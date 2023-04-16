Introducing furniture maker Barry Todd: ‘In lockdown, I decided to do the thing that I was doing on the side’

Born: Monaghan

Risk-taker: Barry Todd took a big risk and it paid off. “Like a lot of people in lockdown, I decided to do the thing that I was doing on the side. I was always designing and making furniture. When you’re on your own pursuing your craft, you have to be patient.” In 2020, he set up his own business Studio Kinnard. He is one of the RDS Craft Award winners. “It’s a major confidence boost.” He began his journey with his dad — a woodwork teacher, then studied industrial design in NCAD and even went to the University of Lapland as he admired stripped-down Scandinavian furniture.

Inspiration: “I am drawn to useful pieces of furniture like tables and chairs. All of my designs have to be comfortable and suitable for everyday living. I am trying to bring an element of craft and design together. I focus on hardwoods — ash, walnut and cherry. With ash, the grain texture is visible. It looks as good as it feels, with soft curves.”

Bespoke: “During lockdown, someone commissioned me to make a large ash table for a small apartment. It was for working from home, but it also had to be a dinner table.”

Working with his hands: “You get into a state of flow. Your hands are leading the work.”

See studiokinnard.ie