In the salerooms: Patrick Kavanagh’s death mask and Sonja Landweer’s sculptures

De Vere’s The studio sale of work by Sonja Landweer & Barrie Cooke continues online at de Vere’s until April 25, with viewing at 35 Kildare Street from April 21 to 25.

Landweer (1933–2019) was a Dutch artist who came to live in Ireland in 1965. Cooke (1931-2014), a painter from England, was Landweer’s partner for 20 years. Both made Ireland their home. Landweer is famous for pioneering clay as a sculptural material, but also worked in bronze and other materials.

Last year, de Vere’s tested the water, putting 20 of her pieces up for sale in May. All cleared their upper estimates by a wide margin. The current sale includes 75 bronze and ceramic pieces by Landweer — with estimates ranging from €400 to €600 (for a small ceramic pot) to between €10,000 and €15,000 (for a group of related abstract sculptures in bronze) — and 30 oil paintings by Cooke. See deveres.ie

Antiques Ireland The biggest Garden Auction to date from RJ Keighery Antiques, Waterford, will take place on Monday (April 17) at 10am.

Expect more than 700 lots accumulated from a number of period estates: garden benches, gates, seats, urns, and outdoor décor. They include an ornate cast-iron garden seat (Lot 80: est. €800 to €1,200); a pair of aluminium urns (Lot 100: est. €220 to €320); two iron garden seats (Lot 120 and 121: est. €500 to €700 each); a pair of ornate cast planters on stands (Lot 127: est. €700 to €1,000); and a pair of large green Victorian gates (Lot 260: est. €500 to €700). See antiquesireland.ie.

Adams The Library, Adam’s annual sale of furniture and collectables associated with the libraries of grand Irish country houses, takes place on Wednesday, April 26, at 11am, with silverware, porcelain, maps, books, paintings and prints, furniture and many oddities.

Antlers of a great Irish deer

Highlights include a fossilised skull and antlers of a great Irish deer (Lot 105: est. €25,000 to €35,000) and Patrick Kavanagh’s death mask (Lot 172: est. €3,000 to €5,000). The poet died in December 1967 and Seamus Murphy, sculptor, took the mould for a death mask later on the same day. This is one of three known casts in plaster, signed and dated by Murphy. The others are in the Kavanagh Centre, Co Monaghan, and the Dublin Writer’s Museum. See adams.ie