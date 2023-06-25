My Favourite Room: A tour of national treasure Mary Kennedy’s stylish new downsized home in south Dublin

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy in her streamlined contemporary kitchen where she keeps her new toy, a Thermomix cookery gadget. The walls here and throughout the house were painted by Damien Phillips of Michael Phillips & Sons. “He is gifted. I told him the tones I wanted and he said, ‘I know what you’re thinking. I won’t even put up a sample because you won’t like it but I know the result will be good.’ And he was right. I love it.” The silver lamps are from findalight.ie. Photo: Tony Gavin