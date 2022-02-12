Embrace your passion for bold colours

If you’re thinking a red and pink pairing is a little, well, too daring you only have to throw your eye over Gucci’s use of bright pinks and rich reds on this year’s spring/summer runway to know the possibilities are endless: unisex coats in zigzagging stripes of bright pink and maroon, billowy sheer deep-red dresses with powdery pink feathered cuffs and classic tuxes in pink satin and red velvet.

That’s all well and good for the runway, I hear you say, but I don’t want to feel like I’m living inside a raspberry and strawberry soufflé in my own home.

Pink and red print, €41, Smallable; smallable.com

Pink and red print, €41, Smallable; smallable.com

Granted, as pretty and romantic as pink and reds are, they’re not always the easiest to integrate at home but they can be incredibly chic together when applied with the right amount of depth, style and even whimsy: think Wes Anderson’s palette of sugary pinks and cherry reds in his latest movie The French Dispatch.

Set of four Italian linen scalloped place mats, €100, Signature Editions; signature-editions.ie

Set of four Italian linen scalloped place mats, €100, Signature Editions; signature-editions.ie

There’s no doubt the colour combo is having a moment, one far removed from its former tacky Valentine’s tag or sickly sweet pink interiors that made you shudder. Paint companies are embracing the trend with palettes that run the gamut from deep and bright reds to hot and cool pinks, so there’s lots to choose from.

Hem pendant light, €499, Finnish Design Shop; finnishdesignshop.com

Hem pendant light, €499, Finnish Design Shop; finnishdesignshop.com

One major plus is that they both hold weight in their own right so you only need a soft touch to make a big impression. Red is an anchor colour, a stop sign, the emphasis in a room, adding sharpness and drama; it takes no prisoners, whereas pink can be very mutable, girly with ease or vibrant and passionate with hues ranging from soft baby shades to bold bubblegums.

Red and pink stripe wonky vases, €102.21-€119.05, The Sette; thesette.com

Red and pink stripe wonky vases, €102.21-€119.05, The Sette; thesette.com

To avoid going overboard, choose a more muted tone for one of the two hues such as Little Greene Paint’s Pink Slip on a wall paired with a bold red sofa (Smart Line Furniture).

Arbour sofa, €4,069, HAY; Hay.dk

Arbour sofa, €4,069, HAY; Hay.dk

If that sounds a little OTT, you could always opt for HAY’s Arbour sofa in a dusty pink with bold red base or add accessories and textiles that fuse the two shades — such as CA Design/Hoey’s pink-fringed cushion with red stripe, Linnea Andersson’s cosy pink and red throw for Arket or Hem’s Alphabeta Uno playful pink and red pendant light.

Pink velvet and red chair, €400, Smallable; smallable.com

Pink velvet and red chair, €400, Smallable; smallable.com

If you’re looking to use red as a dominating wall colour, consider a desaturated shade such as Colourtrend’s Baggot Street or Benjamin Moore’s Caliente. The colour duo also mixes well with other shades — browns, greys, tangerine and woods accents — and makes for visually pleasing mixed motifs or patterns (Tana Lawn for Liberty of London).

But sometimes all you need is a pop of the colour combo against a clean white backdrop for impact — Signature Edition’s scalloped place mats on a crisp white tablecloth, for example, or The Sette’s collection of ceramic pink- and red-striped vases in different sizes along a shelf or mantel.

If you’re still feeling unsure, try it out in a small space first: a cosy nook painted red and accessorised with pink cushions and a rug or an accent wall covered in Anthropologie’s Garden Party wallpaper might be the opportunity to dabble before going big in the living room.

Pink and red cushion Paboy cushion, €125, CA Design/Hoey Edit; cadesign.ie

Pink and red cushion Paboy cushion, €125, CA Design/Hoey Edit; cadesign.ie

In a world that can often be dark and grey, a vivid dose of red and pink might just be the pulsing energy we, and our homes, need to chase away those winter blues and create an interior with warmth and playfulness that will linger long past Valentine’s Day.