How to bring beauty to your home with select tableware

“Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful,” said William Morris, the great-great granddaddy of contemporary homeware design. He was speaking in Victorian England to an audience whose way of living was utterly different from our own.

Over the past 140 years, his words have been quoted, misquoted, and multiply reproduced on homeware that is neither useful nor beautiful. But yet, they still have meaning. “I keep coming back to that lovely William Morris quote,” says Helen James, designer of the Considered range for Dunnes Home. “I believe that the stuff that you use every day should bring you joy.” Considered by Helen James was launched in 2015 and has been refreshed on many occasions, most recently this autumn. It now includes furniture — a wooden stool (€125), a rope stool (€100); a brass Verna floor lamp (€50); and a bay rug (€90) — but the heart of the collection has always been about food and dining.

Recently James has been looking up old notebooks from when she first pitched the concept of a homeware collection to Dunnes. “My pitch was about preparing a meal for a friendly gathering. Not a formal dinner party — just a meal with family and friends. It started with a notebook where you’d write down the list of ingredients you wanted to buy, then there were the utensils for cooking and pieces for serving, and it ended with notelets to write thank-you letters on. That was my first concept and it became my first collection.”

The latest iteration contains more of what people like best. The Evissa range of blue-toned tableware is made in Portugal and hand-glazed. The slight variations in the glaze give each piece a subtly different character. While this is no substitute for ceramics thrown on the potter’s wheel, it does give them some of the quality of the handmade.

Similarly, there are some new wooden items this rendition of the collection: a series of chopping boards, a tray and a paddle (from €10). “They’re very versatile,” James explains. “You can use them for chopping or serving or hang them on the wall. I have one by the cooker and I keep my oils and vinegars on it to protect the surface from drips. But you could also use it as a charcuterie board. I like multifunctional things. If I’m giving it a place in my cupboard, it has to earn its keep.”

Like the hand-glazed ceramics, the natural variations in the wood means that no two are identical. “We also have new range of ceramics, it’s called Aran and it took us a year and a half to get the shape right.” The Aran range is cream coloured and a cereal bowl costs €8.

James goes back to her 2015 notebook. “When I was pitching the first collection, I wrote that I wanted it to be beautiful, natural, honest and accessible.” Then she laughs. “I have accessible written three times!” The affordability priority is where she parts company from her hero, William Morris. His designs were handmade from natural materials and extremely expensive. Fast-forward to the 21st century where items can be made of natural materials and manufactured, with some elements of hand-making, in other countries.

This business model is not problem-free, but it does result in reasonably-priced homeware that retain elements of craftsmanship. “If I was doing this myself, it would reach a much smaller audience and it would be 10 times the price,” James explains. “That’s the beauty of working with Dunnes. I can design things that are affordable.”

The concept of everyday homeware is fundamental to her design ethos. “It’s the opposite of the ‘good room’ and the stuff you keep for special occasions. I have three boys and so much vintage china has been broken through the years that we can’t be precious about anything. I grew up with the idea of a good room, where children were never allowed to go. And good china that got used a couple of times a year. Now, it’s kind of flipped. The children rule the roost and our homes are much more likely to be open plan. Even if the ground floor of a house has separate rooms, there’s a sense of flow between them that wasn’t there a generation ago. There’s a phrase I keep coming back to. Downstairs living. I think my collection is all about that.”

The sense of movement between the part of the house where we cook and the part where we eat is reflected in other collections. Dutch brand HK Living, available from April and the Bear, always seems to be nudging at the way we delineate and define our living spaces. It’s rustic, but also urban; retro, but also new; and quirky but practical (that last one’s very Dutch).

The company’s mismatching ceramics (from €7) combines a faux 1970s aesthetic with vessels of a size and shape that 21st-century people want. Like the Evissa range from Dunnes, these too are made using a reactive glaze, which gives them surface individuality, and designed for informal gatherings. Every brightly coloured piece seems to say: “I’ve just reached down this random item that I thought really carefully about.” There’s a contradiction there, but it makes for interesting crockery.

Nine times out of 10, casual dining will cut the mustard. The 10th requires you to look like you’ve made an effort. “We always add to our collection each season so customers can add on to their own table linen collections rather than buy a new tablescape,” says Tara O’Connor of The Designed Table. Like Dunnes, it’s an Irish company. The pieces are designed here but made abroad.

The basic idea is that you have core vocabulary of versatile basics to use throughout the year and a few seasonal pieces for festive fun (the trick is to label the box and remember where you put it). Then a tablecloth that you use throughout the year can be dressed with tablemats in go-with-anything jute (€10 each) and fancied up for Halloween with linen/cotton orange napkins (€48 for a set of four) and mango-wood napkin rings carved in the shape of pumpkins (€24 for a set of four). The range’s seasonal refresh also includes a jute trimmed table runner embroidered with pumpkins (€65). Happy Halloween!

See dunnesstores.com, aprilandthebear.com, and thedesignedtable.com