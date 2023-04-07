Egg-ccentuate your living space with inspired furniture design

The humble egg may get its fair share of attention at Easter but it has long been inspiring designers ever since Arne Jacobsen’s Egg chair became an almost hallowed piece on which to perch in Copenhagen’s SAS Royal Hotel in 1958.

He is reported to have wanted a seat that provided privacy for the hotel’s public lobby spaces, a chair that had a pedestal base and sleek lines but enveloped you in comfort and protection. A year later, Nanna and Jorgen Ditzel created the hanging egg chair which mimicked Jacobsen’s design but was made with rattan, allowing the sitter to nestle and swing at the same time.

Expand Close Rattan pendant, €59.99, hm.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rattan pendant, €59.99, hm.com

Ten years later, Finnish designer Eero Aarnio went a step further, creating the Ball Chair — a cosmic, futuristic take on the Egg chair that cocooned you even further. Children of the 1970s might remember Robin Williams as Mork swinging around in his iconic egg-pod Ball Chair in Mork and Mindy. It even came with speakers for music inside; ahead of its time for the 1960s.

Expand Close Egg chair, €399, ezlivingfurniture.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Egg chair, €399, ezlivingfurniture.ie

It has gone on to have numerous reincarnations and twists on its organic form, from Hans Olsen’s asymmetrical Fried Egg chair to Andrea Santarossa’s Kokkode Chair (shaped exactly like a hardboiled egg that’s intended to correct your posture) and Niebo Design’s ‘sunny side up’ Miro_Slaw chair.

Expand Close Fried egg chair, €3,919, finnishdesignshop.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fried egg chair, €3,919, finnishdesignshop.com

It’s no surprise that the Egg chair has never really gone out of fashion and, in particular, had a surge in popularity during Covid when it delivered a cosy ‘hug’ when they were seriously lacking. But it’s not just the chairs that have been ‘egged’; everything from lighting to rugs, tableware and tables has taken an ovoid shape as the rise of the curve and soft, elliptical shapes make a comeback, creating spaces that are warm, cosy and relaxed.

Expand Close Night Owl lamp, €202, lampmasters.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Night Owl lamp, €202, lampmasters.ie

Take Fritz Hansen’s beautiful, sculptural table lamp that combines a conical base with an asymmetrical oval shade, Foscarini Gregg’s pendant lamp, or H&M’s braided acorn-shaped rattan pendant — all of which fit the organic design brief perfectly. Rounded shapes and sinuous lines offer an element of unpredictability and fun that the clean-lined look can’t quite match: a lozenge-shaped table such as Sklum’s wooden side table Yavik — a take on (who else) Hansen’s egg table from the 1950s — brings a gentle shape to an otherwise boxy or angular room.

Expand Close Side table, €89.95, Sklum; sklum.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Side table, €89.95, Sklum; sklum.com

Gone are the traditional hard-edged rugs, too. Designers are, literally, pushing the boundaries to create irregular rugs that are both playful in design and shape (rugs.ie, Rugvista, La Redoute).

Expand Close Oval rug, €669, rugs.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oval rug, €669, rugs.ie

There’s no shortage of egg-themed tableware, especially at Easter when various egg and bunny motifs show up on virtually everything. A splash of soft pastel colours, fresh flowers, crisp linens and oval platters or plates (Lene Bjerre, Arnotts) makes for a stylish Easter table along with Spring Copenhagen’s egg salt cellar.

Expand Close Egg salt cellar, €67.07, illumsbolighus.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Egg salt cellar, €67.07, illumsbolighus.com

Finishing touches might include some pretty coloured eggs in a plate or a cake stand filled with duck eggs as a centrepiece. Whatever you decide, remember, it’s no longer hip to be square.