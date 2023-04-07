In the salerooms: a lifetime collection of jewellery and antiques

Matthews Auctioneers Mrs Ann Gormley is well-known in Granard, Co Longford, where she ran a jewellery and antiques shop for 50 years. Now, having retired at the age of 90, she’s selling the contents of her shop and private collection.

The sale will be conducted by Damien Matthews Auctioneers in Kells, Co Meath. “Mrs Gormley’s collection is a remarkable gathering of objects, reflecting her taste and interests over a lifetime,” Matthews says.

Mrs Ann Gormley of Granard, Co Longford

Expect items dating from between 1760 and 2010 with estimates from €10 to €10,000. The auction over two days commences at 2.30pm each day with jewellery and silver on Saturday, April 15 and antiques and collectibles on Sunday, April 16. For details see matthewsauctionrooms.com.

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers of Borleagh Manor, Gorey, Co Wexford, will be conducted by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers on the instructions of the executors of the estate of the late Malachy McDaniel Stone and other clients.

The sale will be held at the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, Co Wexford, on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 10.30am, with viewing on the premises at Borleagh Manor on the two previous days. See fonsiemealy.ie.

Whyte’s There were a few surprises at Whyte’s auction of Important Irish Art on March 6 with strong performances including Liam O’Neill’s painting, Two Horses (est. €5,000 to €7,000) which sold for €35,000 and Old Houses by Daniel O’Neill (est. €20,000-€30,000) which fetched €56,000.

Coastal Town by Moonlight, 1962, by Norah McGuinness (est. €5,000 to €7,000) sold for €10,500. Paul Henry’s Landscape, Connemara sold for €135,000. For full results see whytes.ie.