How to give your home a timeless touch of Grecian glamour

Add some classical Greek chic into your home this summer... and find your mind instantly transported to a blue and white island paradise

'The Greeks didn&rsquo;t know about bad taste. Nothing is more modern than antiquity' Expand
Greek ceramic vase, €46, Smallable; smallable.com Expand
Set of two embroidered linen placemats, €114, Matches Fashion; matchesfashion.com Expand
Blue and white ceramic vase, €4, Ikea; ikea.com/ie Expand
Greek key bath mat, €78.99, Trouva; trouva.com Expand
Horse-head bookends, €96, Sophia; sophia.com.gr Expand
Tess Daly Greek cushion, €46, Next; next.ie Expand
Torso umbrella stand, €137, Amara; amara.com Expand
Themis Z platter, €152, Matches Fashion; matchesfashion.com Expand
Dionisio corkscrew, €23.99, Trouva; trouva.com Expand
Orla Neligan

There’s a reason Greek and Roman art and architecture is called classical: it never really goes out of fashion, and right now it’s having a moment. From wallpaper to columns, statues, busts and quirky accessories, it’s popping up everywhere.

Perhaps the absence of foreign climes is having an effect: those Grecian whitewashed buildings topped with blue domes that seem to mirror the sea, being reimagined in blue and white ceramics that make us long for Greece; or the timeless appeal of a classic marble bust that doubles as a planter for the hall table.

According to the late Karl Lagerfeld, “The Greeks didn’t know about bad taste. Nothing is more modern than antiquity” — this forming the foundation for his last-ever furniture collection, which riffed on Greek-inspired interiors with an elegant mishmash of timeless, ancient accents and contemporary design. Each of the pieces, from fluted columns to carved marble and stone tables, was a nod to the old and the new, with Lagerfeld’s trademark whimsical signature.

Greek mythology has played a big role for Italian brand Versace too, which uses the goddess Medusa as its logo and regularly sends statement-style Grecian togas down the runway — the Versace shift toga-cum-cocktail dress made its way into H&M stores back in 2011. Internationally renowned interior and furniture designer Christopher Hall’s fascination with ancient legends became the inspiration for his Somata collection, with references to gods and goddesses on tables, stools and plinths; while Jonathan Adler’s love of Greece is translated into two classically inspired, yet modern, busts — the Grand Tour and Goddess, made in acetate and clear acrylic. The female form has been a source of inspiration for centuries, most notably in ancient Greece, where semi-clad and bare-naked women and goddesses adorned tapestries and vases.

Now it’s hitting the high street, with the arrival of homewares that celebrate women’s bodies, such as the cult Love Handles vase by Anissa Kermiche and candles in the shape of female torsos; even Etsy has a section dedicated solely to “Nude home decor”.

Shops and museums around the world are snapping up Greek boutique Sophia’s unique designs.

Classic with a modern, humorous edge, they include colourful handmade statues, paintings, cushion covers, tableware and quirky versions of classic antiquities such as neon horse-head bookends and goddess-head vases. All the items sold are created exclusively by Greek designers who have a real connection with the heritage.

If you’re one of many who thought they’d be sunning themselves on a Greek beach this summer, you might enjoy some of the travel-inspired homewares that conjure up memories of our favourite places: Mediterranean mosaics, cobalt-blue textiles, and blue and white ceramics.

Anticipating our longing for Greek shores, homeware giants Ikea, Zara, H&M, Trouva, Matches Fashion and Amara have collections scattered with rattan furniture and blue and white textiles evoking casual summer days on Greek isles. We can dream…

