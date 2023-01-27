How to take inspiration from Gen Z for a bright and beautiful home

Every generation brings something new to the party. Most recently, Gen Z is finding its design wings. Loosely defined as people born between 1995 and 2010, Zoomers are the first true digital natives. Raised by the internet, they’re less creeped out by digital marketing than the rest of us. They know how to make it work for them. According to a McKinsey survey of 2018, Gen Z is motivated by a search for authenticity: “This generates greater freedom of expression and openness to understanding different kinds of people”.

Zoomers are “radically inclusive.” They’re also curious. Where previous generations defined themselves through traditional stereotypes, Zoomers experiment with different ways of being themselves. The survey describes them as “identity nomads”. All of this bodes well for interiors. Gen Z design has been linked to neon, nostalgia, and natural materials. Expect a spirit of fearless personal expression and lots of plants. Understandably, Gen Z is the generation most concerned with climate change.

Richard O’Gorman, mural-maker, is the poster child of Zoomer inventiveness and design flair. When he got the key to his first home in January 2020, O’Gorman was working in a conventional clerical job. The house is in Birmingham, where he was raised, but O’Gorman has Irish roots. His dad comes from Dublin.

“I wanted to paint the house, so I ordered loads of tester pots,” he says. “Then lockdown happened and it became really difficulty to get hold of paint. I’d painted the living room orange and my family thought it was a bit much, so I painted a circle on the wall over the fireplace and something clicked in my brain. Oh my god — this is my aesthetic!” More circles followed. And arches. And interlocking circles and arches. A few dots. The occasional squiggle. Thankfully he was well supplied with tester pots.

“My friends were wondering how I was getting on with the house, so I began to post on Instagram.” Then, things started to move quickly. By September, he was out of a job but his Instagram (@househomo) had gained sufficient traction for him to set up as a professional mural artist.

O’Gorman’s palette favours bright pastels, with a specific love for the combination of pink and green, but his work excels in its response to architecture. The shapes and colours are not random; they relate to the internal structure of the building and the features within the space, as well as its location.

“My aim is to bring joy,” he says. “If there’s a colour or an era in the furniture I would always try to involve it.” His choice of shapes and colours shows a particular talent for making decisions. “I’d always lean into a decision,” he says. “If you go full-on, it reads as committed, even if it’s wrong. It’s better to be committed than to do things by halves.”

O’Gorman hasn’t yet taken on any projects in Ireland, but would love to. His murals are individually priced but start around €2,500, with most clients wanting more than one wall.

His own home shows several of the characteristics association with Gen Z design: personalised neon and multiple plants. “I have more than 60 plants at the moment. They really change the energy and literally breathe life into the house.” The neon artwork in his bedroom is a quote from Susan Sontag’s Notes on Camp (1964). The original reads as follows: “Camp is the attempt to do something extraordinary. But extraordinary in the sense, often, of being special, glamorous. (The curved line, the extravagant gesture.)” O’Gorman has taken the last six words and translated it into orange and pink neon. It fits like a glove.

With regard to the wider picture of Gen Z design, it’s hard to see how this generation will ever be able to afford homes of their own. Many of them are still living with their parents. Absolutely appropriate if you’re 13; trickier if you’re 28. A lot depends on the level of agency they’re allowed in the design of the home.

“Give them a say,” says Adele Roche, colour and design consultant. “If they’re lucky enough to have their own bedroom, give them a chance to develop their own style. If they want to paint it banana yellow, and they can live with that, then go for it. If the room is purple and it’s their happy space, then let them keep it that way. Colours have personality types just like people. We are drawn to certain colours. It’s a very personal thing.”

When young people have agency in decorating their bedroom, it gives them a sense of belonging in a space that is their own. There’s also a strong argument for involving them in the wider design process. Design-savvy Zoomers can make a useful and active contribution to the look and layout of a home.

“I was doing a consultation for a family who had three sitting rooms and no dining room,” Roche explains. An architect had convinced them to make the change during lockdown and they couldn’t see a problem with it. Then, their 17-year-old daughter walked in on the conversation. “I’d like to have a dining table,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we were looking at each other when we had dinner together, instead of sitting in a line looking out the window.”

As Roche points out, not every young person is lucky enough to have their own room. Some don’t even have a home. Helen Wright of Cohen and Co, interior designer, has just completed a project for VOYPIC, the charity for children and young people with a lived experience of care in Northern Ireland.

The makeover was sponsored by the sofa company DFS and involved designing and furnishing a communal social space and two consultation rooms for the charity. “We asked the young people how they wanted the place to feel and they came up with fantastic ideas,” Wright says. “They were a joy to work with. What they really wanted was comfort and a place they could relax, so we tried to make it homely. Anything mid-century they did not like, so we avoided seating with hard arms and went for floppy sofas and cosy chairs.”

DFS furniture that made the grade included the DFS Zeb sofa in Sky Revive fabric (€529), the Plush large footstool (€449) and the Joules Hallaton sofa in pottery pink (€1,559). “They liked pink — including the boys — but hated purple!”

Nobody in the group took issue with the Zain Smart Side Table (€389). It’s an unobtrusive drum table that incorporates a Bluetooth speaker and USB charging. For older generations, that kind of technology is a novelty. For Gen Z, it’s standard.

​See @househomo, voypic.org, cohenandco.co.uk, dfs.ie, and voypic.org