also uses as her office.

Tara may not have had much say in the structural design of the house, but she’s all over the interior decor. Her signature style is a relatively plain background lifted throughout by feature walls and interesting prints, whether in curtains, blinds or cushions. “You can change a room completely by changing the cushions.”

Expand Close Some of Tara’s impressive collection of shoes, going back 20 years. “I’ve lost count of how many pairs I have — maybe 200. I have Louboutins, Manolos, Chanel, Gucci, Stella McCartney and JW Anderson, though I’m mainly in flats these days” Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of Tara’s impressive collection of shoes, going back 20 years. “I’ve lost count of how many pairs I have — maybe 200. I have Louboutins, Manolos, Chanel, Gucci, Stella McCartney and JW Anderson, though I’m mainly in flats these days” Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close The headboard in the master bedroom is from Helen Turkington; the chair is from Andrew Martin, and the trunk is by Aiveen Daly. The printed cushions are from House of Hackney, while the bedside unit is from Graham & Green. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The headboard in the master bedroom is from Helen Turkington; the chair is from Andrew Martin, and the trunk is by Aiveen Daly. The printed cushions are from House of Hackney, while the bedside unit is from Graham & Green. Photo: Tony Gavin

She’s constantly researching new and interesting textile and interiors companies, and is a huge fan of House of Hackney, By Alice Home, Christopher Farr, and In Casa by Paboy, whose signature is a frilled edging on the cushions.

Tara loves Nest in Waterford, and many pieces in her home were bought there. She also trawls Instagram and finds items from all over the world, including rugs from India. “I never use interior designers. I know what I want and it might take me two years to put a room together.” She insists that most things are bought in sales. “I’ll queue for hours and I never pay full price for anything.”

Tara adores animals and, as well as her pets — Cavapoo Evie, and Missie, a schnauzer — there are several animal ornaments throughout the house.

Many of the lovely things in the house have a story involving family or friends — wall prints that came from her grandmother’s house; a chandelier her schoolfriends bought her as a wedding present — and there’s a wall of photos devoted to her mother, who sadly died suddenly last year.

Drew and JP have even contributed to the furnishings, and Tara’s voice swells with pride when she points out a very recent addition — a side table made of ash. “The boys made that for Christmas last year for me, with Andrew’s help. The wood came from trees that fell on the farm during lockdown.”

And happily, it’s not glass, so it’s easy to keep clean.

See thedesignedtable.com. Instagram: @thedesignedtable