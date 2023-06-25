My Favourite Room: A tour of national treasure Mary Kennedy’s stylish new downsized home in south Dublin

Mary Kennedy says it takes courage, energy, trust and a positive attitude to downsize. So she summoned all her resources and bought a new, smaller and more modern home very near her old stomping ground in south Co Dublin. And she has imbued it with her own personal style

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy in her streamlined contemporary kitchen where she keeps her new toy, a Thermomix cookery gadget. The walls here and throughout the house were painted by Damien Phillips of Michael Phillips & Sons. “He is gifted. I told him the tones I wanted and he said, ‘I know what you’re thinking. I won’t even put up a sample because you won’t like it but I know the result will be good.’ And he was right. I love it.” The silver lamps are from findalight.ie. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan

Mary Kennedy got the keys to her lovely new home on her birthday last year. Which is appropriate given that downsizing — and this was what Mary was doing by moving — is all about age.