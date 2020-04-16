Embrace solitary refinement... but what home improvements are possible while in lockdown?

Over the past few weeks, most of us have spent far, far more time within our own four walls than we ever intended. There's nothing like a period of confinement for clarifying your mind about what you like about your home and what you need to change. In any case, a well-designed home is good for your mental health.

But I'm also reminded of the often misquoted Serenity Prayer, written by the American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in the 1930s. From the original: "Father, give us courage to change what must be altered, serenity to accept what cannot be helped, and the insight to know one from the other." That's the interiors conundrum in a nutshell. First consider what needs to be done and then what is actually possible.

Some things can be done, but not just yet. Our old sofa, for example, is driving us mental. Its replacement arrived just before the shutdown and the old one is still waiting to be rehomed. Currently, it is taking up space in a relatively small living room. We squeeze past it, snarling and threatening it with the dump. But that would be a non-essential journey.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by tasks that can't actually be tackled until everything settles down. For problems like these - annoying but not an emergency - list-making can help. It doesn't actually solve anything, but if a problem is worrying you, writing it down on a piece of paper can get it out of your head. The kitchen tap, along with the sofa, have been put on the 'Serenity List'. I boil the kettle to do the washing up with a better grace for knowing that the tap will, one day, be replaced by someone who knows what they're doing.

Sol cabinet by Dutchbone from Woo Design

"There are some things best left to professionals," says Roisin Lafferty, interior designer. "Anything that requires expert trades or fitters - tiling, electrics, plumbing…"

The trick is to get started on the things you can get on with and not to get frustrated about the things that have to wait. "You can still get a skip bag, so there is no excuse not to use it," says Lafferty. "Strip back what you don't like or need. This can be therapeutic in itself. It is probably something you have been thinking about for a long time but never got around to.

"Use this time to throw away the niggling little things that annoy you, or give them a new home out of sight."

Once you have a clearer perspective, you can reposition the things you like.

"Give them pride of place so they are in your eye-line and can be appreciated day to day. Look at moving furniture or decorative elements such as ornaments, artwork, even books, to a new place. Simply by grouping or styling elements together, your space can feel new. It allows you to appreciate the things you already have."

A lick of paint can work wonders. "I have said it many times before, but I will say it again - paint is the most transformative tool we have in interiors. In terms of creating a feeling, a mood, an emotion, paint and colour connects with us all so personally and can massively improve how we feel," says Lafferty.

If you have some paint in the attic, taking on the project yourself can be satisfying. Buying paint in the current climate can be problematic. Many paint retailers are still taking orders, but with significant delivery delays. Wallpaper, being relatively light and easy to deliver, is far more suitable for online ordering.

Once you have decluttered, rearranged your possessions and (if possible) decorated, then take the time to learn from the experience of confinement.

Roisin Lafferty

"With so much time spent in the confines of home, you will have learnt a lot about the pressure points of the house itself, what functionally and emotionally works for you and your family, and what really doesn't," says Lafferty (above). "Keep a record of these so you can plan to make more serious and effective improvements."

During the month of April, Lafferty's interior design company KLD is offering "1 hour x 1 room" consultations for €180. This includes the consultation itself, a follow-up mood board and sketch, and specifications for that room. For more info or to arrange a booking, contact info@kingstonlaffertydesign.com.

Must haves

BITTER LEMON

Klevering plates

This set of four fruity plates from Dutch brand Klevering has the feel of summer holidays that's as close as most of us will get to foreign travel this year. The plates have a mix-and-match aesthetic and the set costs €48 from theoldmillstores.ie.

HEART WOOD

Lucas Woodturning bowl

If you're perusing the online stores for something special, many Irish makers are still making beautiful objects around the country. This spalted and lathe-turned wooden bowl comes from glennlucaswoodturning.com where prices start at €50.

GO GHANA

Bolga Storage basket

Each basket in the Bolga Storage basket range is subtly different from all the others. They come from Ghana and you can use them for storage, or as planters, or just to jolly the place up. They cost between €36 and €50 from lolaandmawu.com.

INSTA-GRANNY

Liseleje rattan chair

Natural rattan chairs aren't as tough as artificial ones, but they score high on sustainability and slot into the current trend for granny chic. This one's the Liseleje and it costs €85 (€134.99 including delivery) from jysk.ie.

HANG IN THERE

Fjord Ocean Blue Matt vanity unit

Wall-hung units create the illusion of space in small bathrooms and make for more hygienic floors. The Fjord Ocean Blue Matt 80cm wall-hung vanity unit with a matt black handle costs €649 from sonasbathrooms.com.

