Masters of their craft

there's no doubt a talent for making things runs in families. Sometimes it's as straightforward as skills passed down from one generation to another. Often, it's a little more complicated. I know a ceramic artist who is famous for her meticulous work. Each piece is sanded down and fired more times than she cares to mention.

"Where did you get your talent?" I asked, in that typical Irish way. We always think that talent has to be "got" from somewhere. She laughed. "I always wondered, until I looked into my family history," she said. "Grave diggers on one side and lace-makers on the other!"

The way that craft talent is passed down through families is the subject of Generation, an exhibition that was due to run at the National Design and Craft Gallery this spring. Currently, it is a virtual event, released episodically on Facebook and Instagram.

For some of the exhibitors, the lines of inheritance are straightforward. Cara Murphy, silversmith from Hillsborough, Co Down, shares a workshop with her silversmith father, Michael McCrory. Both work at the fine art end of the spectrum, albeit using traditional skills, and Murphy makes extraordinary sculptural tableware (from €260 for a 3cm bowl). Her silversmithing skills are passed down from her father; the enamelling she learnt from her mum. Deirdre McCrory, take a bow.

A little further south, in Emyvale, Co Monaghan, Ryan Connolly makes bespoke furniture (from €630 for a side table) in the grounds of his father's business, Connolly Furniture Ltd.

"My father found his niche as a furniture maker, creating a successful business making domestic furniture," Connolly writes. "This was Ireland in the 1970s and 80s; there wasn't room for anything except function. If you took the time to make something with your hands, it was made to last. Nothing was wasted. Values are different nowadays, but if I can continue to incorporate my father's values in my own work, I feel I will stay on a sustainable path."

The story of Mourne Textiles, producer of contemporary woven textiles, began in 1947 when the Norwegian weaver and designer Gerd Hay-Edie came to Ireland and set up her workshop at the edge of Carlingford Lough. She was an enormously capable person and, throughout the 1950s, made handwoven upholstery fabrics for furniture designed by Robin Day and produced by Hille.

Once she described her design process: "I follow fashion in newspapers and magazines. Then I let it flow until you realise that out of the present designs, there follows the next development. For me, out of the past flows the future."

It's a comment that still has relevance for her grandson, Mario Sierra, who now runs the company with his mother, Karen Prescott.

"There were incredibly bright colours within her fabrics," says Sierra. "She called them kicker colours. When you were putting them on the loom, you'd wonder - where did that come from? But then the fabric was woven and you could see the balance in it."

Cushions from Mourne Textiles start at around €86; blankets are €223; and furnishing fabric is about €206 per metre.

One of the key concepts behind Generation is the dynamic relationship between the future and the past. The exhibitors, craft scholar Glenn Adamson says, have been "assembled on the basis of two criteria: the forward-thinking qualities of their work, and the inheritance that each has received from their own family. In the exhibition, we see how the first of these is nurtured by the second; the way that experimentation relies on passed-down knowledge."

There's a similar story - although unrelated (ahem) to the Generation exhibition - behind the designs of Olga Shevchenko, a Russian designer based in London, who started Olenka, a homeware brand dedicated to Russian craft heritage. It began with wallpaper designs inspired by Khokhloma art and has recently expanded to lampshades. Fabrics will follow. Wallpaper from Olenka costs around €136 for a 10 metre roll; lampshades are €110.

Generation is curated by Frances McDonald and Muireann Charleton. The other exhibitors are: Hugo Byrne, Mark Campden, Róisín de Buitléar, Alla Sinkevich and Katharine West. See @NDCGallery and @DCCIreland. See also oleankadesign.co.uk, connollyandcompany.com, mournetextiles.com.

