Embrace a Brave new world

Atmosphere. That's a hard one to quantify. And yet, it's probably the first thing that you notice when you walk into a home. Atmosphere is a composite impression absorbed by all the senses - you can't see it, or touch it, or smell it, or hear it, or taste it - and it's a hugely important part of interior design.

It's not quite up there with functionality (there's no point in worrying about the feel of a place if the pipes are leaking), but it's probably next on the list. A good atmosphere will make your home a place where people want to linger. A bad one will have them moving swiftly on.

"Atmosphere is a subtle thing," says Niamh Mac Gowan, interiors consultant. "It's made up of layers of colour, lighting, and texture, but also smell and sound - they're the forgotten ones."

Part of her practice involves working with the atmosphere of a home, without ripping down walls or calling in ghostbusters. It's often a matter of finding the correct diagnosis. Once you can define what isn't working for you and why, it's easier to fix it.

"When I go to people's houses, the first hour is spent getting to know them and finding out where they are in their lives. Who lives there? Do they entertain? What doesn't work in terms of layout and room function?

"I've seen it make people so unhappy when their home isn't right. Often it's bogging them down and they don't know it. Or they don't know what's wrong, but they know that it's not right. That's why they called me. And then I move a couch and their faces light up! It's like unlocking a box. I find it very rewarding."

Sometimes it's as simple as moving the furniture. "The dining table is a big one," Mac Gowan says. "People often have their dining table positioned for big formal dinner parties that only happen a couple of times a year. It's in the centre of the room and everyone has to dance around it. I'd sometimes recommend they move it so that one end is against the wall and put a lamp on that end, with a bit of length for your stuff to go on. It's a lovely trick to do!"

Placing a table against the wall also makes it easier to plug in a laptop without trailing flexes across the room. In terms of texture, natural things work best, although it can be as subtle as the difference between a cushion with a feather filler and a foam one.

Sound is important too, and this is part of the reason why Mac Gowan is not a fan of glass-topped tables. "They make me think of cold arms resting on the table top and the smashy clunk of glass on glass."

The most powerful tools with which to transform the atmosphere of a room are lighting and colour. Mac Gowan feels very strongly that the staple of Irish front rooms - the big light - is really only needed when you've lost the back of an earring.

"I still see rooms with the big light in the centre of the ceiling and no lamps. That must be very depressing at night," she says. "I see a room like a three-dimensional painting - colour, texture, composition - and if a room has very little light in the evening, then you embrace it with lighting, books and colour, so it embraces you.

"My key thing is to bring colour into people's lives. You'd be amazed how strong you can go. And not to be using so much grey. The sky is grey. Their car is grey. It could leave them feeling very sad."

If the Dulux Colour of the Year 2021 is anything to go by, the future isn't grey at all. It's brown! The Dulux COTY is the collaborative effort of trend forecasters, design experts and paint boffins based on extensive research into what's happening in the world and how that is best expressed in paint.

The result is a single flagship colour designed (a) to reflect the current zeitgeist and (b) to work well on the walls. This year's colour, Brave Ground, is a soft earthy brown, accompanied by a series of attendant palettes that show the different ways in which it can be used.

"The wonderful thing about Brave Ground is that it's a buildable foundation colour," says Jane Witter.

Brave Ground is designed to bring out the best in what's around it. But is it not a bit too close to beige for comfort? Witter swears that Brave Ground is singing from a different hymn sheet.

"It's warmer and deeper than beige, with a stronger punch," she says. "It's a cosy colour - you feel warm just looking at it." And this, when it comes to building a welcoming atmosphere, is a good place to start.

