Flying turkeys: The era when Aer Lingus airlifted a taste off home to Irish emigrants at Christmas

The Aer Lingus poster from the 1960s advertising its turkey delivery service to Britain

In 1960s Ireland, turkeys could fly.

It happened when Aer Lingus ran an annual week-long campaign, airlifting Irish turkeys to Britain for Christmas. In Dublin’s Cathal Brugha Street, a special turkey depot was opened to arrange the transportation of birds from Dublin Airport to London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol. A similar service was operated from Shannon.

Costs ranged from 7s.6d to 9s.0d (worth less than a tenner in 1962) and customers were advised that “turkeys must be received by Aer Lingus not later than December 19 to ensure delivery by Christmas.”

A poster (Lot 135: est. €300 to €500) advertising this service is coming up for auction at Sheppard’s sale of Vintage Advertising & Printed Ephemera, which takes place online on Thursday and Friday, June 10/11. The framed poster (48 x 36 cm) shows a turkey wearing a fez with the caption: “Send your gift turkey by air”.

The advertisement is funny and bizarre, but also heartbreaking. Those turkeys were sent to immigrants who couldn’t afford to come home for Christmas.

Vintage advertising is a window back in time. It reflects who was in business, what they were invested in promoting, and what people were encouraged to aspire to. This particular collection was amassed by a private collector in the south-east over the past 40 years.

Not all of them are Irish in origin, but all were displayed in Ireland and date from between 1880 and 1990. It includes many of the usual suspects of vintage advertising: 58 advertisements for Players cigarette; 43 for Wills; 30 for Guinness; 25 for Jameson, and 17 for Jacob’s biscuits.

“There are a lot of reproductions out there,” says Philip Sheppard. “These are original.” Aside from the metal signs and mirrors, most of the advertisements are printed on paper or card. They were never intended to last.”

Expand Close An early poster for Bord na Móna peat briquettes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An early poster for Bord na Móna peat briquettes

Some of the posters reflect bigger themes. An advertisement for Bord na Móna briquettes (Lot 427: est. €150 to €250) is from a time when peat farming was seen as the way of the future. The company was formed in 1946 to address the lack of coal in the aftermath of the World War II. “They were trying to outdo geology by compressing peat,” Sheppard says.

The iconic Bord na Móna embossed briquette will soon become a thing of the past: the company stopped harvesting peat in 2019 and, from 2024, briquettes will no longer be made.

Others show the dream of a perfect world. A printed advertisement for the Albionette oil stove (Lot 439: est. €300 to €500) dates from 1896, a time when most Irish people would have cooked on open fires.

Expand Close A printed advertisement from 1896 for the Albionette oil stove / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A printed advertisement from 1896 for the Albionette oil stove

It shows a stove packed with food — roast meat, a chicken, spuds, biscuits and a cake — while a coquettish lady chef presents a roast chicken to a jolly gentleman chef. Both of them look vaguely French and are not dressed as servants. It’s an odd one since anyone in Ireland who could have afforded such a stove would certainly have had servants.

The advertisement was issued by the Albion Lamp Company in Birmingham, who claimed that the stove could be used to cater for dinner parties of six to 25 persons, and promoted its use on yachts, in shooting boxes and on military expeditions. It was designed by Dudley Hardy (1867-1922).

Expand Close The Pierce Machinery poster from the 1900s for a horse-drawn mowing machine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Pierce Machinery poster from the 1900s for a horse-drawn mowing machine

An advertisement issued by Philip Pierce & Co of Wexford shows a horse-drawn Victor No. 4 mowing machine in the Vale of Avoca (Lot 170: est. €1,500 to €2,500). It’s a highly idealised image dating from around 1900.

The poster is aspirational — you can see the farmer’s magnificent house in the background — and his horses look more like hunters than carthorses.

Read More

Pierce’s Foundry was founded in 1839 and became the largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in Ireland and also had offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. It’s still hard to find an Irish farmyard without a piece of ironwork carrying the Pierce’s brand.

Expand Close A clock issued by Goulding’s Manures in the 1890s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A clock issued by Goulding’s Manures in the 1890s

Other pieces of agricultural advertising in the sale include a clock issued by Goulding’s Manures (Lot 180: est. €400 to €600). It dates from around 1890, was made by the Baird Clock Company in Plattsville, Pennsylvania, and has lettering that reads: “Gouldings Manures are the best: Dublin & Cork … For All Your Crops”.

Seriously. They had the best shit.

See sheppards.ie