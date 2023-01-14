Magenta magic: How to style your home using Pantone’s colour of the year 2023

After Barbiecore took the reins in late 2022 there was an inkling pink, in all its rosy hues, would stay firmly on the horizon.

And yet, when colour forecasting company Pantone announced Viva Magenta — a deep, vibrant pink — as its colour of the year for 2023 it still came as a bit of a surprise. Described as an unconventional shade for an unconventional time, it’s not traditionally classic pink, nor is it a shocking pink, it’s not mauve nor red.

Moustache 'Bold' chair, €491, smallable.com

Moustache 'Bold' chair, €491, smallable.com

It’s much richer, walking the line between crimson red and deep raspberry, likened to ‘a fist in a velvet glove’ by Pantone Colour Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman, ‘vibrating with vim and vigour’, a colour that is both powerful and empowering. It’s bold enough to make a statement while remaining inviting and accessible.

Cushion cover, €30.10, nordicnest.com

Cushion cover, €30.10, nordicnest.com

“It’s a nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool, making it what we call a hybrid colour,” notes Eiseman. “It’s audacious, it’s witty… it’s an easily embraceable colour.”

According to Eiseman, people have reached a point now where they’re braver with their colour choices where ‘a touch’ means more than just a throw or a cushion; a touch can mean a couple of walls.

HAY tray table, €220, arnotts.ie

HAY tray table, €220, arnotts.ie

Bold, pink hues have been making a splash across wardrobes and homes in the last year, featuring heavily in runway shows from Gucci, Dior and Valentino, just as good for clothing as cars and kitchens. It works equally well as a plush velvet sofa or a lacquered tray. On first glance you’re reminded of vintage books and velvet upholstery of furniture in grand homes, giving the hue a touch of nostalgia and warmth.

Umage lampshade, €119, lampmasters.ie

Umage lampshade, €119, lampmasters.ie

Since it packs a good dose of drama in small doses, minimalists among us can use it as an accent colour: as a lighting fixture, a throw, cushion or rug — there’s a place for it even for the colour shy.

Zigzag drinks table, €638, matchesfashion.com

Zigzag drinks table, €638, matchesfashion.com

Pair it with pale greys, pastels or blues or if you want to try a monochromatic blend, combine with other pinks to command a room. It also works beautifully with natural, earthy tones from cognac leather to cane furniture.

Photo: Circu

Photo: Circu

Pantone prides itself on responding to the zeitgeist, translating our cultural vibes into swatches of pigment.

Herringbone throw, €119, mcnuttofdonegal.com

Herringbone throw, €119, mcnuttofdonegal.com

Viva Magenta a colour rooted in our appreciation for the natural world reminding us a lot of the rusty terracotta tones we’ve seen over the last two years such as the paprika paint trend and Benjamin Moore’s colour of the year, Raspberry Blush.

Circus pouf, €595, normann-copenhagen.com

Circus pouf, €595, normann-copenhagen.com

“Three years deep into a pandemic, facing a war, an unstable economy, social unrest, supply chain breakdowns, and mounting climate change, we need to heal."

“And still, we need to find the motivation to continue. Viva Magenta... sends us out into the world with the verve we’ve yearned for,” say Pantone’s experts. A good start to 2023.