My Favourite Room: A tour of national treasure Mary Kennedy’s stylish new downsized home in south Dublin
Mary Kennedy says it takes courage, energy, trust and a positive attitude to downsize. So she summoned all her resources and bought a new, smaller and more modern home very near her old stomping ground in south Co Dublin. And she has imbued it with her own personal style
Mary Kennedy got the keys to her lovely new home on her birthday last year. Which is appropriate given that downsizing — and this was what Mary was doing by moving — is all about age.