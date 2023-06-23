‘I should have made the kitchen half the size of the house’ - what's your fantasy kitchen?

As technology advances, kitchen design has left behind more traditional layouts and become a true feast for the senses

Technology is turning kitchen design back to front. Quite literally. In a traditional kitchen, the hob was always situated on a countertop so that the cook worked with their back to the rest of the room.

The only exception was in busy restaurants where the chef worked from a central cook station, barking orders in every direction, while a big greasy extraction fan roared above their head.

Now, an increasing number of home kitchens are designed with the hob on the island. This arrangement has many advantages.

Kitchen from Cucine LUBE

Because the cook faces into the room, rather than away from, they can interact with friends and family while making the dinner. It’s more sociable and less isolating. Nobody ever wanted to cook while facing the wall but, until recently, there was no other option.

“People have wanted island hobs for as long as I’ve been in the business,” says Dave Fagan of Kube Kitchens. “It’s always been on the wish list.”

The problem, he explains, was with vapour extraction which was formerly achieved via the aforementioned overhead fan, which ruins the look of a kitchen.

In 2005, Willi Bruckbauer, a kitchen designer frustrated by the limitations of what was on offer, launched a company called Bora that pioneered down draught extraction fans which have since become the industry standard.

Shutters from Hillarys

“They’ve pretty much changed the marketplace,” Fagan explains. “It’s made kitchen design a lot easier.” Bora extraction technology has been widely available since 2013.

Instead of letting cooking vapours and odours rise in the first place, cooktop extractors draw them down into the hob. The extracted air is filtered, cleaned and released, either back into the house or outside it, via vents built into the floor. “You get a better sustainability rating if the air is recirculated within the house, so more people are taking that option.”

Extraction hobs from Bora range from €1,900 to more than €10,000, with most customers paying about €2,500 for their extraction hob of choice.

The reorientation of the kitchen brings the island centre stage. This sturdy piece of infrastructure is the workhorse of contemporary kitchens, but the key to successful kitchen design, as Fagan explains, is not to overburden the island. “Some people want a sink on the island as well as a hob, but not every island is large enough to accommodate both.”

Kitchen from Kube

The size of a kitchen island is often dictated by the maximum size of a Quartz or Dekton slab. These are popular countertop materials made to mimic natural stone — Quartz is composite stone; Dekton is a blend of quartz, porcelain and glass. “Heavily veined worktops can look quite poor when jointed.”

Any kitchen planner worth their salt will advise on the location of hob and sink, allowing for sufficient space between them, while also ensuring that walkway around an island is large enough to avoid traffic jams.

Cash & Carry Kitchens' Modica Forest Green

“Squeezing the walkways can really compromise a kitchen and turn it into a horrible space to work with,” Fagan warns. “It may look like you have everything you want but it won’t feel like it. You’ll have doors not opening, people bumping into each other, and it will be frustrating for everyone.”

Most people’s kitchen wish lists include a boiling water tap, a technological invention that has hunted the kettle almost to extinction.

Taps from Quooker, the only brand that heats the water to actual boiling point, range from €1,400 to €2,200 depending on style and the capacity of the tank. People swear by them.

Kitchen with window dressing from Blinds 2 Go

Early adopters can invest in an additional device called a Cube (€1,410) that supplies chilled filtered and sparkling water via the same tap. This is a gorgeous idea but, to my mind, the technology is still a little cumbersome.

Those diehards that prefer a physical kettle often choose to conceal it within a tall unit that combines larder-type storage with a coffee dock, a toaster, and any other appliance that commonly clutters the countertop.

The Nook from Cucine LUBE, an Italian kitchen brand with an outlet in Limerick, offers pocket doors that slide back into the unit and an extractable worktop. “It helps people to be tidier because they can leave the mess in the cupboard and close the doors,” says Áine Browne, who launched Cucine Lube in Ireland a year ago.

Kitchen from Kube

Her advice on kitchen planning is to think about what your needs are now and also what they are likely to be in the future. Her own busy kitchen in Umbria, Italy, as a good example. She planned it when she had two children. Now she has three. “I should have put in a bigger room for the kitchen,” she says.

“We live in there! I should have made it half the size of the house. The kids are always in the kitchen. With all their friends. And they’re always eating.” In Italy, she explains, children expect a cooked lunch in the middle of the day. You can’t fob them off with sandwiches. And then they want dinner in the evening. Despite this, Italian kitchens tend to be smaller than Irish ones.

“They wouldn’t go for the size of kitchen we have at home and they wouldn’t go for the islands as much as we do. It’s more about the table and chairs.” Both countries favour a contemporary modern style of kitchen.

“We’re moving away from Shaker style doors and people are getting braver about finishes.” The Cucine LUBE stand at this year’s Ideal Homes show included a new range of porcelain worktops.

“People were going crazy for them!” she says. “It’s resistant to heat and scratches and it doesn’t stain. In my own house I have a marble sink — in Italy it’s very common — and it does stain but I knew it was going to do that. For me, that’s part of the beauty of marble.”

Flooring by Carpetright

Porcelain worktops are not only tougher than marble, they’re also a great deal cheaper. “It costs €317 for a square metre, but you can only get it if you’re buying a kitchen,” Browne explains. “You can have your sink made in the same material too.”

The average price for a Kube kitchen, delivered, installed and including appliances is €19,000. Expect to play an additional €3,000 to €5,000 for worktops. Most customers pay between €15,000 and €30,000 for a kitchen from Cucine LUBE, including installation by genuine Italian fitters.

See kubeinteriors.com, cucinelube.ie, and quooker.ie

