Grand designs in Dublin 18: inside the Cabinteely development where prices range from €415k to €1.4m

The bedroom design at one of the Brennanstown Wood apartments in Cabinteely

One of the living area designs at the Brennanstown Wood apartments

The dining/living room design at one the Brennanstown Wood apartment showhouses in Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Long-term apartment-living is something that Irish people can’t seem to get their heads around.

It’s often seen as the first step on to the property ladder, with a view to moving on in a few years when the time comes to properly settle down. Families living in apartments is the norm for most of our European counterparts, so what’s stopping us following suit?

Perhaps for too long the apartment blocks on offer didn’t suit families. Instead, they were built for two, with little or no storage and even less soul.

This is something that Park Developments has worked hard to rectify at its new scheme in Cabinteely. The apartments at Brennanstown Wood are larger than average and, thanks to architects O’Mahony Pike, come with a fresh-looking layout.

A total of 42 homes were recently released onto the market. This new approach to apartment design has meant that interest has been high and deservedly so.

Some of the country’s top interior designers were given a free hand by Park with the showhouses, and the results prove that apartment living can be anything but bland. Suzie McAdam had fun with the two-beds with her take on an American mid-century modern look.

Denise O’Connor from Optimise turned the three-bed show unit into a fully functional family home, complete with office and boot room; while the penthouse was in the hands of the team at Ventura, who made the most of the space on offer with statement pieces and even transformed the third bedroom into a movie room.

The one-beds are priced from €415,000 and have a floor area of 624sq ft. They come with a separate utility room, so owners won’t have to listen to the washing machine while watching television, which really is one of the frustrations of apartment life.

The two-beds go from 850sq ft to 1,259sq ft and cost from €525,000. The three-beds start at €615,000 and range in size from 1,280sq ft to 1,378sq ft. There are six penthouses on offer.

The two-beds are 1,388sq ft and are priced from €850,000, while the two three-beds are 1,776sq ft and come with wraparound terraces and a price-tag of €1.1m for the unfurnished one or €1.4m for the showhouse.

Each apartment is A-rated and comes with a private balcony. The bespoke kitchens are by O’Connors of Drumleck and include Silestone counter tops, a Quooker tap and Siemens integrated appliances. The penthouses also have a wine fridge.

Agent Darren Clendennen from Savills says the apartments have been well received because there are buyers out there who are crying out for something different.

“Interest levels have been very strong so far because there is nothing else like Brennanstown Wood,” he says. “The apartments are extremely well-designed and the variety on offer is just not seen.”

