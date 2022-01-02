| 9°C Dublin

My Favourite Room: Entrepreneur Tara O’Connor welcomes us to her Kildare home, full of sparkling glass and 200 pairs of shoes!

Entrepreneur Tara O’Connor is that rare creature — she loves to clean, which is just as well, as she has a lot of house to keep up. And keeping her even more busy are a new business and two adorable sons

Businesswoman and MD of The Designed Table Tara O&rsquo;Connor in her double-height sunroom, which affords stunning views of her two-acre garden and the Kildare countryside. With her are her two &ldquo;miracles&rdquo;, JP (10) and Drew (seven). Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Tara is sitting at the island in her kitchen, which has wonderful views of the countryside. The floor is marble and the island&rsquo;s work surface is granite. The table is covered with a cloth, placemats and napkins from her own company, The Designed Table. Tara finds inspiration for her prints in Erdem and other fashion brands. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Tara had the glass table in the enormous sunroom specially created — the top was made by Elite Glass &amp; Mirror, while they got a welder to make the aluminium base. The chairs are covered in a fabric by Christopher Farr. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Tara in her drawing room, which she painted pink, with a feature wall covered in silk wallpaper. She had the L-shaped, stepped sofa in blue and cream velvet made to order. The frilled cushions are from In Casa by Paboy. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
A view from the hall into the drawing room. The wall-mounted bird is just one of many animal-themed objects throughout the house. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The chaise longue is covered in fabric by Christopher Farr. The photo above shows Tara on her wedding day surrounded by her friends from primary school, who clubbed together to buy her a chandelier. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The headboard in the master bedroom is from Helen Turkington; the chair is from Andrew Martin, and the trunk is by Aiveen Daly. The printed cushions are from House of Hackney, while the bedside unit is from Graham &amp; Green. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Some of Tara&rsquo;s impressive collection of shoes, going back 20 years. &ldquo;I&rsquo;ve lost count of how many pairs I have — maybe 200. I have Louboutins, Manolos, Chanel, Gucci, Stella McCartney and JW Anderson, though I&rsquo;m mainly in flats these days&rdquo; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The original plans of the house had an open staircase but Tara insisted on a glass balustrade and risers to make it safer. The wall going up the stairs is hung with photos of her mother, who died suddenly last year. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Businesswoman and MD of The Designed Table Tara O’Connor in her double-height sunroom, which affords stunning views of her two-acre garden and the Kildare countryside. With her are her two “miracles”, JP (10) and Drew (seven). Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

There are several standout features in Tara O’Connor’s house — the size, at 4,500 square feet; the many delightful living spaces; the wonderful use of colour — but most striking is the amount of glass.

There’s the double-height sunroom with walls completely made of glass. The stair risers are glass; there are glass tables, glass chandeliers, and cabinets of Waterford glass. Not to mention walls and walls of glass-framed photos, paintings and prints. From a cleaning point of view, it’s your average house owner’s nightmare, but PR expert and businesswoman Tara O’Connor is not average.

